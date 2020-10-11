Arrest reports for the week of Oct. 11, 2020
The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Sept. 1-Oct. 6:
Alabaster
Sept. 29
-Deandre Marquez Hawkins, 28, of Vestavia, failure to appear (two counts).
-Davey George Winfrey, 54, of Pelham, alias writ of arrest.
-Jeremy Wade Doss, 46, of Pelham, theft of property fourth degree.
Sept. 30
-William Steven Bush, 29, of Gardendale, theft of property fourth degree, possession of a forged instrument second degree, drug paraphernalia.
-Ahmad Yasin Muhammad, 33, of Calera, bail jumping second degree (two counts).
Oct. 1
-Logan Samuel Irwin, 18, of Maylene, minor in consumption of alcohol.
-Jennifer Miller Collum, 48, of Alabaster, theft of property fourth degree.
Oct. 2
-Courtney Alayne White, 25, of Northport, unlawful possession of marijuana, failure to comply with court orders, drug paraphernalia.
-Tommy Rodger Carden, 54, of Montevallo, driving while license revoked.
Oct. 3
-Stephanie Thorn Harris, 47, of Pelham, expired tag.
Oct. 4
-Juan Ramon Avila-Martinez, 37, of Maylene, DUI-alcohol.
-Ashley Suzanne Davis, 32, of Maylene, DUI-any substance, possession of a controlled substance (two counts).
Oct. 5
-Arthur Anderson McClain IV, 21, of Mobile, carrying a concealed weapon.
Calera
Sept. 25
-Morgan Michele Bernier, 25, of Columbiana, domestic violence third degree-assault.
-James Keon Prentice, 32, of Montevallo, failure to appear.
Sept. 26
-Katera Anshirlena Young, 30, of Montevallo, failure to appear (three counts).
Sept. 27
-Brian Keith Hodges, 19, of Montevallo, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.
-Dustin Cory Casmus, 35, of Montgomery, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic, drug paraphernalia.
-Mary Elizabeth Green, 30, of Jemison, failure to appear.
Sept. 28
-Scott Bynum Lawson, 51, of Calera, agency assist.
-Aimee Breann Totherow, 26, of Calera, fugitive from justice arrest warrant.
-Jason Lynn Smitherman, 31, of Clanton, failure to appear (two counts).
Sept. 29
-Michael David Gray, 58, of Alabaster, failure to appear (two counts).
Oct. 1
-Charles Nicholas Turner, 41, of Jemison, warrant-alias.
-Timothy Allen Endress, 46, of Calera, simple assault.
-Charon Lovelle King, 30, of Montevallo, failure to appear (three counts).
-Kristen Michelle Sides, 26, of Calera, failure to appear.
Oct. 2
-Tommy Rodger Carden, 54, of Montevallo, failure to appear.
Columbiana
Sept. 1
-Chelsea Marie Joiner, 30, criminal trespass.
-Crystal Regina Burt, 40, unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Sept. 3
-Richard Allen Blackerby, 34, failure to appear (three counts).
-Natasha Marie Davis, 39, disorderly conduct peace, public intoxication.
Sept. 8
-Christine Rebecca Roof, 38, driving while license suspended (three counts), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sept. 10
-Robert Earl Masters, 39, theft of property fourth degree, criminal trespass third degree.
-Lori Bridget Hubert, 36, disorderly conduct.
-Timothy Wayne Wilson, 56, possession of a forged instrument (four counts).
-Jackie Lashawn Wade, 36, failure to appear.
Sept. 14
-Destany Renee Robinson, 42, failure to appear (four counts).
Sept. 19
-Timmy Dale Martin Jr., 42, theft from residence.
Sept. 24
-Austin Wayne Hodges, 21, failure to appear (three counts).
Sept. 25
-Detorious Lamar Kirksey, 29, failure to appear.
Sept. 26
-James Keon Prentice, 32, failure to appear.
Sept. 27
-James Lewis Joiner, 26, failure to appear.
Sept. 28
-Austin Wayne Hodges, 21, sex offender-violation of identification requirements.
Sept. 29
-Jeremy Wade Doss, 46, assault third degree.
-Laura Toxey, 41, violation of a protection order.
Helena
Sept. 29
-Davey George Winfrey, 54, bail jumping second degree.
-Tavaris Demond Ledlow, 24, probation violation.
Sept. 30
-James Eugene Arwood Jr., 51, domestic violence third degree, public intoxication.
Oct. 4
-Cody Wilson Pruett, 18, attempting to elude, DUI-alcohol under age 21, minor in possession of tobacco.
Oct. 5
-Michael Duane Curl, 46, probation violation-bail jumping.
Montevallo
Sept. 25
-Christopher Cole Hill, agency assist arrest.
Sept. 30
-Luis Onel Albino, 47, of Birmingham, stolen vehicles-auto theft.
-Ivan Rico Romero, 20, of Columbiana, stolen vehicles-auto theft.
-Joshuel Kamiscal Gonzalez, 32, of Calera, stolen vehicles-auto theft.
Oct. 2
-Justin Earl Hyde, 18, of Montevallo, traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear.
-Michael Tuwan Landrum, 42, of Livingstone, liquor-PI appears in public place under the influence.
-Tommy Rodger Carden, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.
Oct. 3
-Trevor Joel Messer, 35, of Montevallo, traffic-driving under the influence (alcohol).
-Charon Lovelle King, 30, of Montevallo, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.
-Rolando Rodriguez Rios, 36, of Alabaster, assault-domestic violence-third degree and liquor-PI appears in public place under influence.
-Jose Enrique Sanchez, 22, of Montevallo, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia, dangerous drugs-Amphetamine-possess and dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana.
Oct. 4
-Marion Robert Girlie, 22, of Selma, traffic-driving under the influence (alcohol).
-Alice Suzanne Phillips, 23, of Maplesville, liquor-PI appears in public place under influence.
Oct. 5
-Patricia Helen Bates, 43, of Rochester, NH, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drug-POM 2 possession of marijuana.
Oct. 6
-Marquis Jerel Tyner, 30, of Centreville, obstruction-failure to appear/comply.
Pelham
Sept. 27
-Timothy Strozier, 58, of Pelham, domestic violence 3rd degree.
-Reid Baldwin, 37, of Hoover, criminal trespass 3rd degree.
Sept. 28
-Matthew Brasher, 26, of Chelsea, alias warrant.
-Rapheal Lilly, 42, of Pelham, domestic violence 3rd degree.
Sept. 29
-Kiren Cummings, 22, of Fultondale, driving without a license and speeding.
-Roderickus Singleton, 32, of Birmingham, alias warrant.
Sept. 30
-Bradley Curtis, 35, of Columbiana, operating a vehicle without insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Oct. 1
-Demeritus Johnson, 28, of Vestavia, reckless driving, driving while suspended, running red light and speeding about 70; interstate.
Oct. 3
-Trent Brickhouse, 23, of Pelham, running red light.
-Brook Hopwood, 42, of Pelham, failure to display insurance, 20 days to register vehicle and speeding above 70; interstate.
-Stephanie Harris, 47, of Pelham, expired tag.
-Jason Bates, 51, of Birmingham, DUI-influence of alcohol, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree and open container in vehicle.