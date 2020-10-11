expand
Ad Spot

October 11, 2020

Divorces for the week of Oct. 11, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 12:40 am Sunday, October 11, 2020

The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Sept. 17-Oct. 1:

-Joel Logan, of Alabaster, and Mariah Logan, of Alabaster.

-Carolyn Johnson Welch, of Birmingham, and Willie Charles Welch, Jr., of Macon, Miss.

-Patricia Castaneda Shunnarah, of Birmingham, and Jimmy Joseph Shunnarah, of Pelham.

-Jackson Daniel King, of Birmingham, and Alicia Marie Thornton, of Birmingham.

-Ervin Clarence Hunter, of Pell City, and Sheila Clinton Hunter, of Chelsea.

-Mark Steven Walls, of Wilsonville, and Julie Michelle Walls, of Calera.

-Nancy Elain Kirkland, of Calera, and Kenneth Earl Kirkland, of Calera.

-Edgar Hamer Woods, III of Pelham, and Lucy Coker, of Vestavia Hills.

-Angela Shannon, of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Neal Shannon, of Birmingham.

-Ashley Dennis, of Montevallo, and Clinton Headley, of Montevallo.

-Robin Simmons Willard, of Alabaster, and David William Willard, of Ashland.

-Angela Howell Chramer, of Knoxville, Tenn., and Scott Alexander Chramer, of Pelham.

-Tamecca Smith, of Northport, and Jeremy McDaniel, of Salem.

-Rexie A. Lightsey, of Chelsea, and Bradford L. Gravelle, of Chelsea.

-Kayla Michelle Milam, of Vincent, and Timothy Shawn Milam, of Vincent.

-Cynthia Cagle, of Helena, and Brandon Cagle, of Helena.

-Patricia N. Dunn, of Pelham, and David M. Dunn, of Pelham.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Reporter

Shelby County Diamond Awards nominations underway

Columbiana

SCHS volleyball holds ‘Pink Out’ for breast cancer survivors

Calera

Running game powers Helena to playoff-clinching win

News

Pelham names new fire chief

280 Reporter

Pioneer Con to be held online Oct. 15

Calera

3 new businesses open in downtown Calera

280 Main Story

Council awards $134K in Nick Grant funds to Chelsea schools

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain clinches postseason berth with road win against T-County

280 Main Story

Chelsea wins 2nd straight in OT thriller

280 Main Story

Spain Park can’t keep up in loss to crosstown rival Hoover

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson remains undefeated with 2nd shutout in last 3 games

280 Main Story

Briarwood offense struggles in region loss to Mountain Brook

Community Columnists

Woodie volunteers time with military organizations

Columbiana

Marbury too much for Shelby County

News

Pelham downs Wildcats for 3rd region title in school history

Columbiana

UPDATE: Shindig moved indoors for Saturday

News

Birmingham Bulls will play 2020-21 season

280 Main Story

Taste of Shelby County 2020: What buying a ‘Golden Ticket’ means

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster church opens annual pumpkin patch

280 Main Story

Hoover runoff results: Swiney secures seat to defeat Schultz

News

Coram, Wash win in Pelham

Alabaster Main Story

Cole wins runoff for Alabaster City Council Ward 5 seat

Columbiana

Mitchell wins Columbiana mayor runoff

280 Reporter

Shelby County Schools releases next round of COVID-19 numbers