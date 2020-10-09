Pioneer Con to be held online Oct. 15

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Pioneer Con—Jefferson State’s half comic con, half academic conference—will be held virtually on Thursday, Oct. 15.

The event, themed “Virtually Magic,” is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and admission to all sessions is free.

The online event will be hosted at JSCCPioneerCon.com.wixsite.com/home.

Pioneer Con 2020 will feature keynote author T.K. Thorne, interactive trivia, a remote cosplay contest, video panels, live streaming roundtables, an art gallery, online Dungeons and Dragons campaigns, faculty presentations, writing contests, a creative writing workshop and more.

Thorne’s presentation, “Putting Magic in Your Mystery,” will answer the question: “What happens when you mix a little magic with your murder?”

Thorne is a retired police captain and award-winning author.

Thorne will also hold a creative writing workshop limited to six students.

A full schedule and link to pre-registration can be found at JSCCPioneerCon.wixsite.com/home.

For more information, contact organizers Katie Boyer (kboyer@jeffersonstate.edu) or Jamie King (jaking@jeffersonstate.edu).

Pioneer Con is hosted by Jefferson State’s Eta Epsilon Chapter of Sigma Kappa Delta, the English honor society for two-year colleges.