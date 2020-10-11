Arrest reports for the week of Oct. 11, 2020

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Sept. 1-Oct. 6:

Alabaster

Sept. 29

-Deandre Marquez Hawkins, 28, of Vestavia, failure to appear (two counts).

-Davey George Winfrey, 54, of Pelham, alias writ of arrest.

-Jeremy Wade Doss, 46, of Pelham, theft of property fourth degree.

Sept. 30

-William Steven Bush, 29, of Gardendale, theft of property fourth degree, possession of a forged instrument second degree, drug paraphernalia.

-Ahmad Yasin Muhammad, 33, of Calera, bail jumping second degree (two counts).

Oct. 1

-Logan Samuel Irwin, 18, of Maylene, minor in consumption of alcohol.

-Jennifer Miller Collum, 48, of Alabaster, theft of property fourth degree.

Oct. 2

-Courtney Alayne White, 25, of Northport, unlawful possession of marijuana, failure to comply with court orders, drug paraphernalia.

-Tommy Rodger Carden, 54, of Montevallo, driving while license revoked.

Oct. 3

-Stephanie Thorn Harris, 47, of Pelham, expired tag.

Oct. 4

-Juan Ramon Avila-Martinez, 37, of Maylene, DUI-alcohol.

-Ashley Suzanne Davis, 32, of Maylene, DUI-any substance, possession of a controlled substance (two counts).

Oct. 5

-Arthur Anderson McClain IV, 21, of Mobile, carrying a concealed weapon.

Calera

Sept. 25

-Morgan Michele Bernier, 25, of Columbiana, domestic violence third degree-assault.

-James Keon Prentice, 32, of Montevallo, failure to appear.

Sept. 26

-Katera Anshirlena Young, 30, of Montevallo, failure to appear (three counts).

Sept. 27

-Brian Keith Hodges, 19, of Montevallo, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

-Dustin Cory Casmus, 35, of Montgomery, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic, drug paraphernalia.

-Mary Elizabeth Green, 30, of Jemison, failure to appear.

Sept. 28

-Scott Bynum Lawson, 51, of Calera, agency assist.

-Aimee Breann Totherow, 26, of Calera, fugitive from justice arrest warrant.

-Jason Lynn Smitherman, 31, of Clanton, failure to appear (two counts).

Sept. 29

-Michael David Gray, 58, of Alabaster, failure to appear (two counts).

Oct. 1

-Charles Nicholas Turner, 41, of Jemison, warrant-alias.

-Timothy Allen Endress, 46, of Calera, simple assault.

-Charon Lovelle King, 30, of Montevallo, failure to appear (three counts).

-Kristen Michelle Sides, 26, of Calera, failure to appear.

Oct. 2

-Tommy Rodger Carden, 54, of Montevallo, failure to appear.

Columbiana

Sept. 1

-Chelsea Marie Joiner, 30, criminal trespass.

-Crystal Regina Burt, 40, unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Sept. 3

-Richard Allen Blackerby, 34, failure to appear (three counts).

-Natasha Marie Davis, 39, disorderly conduct peace, public intoxication.

Sept. 8

-Christine Rebecca Roof, 38, driving while license suspended (three counts), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sept. 10

-Robert Earl Masters, 39, theft of property fourth degree, criminal trespass third degree.

-Lori Bridget Hubert, 36, disorderly conduct.

-Timothy Wayne Wilson, 56, possession of a forged instrument (four counts).

-Jackie Lashawn Wade, 36, failure to appear.

Sept. 14

-Destany Renee Robinson, 42, failure to appear (four counts).

Sept. 19

-Timmy Dale Martin Jr., 42, theft from residence.

Sept. 24

-Austin Wayne Hodges, 21, failure to appear (three counts).

Sept. 25

-Detorious Lamar Kirksey, 29, failure to appear.

Sept. 26

-James Keon Prentice, 32, failure to appear.

Sept. 27

-James Lewis Joiner, 26, failure to appear.

Sept. 28

-Austin Wayne Hodges, 21, sex offender-violation of identification requirements.

Sept. 29

-Jeremy Wade Doss, 46, assault third degree.

-Laura Toxey, 41, violation of a protection order.

Helena

Sept. 29

-Davey George Winfrey, 54, bail jumping second degree.

-Tavaris Demond Ledlow, 24, probation violation.

Sept. 30

-James Eugene Arwood Jr., 51, domestic violence third degree, public intoxication.

Oct. 4

-Cody Wilson Pruett, 18, attempting to elude, DUI-alcohol under age 21, minor in possession of tobacco.

Oct. 5

-Michael Duane Curl, 46, probation violation-bail jumping.

Montevallo

Sept. 25

-Christopher Cole Hill, agency assist arrest.

Sept. 30

-Luis Onel Albino, 47, of Birmingham, stolen vehicles-auto theft.

-Ivan Rico Romero, 20, of Columbiana, stolen vehicles-auto theft.

-Joshuel Kamiscal Gonzalez, 32, of Calera, stolen vehicles-auto theft.

Oct. 2

-Justin Earl Hyde, 18, of Montevallo, traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear.

-Michael Tuwan Landrum, 42, of Livingstone, liquor-PI appears in public place under the influence.

-Tommy Rodger Carden, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.

Oct. 3

-Trevor Joel Messer, 35, of Montevallo, traffic-driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Charon Lovelle King, 30, of Montevallo, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.

-Rolando Rodriguez Rios, 36, of Alabaster, assault-domestic violence-third degree and liquor-PI appears in public place under influence.

-Jose Enrique Sanchez, 22, of Montevallo, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia, dangerous drugs-Amphetamine-possess and dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana.

Oct. 4

-Marion Robert Girlie, 22, of Selma, traffic-driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Alice Suzanne Phillips, 23, of Maplesville, liquor-PI appears in public place under influence.

Oct. 5

-Patricia Helen Bates, 43, of Rochester, NH, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drug-POM 2 possession of marijuana.

Oct. 6

-Marquis Jerel Tyner, 30, of Centreville, obstruction-failure to appear/comply.

Pelham

Sept. 27

-Timothy Strozier, 58, of Pelham, domestic violence 3rd degree.

-Reid Baldwin, 37, of Hoover, criminal trespass 3rd degree.

Sept. 28

-Matthew Brasher, 26, of Chelsea, alias warrant.

-Rapheal Lilly, 42, of Pelham, domestic violence 3rd degree.

Sept. 29

-Kiren Cummings, 22, of Fultondale, driving without a license and speeding.

-Roderickus Singleton, 32, of Birmingham, alias warrant.

Sept. 30

-Bradley Curtis, 35, of Columbiana, operating a vehicle without insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Oct. 1

-Demeritus Johnson, 28, of Vestavia, reckless driving, driving while suspended, running red light and speeding about 70; interstate.

Oct. 3

-Trent Brickhouse, 23, of Pelham, running red light.

-Brook Hopwood, 42, of Pelham, failure to display insurance, 20 days to register vehicle and speeding above 70; interstate.

-Stephanie Harris, 47, of Pelham, expired tag.

-Jason Bates, 51, of Birmingham, DUI-influence of alcohol, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree and open container in vehicle.