expand
Ad Spot

October 9, 2020

Pioneer Con to be held online Oct. 15

By Emily Sparacino

Published 3:31 pm Friday, October 9, 2020

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Pioneer Con—Jefferson State’s half comic con, half academic conference—will be held virtually on Thursday, Oct. 15.

The event, themed “Virtually Magic,” is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and admission to all sessions is free.

The online event will be hosted at JSCCPioneerCon.com.wixsite.com/home.

Jefferson State’s Pioneer Con 2020, themed “Virtually Magic,” will be held virtually on Oct. 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Contributed)

Pioneer Con 2020 will feature keynote author T.K. Thorne, interactive trivia, a remote cosplay contest, video panels, live streaming roundtables, an art gallery, online Dungeons and Dragons campaigns, faculty presentations, writing contests, a creative writing workshop and more.

Thorne’s presentation, “Putting Magic in Your Mystery,” will answer the question: “What happens when you mix a little magic with your murder?”

Thorne is a retired police captain and award-winning author.

Thorne will also hold a creative writing workshop limited to six students.

A full schedule and link to pre-registration can be found at JSCCPioneerCon.wixsite.com/home.

For more information, contact organizers Katie Boyer (kboyer@jeffersonstate.edu) or Jamie King (jaking@jeffersonstate.edu).

Pioneer Con is hosted by Jefferson State’s Eta Epsilon Chapter of Sigma Kappa Delta, the English honor society for two-year colleges.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

News

Pelham names new fire chief

280 Reporter

Pioneer Con to be held online Oct. 15

Calera

3 new businesses open in downtown Calera

280 Main Story

Council awards $134K in Nick Grant funds to Chelsea schools

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain clinches postseason berth with road win against T-County

280 Main Story

Chelsea wins 2nd straight in OT thriller

280 Main Story

Spain Park can’t keep up in loss to crosstown rival Hoover

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson remains undefeated with 2nd shutout in last 3 games

280 Main Story

Briarwood offense struggles in region loss to Mountain Brook

Community Columnists

Woodie volunteers time with military organizations

Columbiana

Marbury too much for Shelby County

News

Pelham downs Wildcats for 3rd region title in school history

Columbiana

UPDATE: Shindig moved indoors for Saturday

News

Birmingham Bulls will play 2020-21 season

280 Main Story

Taste of Shelby County 2020: What buying a ‘Golden Ticket’ means

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster church opens annual pumpkin patch

280 Main Story

Hoover runoff results: Swiney secures seat to defeat Schultz

News

Coram, Wash win in Pelham

Alabaster Main Story

Cole wins runoff for Alabaster City Council Ward 5 seat

Columbiana

Mitchell wins Columbiana mayor runoff

280 Reporter

Shelby County Schools releases next round of COVID-19 numbers

Columbiana

Club holds drive-thru pizza party for cancer survivors

280 Main Story

2020 Public Safety Awards recipients recognized

Alabaster Reporter

Chaplain shares heart attack story in hopes of emphasizing importance of seeking care