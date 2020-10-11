expand
Ad Spot

October 11, 2020

Arrest reports for the week of Oct. 11, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 12:53 am Sunday, October 11, 2020

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Sept. 1-Oct. 6:

Alabaster

Sept. 29

-Deandre Marquez Hawkins, 28, of Vestavia, failure to appear (two counts).

-Davey George Winfrey, 54, of Pelham, alias writ of arrest.

-Jeremy Wade Doss, 46, of Pelham, theft of property fourth degree.

Sept. 30

-William Steven Bush, 29, of Gardendale, theft of property fourth degree, possession of a forged instrument second degree, drug paraphernalia.

-Ahmad Yasin Muhammad, 33, of Calera, bail jumping second degree (two counts).

Oct. 1

-Logan Samuel Irwin, 18, of Maylene, minor in consumption of alcohol.

-Jennifer Miller Collum, 48, of Alabaster, theft of property fourth degree.

Oct. 2

-Courtney Alayne White, 25, of Northport, unlawful possession of marijuana, failure to comply with court orders, drug paraphernalia.

-Tommy Rodger Carden, 54, of Montevallo, driving while license revoked.

Oct. 3

-Stephanie Thorn Harris, 47, of Pelham, expired tag.

Oct. 4

-Juan Ramon Avila-Martinez, 37, of Maylene, DUI-alcohol.

-Ashley Suzanne Davis, 32, of Maylene, DUI-any substance, possession of a controlled substance (two counts).

Oct. 5

-Arthur Anderson McClain IV, 21, of Mobile, carrying a concealed weapon.

 

Calera

Sept. 25

-Morgan Michele Bernier, 25, of Columbiana, domestic violence third degree-assault.

-James Keon Prentice, 32, of Montevallo, failure to appear.

Sept. 26

-Katera Anshirlena Young, 30, of Montevallo, failure to appear (three counts).

Sept. 27

-Brian Keith Hodges, 19, of Montevallo, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

-Dustin Cory Casmus, 35, of Montgomery, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic, drug paraphernalia.

-Mary Elizabeth Green, 30, of Jemison, failure to appear.

Sept. 28

-Scott Bynum Lawson, 51, of Calera, agency assist.

-Aimee Breann Totherow, 26, of Calera, fugitive from justice arrest warrant.

-Jason Lynn Smitherman, 31, of Clanton, failure to appear (two counts).

Sept. 29

-Michael David Gray, 58, of Alabaster, failure to appear (two counts).

Oct. 1

-Charles Nicholas Turner, 41, of Jemison, warrant-alias.

-Timothy Allen Endress, 46, of Calera, simple assault.

-Charon Lovelle King, 30, of Montevallo, failure to appear (three counts).

-Kristen Michelle Sides, 26, of Calera, failure to appear.

Oct. 2

-Tommy Rodger Carden, 54, of Montevallo, failure to appear.

 

Columbiana

Sept. 1

-Chelsea Marie Joiner, 30, criminal trespass.

-Crystal Regina Burt, 40, unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Sept. 3

-Richard Allen Blackerby, 34, failure to appear (three counts).

-Natasha Marie Davis, 39, disorderly conduct peace, public intoxication.

Sept. 8

-Christine Rebecca Roof, 38, driving while license suspended (three counts), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sept. 10

-Robert Earl Masters, 39, theft of property fourth degree, criminal trespass third degree.

-Lori Bridget Hubert, 36, disorderly conduct.

-Timothy Wayne Wilson, 56, possession of a forged instrument (four counts).

-Jackie Lashawn Wade, 36, failure to appear.

Sept. 14

-Destany Renee Robinson, 42, failure to appear (four counts).

Sept. 19

-Timmy Dale Martin Jr., 42, theft from residence.

Sept. 24

-Austin Wayne Hodges, 21, failure to appear (three counts).

Sept. 25

-Detorious Lamar Kirksey, 29, failure to appear.

Sept. 26

-James Keon Prentice, 32, failure to appear.

Sept. 27

-James Lewis Joiner, 26, failure to appear.

Sept. 28

-Austin Wayne Hodges, 21, sex offender-violation of identification requirements.

Sept. 29

-Jeremy Wade Doss, 46, assault third degree.

-Laura Toxey, 41, violation of a protection order.

 

Helena

Sept. 29

-Davey George Winfrey, 54, bail jumping second degree.

-Tavaris Demond Ledlow, 24, probation violation.

Sept. 30

-James Eugene Arwood Jr., 51, domestic violence third degree, public intoxication.

Oct. 4

-Cody Wilson Pruett, 18, attempting to elude, DUI-alcohol under age 21, minor in possession of tobacco.

Oct. 5

-Michael Duane Curl, 46, probation violation-bail jumping.

 

Montevallo

Sept. 25

-Christopher Cole Hill, agency assist arrest.

Sept. 30

-Luis Onel Albino, 47, of Birmingham, stolen vehicles-auto theft.

-Ivan Rico Romero, 20, of Columbiana, stolen vehicles-auto theft.

-Joshuel Kamiscal Gonzalez, 32, of Calera, stolen vehicles-auto theft.

Oct. 2

-Justin Earl Hyde, 18, of Montevallo, traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear.

-Michael Tuwan Landrum, 42, of Livingstone, liquor-PI appears in public place under the influence.

-Tommy Rodger Carden, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.

Oct. 3

-Trevor Joel Messer, 35, of Montevallo, traffic-driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Charon Lovelle King, 30, of Montevallo, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.

-Rolando Rodriguez Rios, 36, of Alabaster, assault-domestic violence-third degree and liquor-PI appears in public place under influence.

-Jose Enrique Sanchez, 22, of Montevallo, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia, dangerous drugs-Amphetamine-possess and dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana.

Oct. 4

-Marion Robert Girlie, 22, of Selma, traffic-driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Alice Suzanne Phillips, 23, of Maplesville, liquor-PI appears in public place under influence.

Oct. 5

-Patricia Helen Bates, 43, of Rochester, NH, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drug-POM 2 possession of marijuana.

Oct. 6

-Marquis Jerel Tyner, 30, of Centreville, obstruction-failure to appear/comply.

 

Pelham

Sept. 27

-Timothy Strozier, 58, of Pelham, domestic violence 3rd degree.

-Reid Baldwin, 37, of Hoover, criminal trespass 3rd degree.

Sept. 28

-Matthew Brasher, 26, of Chelsea, alias warrant.

-Rapheal Lilly, 42, of Pelham, domestic violence 3rd degree.

Sept. 29

-Kiren Cummings, 22, of Fultondale, driving without a license and speeding.

-Roderickus Singleton, 32, of Birmingham, alias warrant.

Sept. 30

-Bradley Curtis, 35, of Columbiana, operating a vehicle without insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Oct. 1

-Demeritus Johnson, 28, of Vestavia, reckless driving, driving while suspended, running red light and speeding about 70; interstate.

Oct. 3

-Trent Brickhouse, 23, of Pelham, running red light.

-Brook Hopwood, 42, of Pelham, failure to display insurance, 20 days to register vehicle and speeding above 70; interstate.

-Stephanie Harris, 47, of Pelham, expired tag.

-Jason Bates, 51, of Birmingham, DUI-influence of alcohol, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree and open container in vehicle.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Reporter

Shelby County Diamond Awards nominations underway

Columbiana

SCHS volleyball holds ‘Pink Out’ for breast cancer survivors

Calera

Running game powers Helena to playoff-clinching win

News

Pelham names new fire chief

280 Reporter

Pioneer Con to be held online Oct. 15

Calera

3 new businesses open in downtown Calera

280 Main Story

Council awards $134K in Nick Grant funds to Chelsea schools

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain clinches postseason berth with road win against T-County

280 Main Story

Chelsea wins 2nd straight in OT thriller

280 Main Story

Spain Park can’t keep up in loss to crosstown rival Hoover

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson remains undefeated with 2nd shutout in last 3 games

280 Main Story

Briarwood offense struggles in region loss to Mountain Brook

Community Columnists

Woodie volunteers time with military organizations

Columbiana

Marbury too much for Shelby County

News

Pelham downs Wildcats for 3rd region title in school history

Columbiana

UPDATE: Shindig moved indoors for Saturday

News

Birmingham Bulls will play 2020-21 season

280 Main Story

Taste of Shelby County 2020: What buying a ‘Golden Ticket’ means

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster church opens annual pumpkin patch

280 Main Story

Hoover runoff results: Swiney secures seat to defeat Schultz

News

Coram, Wash win in Pelham

Alabaster Main Story

Cole wins runoff for Alabaster City Council Ward 5 seat

Columbiana

Mitchell wins Columbiana mayor runoff

280 Reporter

Shelby County Schools releases next round of COVID-19 numbers