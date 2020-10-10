expand
October 10, 2020

The Shelby County High School volleyball team held a “Pink Out” and took a moment to honor breast cancer survivors on Thursday, Oct. 8. The survivors who were honored with balloons and gifts were Jennifer Wood, Judy Dudley, Lois Offet, Andrea Thames, Paula Shields and Barbara Hendrick. They were received by coach Jamie Creekmore and Lisa Green. Also pictured are Emma Dudley, Madison Wood, Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Lewis Brooks, Alyssa Seale, Savana Tarwater, Ava Nettles, Cayden Rachels, Hannah Moore and Paisley Barrows. (Reporter photo / Scott Mims)

SCHS volleyball holds ‘Pink Out’ for breast cancer survivors

By Scott Mims

Published 4:57 pm Saturday, October 10, 2020

The Shelby County High School volleyball team held a “Pink Out” and took a moment to honor breast cancer survivors on Thursday, Oct. 8.

The survivors who were honored with balloons and gifts were Jennifer Wood, Judy Dudley, Lois Offet, Andrea Thames, Paula Shields and Barbara Hendrick. They were received by coach Jamie Creekmore and Lisa Green.

Also pictured are Emma Dudley, Madison Wood, Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Lewis Brooks, Alyssa Seale, Savana Tarwater, Ava Nettles, Cayden Rachels, Hannah Moore and Paisley Barrows.

