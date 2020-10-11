expand
October 11, 2020

Land transactions for the week of Oct. 11, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 12:39 am Sunday, October 11, 2020

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Sept. 28-Oct. 1:

Sept. 28

-Flagstar Bank to Eagles Investment Group Inc., for $125,420, for Lot 21 in Woodland Hills First Phase Second Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Charles Randal Pate, for $336,900, for Lot 18 in Reserve at Timberline.

-Kendall Michael to Vicki Anglin Battan, for $197,000, for Lot 9 in Chase Plantation Second Sector Amended Map.

-John Christein to Ben Gil Price, for $530,000, for Lot 26 in Lake Wilborn Phase 1B Final Plat.

-Allen McCulla to John Nelson, for $52,000, for Lot 5 in Andertons Lot Resubdivision of Lot 5 Chelsea Estates.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Michelle Mckenzie, for $269,890, for Lot 1004 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Randall Harmon to Brian South, for $242,000, for Lot 602 in Waterford Cove Sector 2.

-Sherry Ford to Ronald W. Gofourth, for $126,000, for Lot 27 in Whitestone Townhomes Phase I.

-William Turner to Michael Davis Dimaria, for $239,000, for Lot 11 in Indian Valley 3rd Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to James Kennedy, for $301,445, for Lot 1406 in Chelsea Park 14th Sector Park Crossings.

-Hunter Johnston to Kane Ashton Mitchell, for $213,000, for Lot 15 in Springs Crossing Sector I.

-Coosa Valley Sod Farm LLC to Clifton R. Winslett, for $5,000.

-Clifton Winslett to Adam B. Newman, for $5,000.

-Dianna Calvin to Curtis Lemar Graves, for $252,000, for Lot 251 in Village at Polo Crossing Sector 1 Resurvey Lots 231-254.

-Ashlyn Jones to Hunter Johnston, for $200,000, for property in Section 29, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Kerry Wilbanks to Kerry Wilbanks, for $15,000, for Lot 2 in Steven Smith Family Subdivision.

-Coosa Valley Sod Farm LLC to Adam B. Newman, for $5,000.

-Molly Felix to Christian E. Thomason, for $196,050, for Lot 5 in Forest Lakes Sector 1.

-Samuel Simpson to Margaret Chandler, for $313,000,f or Lot 623 in Riverwoods Sixth Sector Final Plat.

-Tishawna Dawson to Thomas B. Hamby, for $192,000, for Lot 103 in Waterstone Phase 1.

-Adam Newman to Coosa Valley Sod Farm LLC, for $5,000.

-Lee Tibbetts to Debra Nelson Cummings, for $311,000, for Lot 54 in Homestead Second Sector.

-Kenny Betts to Andrew Roger Edwards, for $247,500, for Lot 74 in Navajo Hills 9th Sector.

-Chris Shelton to Torrey J. Clark, for $245,000, for Lot 65 in Old Cahaba II B.

-Lezabriel Bernard to Christopher M. Moore, for $350,000, for Lot 86 in Bent River Phase IV Final Plat.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Smitesh V. Zaveri, for $445,600, for Lot 2037 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Keith Frazer to Charita Bernard, for $622,500, for Lot 60 in Brock Point Phase 2A.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Coleridge Tillman, for $884,270, for Lot 1093 in Blackridge Phase 1A.

-Larry Ingram to Justin T. Ingram, for $5,00, for property in Section 34, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Brandon Falkner to Erica H. Thompson, for $183,000, for Lot 9 in Magnolia Parc.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Thomas Griffin Bratina, for $302,105, for Lot 1023 in Riverwoods Sector 10 Final Plat.

-Jenna Gray to Jungmin Park, for $235,000, for Lot 226 in Ridge at Stonehaven Phase 2.

-William Whitlock to Carolyn M. McCaskill, for $210,000, for Lot 556 in Waterford Highlands Sector 1.

-Sulman Mahdi to Travis Gipson, for $296,000, for Lot 78 in Homestead Third Sector.

-Lawton Grant to Colin Dinken, for $235,000, for Lot 35 in Old Town Helena.

-Monza Wilson to Kevin D. Wilson, for $369,900, for Lot 22 in Caldwell Crossings 2nd Sector.

-Timothy Cottingham to Gerald J. Garner, for $359,000, for Lot 2254 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba.

-Sherrie Lemier to John Douglas Foshee, for $460,000, for Lot 3 in Altadena Woods Fourth Sector Amended Map.

-Premiere Marketing Group Inc. to A. C. Langner, for $1,000, for Lot 173 in Alabama Power Company Recreational Cottage Site Sector 7.

-David Green to Kristina Lynn Chanslor, for $317,000, for Lot 216 in Hillsboro Phase II Amended.

-Alamerica Bank to Building Bama Inc., for $35,000, for Lot 616 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 6th Addition.

-Shannon Poe to Jonathan Harrison, for $140,000, for property in Section 25, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Faye Lacagnina to David Earl McCurry, for $95,250,f or Lot 59 in Stoney Meadows Phase 1.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Latoshia Monique Jackson,f or $193,470, for Lot 46 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Bent Tree Lane Development LLC to Mark A. Correll, for $425,000, for Lot 1 in Bent Tree Lane Final Plat.

Sept. 29

-Joshua Patton to Nhut Tran, for $275,000, for Lot 25 in Cottages of Brook Highland.

-Mary Crawford to Bradley Byers, for $216,000, for Lot 63 in Greystone Ridge Garden Homes.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Pamela Dean Jones, for $256,900, for Lot 12-31 in Chelsea Park Twelfth Sector Phase One.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Andrea L. Daquila, for $331,270, for Lot 1036 in Riverwoods Sector 10 Final Plat.

-Trausti Kristjansson to Michael Denver McCool, for $444,900, for Lot 1444 in Highland Lakes 14th Sector.

-Jay Whitt to Paul M. Jackson, for $250,000, for Lot 148 in Greystone Farms Guilford Place Phase I Final Plat.

-Craig Dollar to Joshua Patton, for $529,900, for Lot 12 in Kirkwall a Subdivision of Inverness.

-Jeffrey Burleson to Marcus L. Bryant, for $670,000, for Lot 14 in Greystone 7th Sector Phase I.

-Donald Black to Harinath Nammi, for $262,500, for Lot 26 in Lenox Place Phase One.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Allison Campbell Era, for $449,900, for Lot 523 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase Four Fifth Sector English Village Neighborhood.

-Jamall Thomas to Aaron Volaik Khay, for $489,900, for Lot 313 in Woodlands Sector 3 Final Plat.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Jacob Michael Carlisle, for $405,750, for Lot 839 in Chelsea Park Eighth Sector Phase Two.

-D. Davenpoty to Servando Tellez Belman, for $350,000, for property in Section 13, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Eric Jefferson to James Jefferson,f or $144,086, for Lot B177 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Jeremy Blackburn to James William Fox, for $540,000, for Lot 117 in Weatherly Windsor Sector 6.

-Donovan Rentals LLC to Steven Guthrie, for $215,000, for Lot 245 in Willow Oaks Final Plat.

-Stephen Seale to Stephen Mark Seale, for $352,300, for property in Section 10, Township 24 North, Range 14 East.

-James Shaddix to Dianna O. Calvin, for $624,000,f or Lot 1634 in Highland Lakes 16th Sector.

-Henry Holifield to Madison Earl Development LLC, for $35,000, for Lot 23 in Chancellors Crossing.

-Joseph Larock to Alan Hanley, for $465,000, for Lot 1413 in Brook Highland 14th Sector.

-Terrell Gardner to Travis Pardue, for $81,250, for property in Section 27, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Margaret Jackson to Robert I. Brown, for $238,000, for Lot 96 in Village of Westover Sector I.

-Roger Reynolds to Justin David Broome, for $329,900, for Lot 68 in Hillsboro Subdivision Phase II 2nd Amended.

-Terry Donaldson to Ignacio Guajardo, for $191,000, for Lot 515 in Savannah Pointe Sector V Phase II.

-Tena Fleming to Lake Davidson Properties LLC, for $110,000, for Lot 15 in Rocky Ridge Townhomes Phase One.

-Barbara Cole to Cornelius T. Campbell, for $358,700, forLot 175 in Arbor Hill Phase II Final Plat.

-Zemma Sproule to Lawler Properties LLC, for $450,000, for property in Section 23, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Michael Gunter to Patricia Ann Hubbard, for $885,000, for Lot 1136 in Blackridge Phase 1C Final Plat.

-Carol Blair to Donald E. Bornemann, for $249,000, for Lot 155 in Oaklyn Hills Phase I.

-Zemma Sproul to Addam Christopher Porter, for $64,000, for property in Section 24, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-DAL Properties LLC to Matthew D. Brown, for $399,900, for Lot 2424 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae.

-Jeffrey Baker to Joshua Heath Williams, for $109,000, for Lot 5 in Hubbard and Givhans Subdivision.

-James Kennedy to Austin B. McClelland, for $228,000, for Lot 6-05 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector.

-Bron Bates to Nickolas S. Daccardi, for $270,000, for Lot 43 in Lime Creek at Chelsea Preserve.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Shaun T. Miller, for $348,900, for Lot 201 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-Margaret Chandler to Justin Chandler, for $187,000, for Lot 40 in Dearing Downs 1st Addition.

-William Largin to Donald Reilly, for $150,000, for property in Section 27, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Cathey Smith to Thomas McClendon, for $180,000,f or Lot 28 in Wildewood Village Third Addition Amended Map.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Joshua Jackson, for $163,740, for Lot 95 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Nitin Meghani, for $399,570, for Lot 2039 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Kayla N. Holland, for $179,330, for Lot 100 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Bill Foote to Allyson H. Kohnle, for $65,000, for Lot 6 in Lake Meadow Estates Final Plat.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Glyn Agnew, for $659,651, for Lot 1229A in Blackridge Phase 2 Resurvey No. 1.

-Kelli Brasher to Timothy Winstead, for $153,200, for property in Section 23, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Don Hurt to Cole Reber, for $186,000, for Lot 22 in Summer Brook Sector 4.

-Barbara Staples to James D. Staples, for $235,000, for Lot 90 in Eagle Point First Sector Phase 1.

-Valor Communities LLC to Susan D. Finley, for $228,610, for Lot 319 in Union Station Phase III.

-Valor Communities LLC to Malaysia Smith, for $186,376, for Lot 74 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Betty Fulton to David W. Watson, for $750,000, for property in Section 4, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Edgar McVay to Michael Chad Donaldson, for $420,000, for Lot 2030 in Glen Iris at Kilkerran Phase I.

Sept. 30

-Butler Properties LLC to Harpersville DG LLC, for $520,000, for property in Section 33, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Adam Dean Knorr, for $867,892, for Lot 1101 in Blackridge Phase 1C Final Plat.

-William Martin to Michael P. Ward, for $334,500, for Lot 2205 in Riverchase Country Club 22nd Addition.

-Steven Tuggle to Ronald N. Gully, for $87,500, for property in Section 23, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Jacob Carlisle to Seth L. Britt, for $247,500, for Lot 106 in Polo Crossings Sector 2.

-Kyle Hayes to Karen Huffman, for $115,000, for Lot 18 in Paradise Cove Phase 1 Resurvey of Lot 18.

-Juan Flamerich to Patricia A. Raymond, for $275,000, for Lot 1 in Chesser Plantation Phase I Sector 2.

-Rushen Roberson to Anna V. Hughes, for $34,000, for Lot 1 in Achor Valley.

-Leroy Abrahams to Michele Williams, for $869,000, for Lot 44 in Stonegate Realty Resurvey of Lot 44A Final Plat.

-Ercilia Hayden to Michelle McKinley, for $345,000, for Lot 22 in Grove Resurvey of Lots 1-24 & Lots 27-39.

-Donald Myers to Christopher Hal Myers, for $164,000, for Lot 19 in Southwind Second Sector.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Kevin William Wedgworth, for $401,511, for Lot A-92 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 1 Phase 2.

-ABC Polymer Industries LLC to TBB Dispersions LLC, for $185,992, for Lot 2 in ABC Polymer & Florida Coastal Subdivision.

-David Forbes to James Steven Hartley, for $199,000, for Lot 48 in Bridlewood Parc Sector One.

-Shelby Investments LLC to Gregory A. Herbinger, for $250,000, for Lot 5 in Parkview Farms.

-Carolyn Smith to Robert J. Troncale, for $167,000, for Lot 10 in Wildwood Village Third Addition Amended Survey.

-Barbara Cunningham to Cheryl L. Murdoch, for $148,000, for Lot 27 in Sugar Oaks Amended Map.

-Lawrence Angelo to Lawrence A. Angelo, for $71,500, for Lot 7 in Shelby Shores 1976 Addition.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Mark Mathew, for $262,500, for Lot 1549 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Jay Richard Hassman, for $278,890, for Lot 102 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Nuong Ha to Trong Ban Ha, for $340,900,f or Lot 47 in Inverness Highlands.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Samuel Lee Hibbs, for $279,435, for Lot 1543 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.

– D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Leslie G. Brown Saunders, for $291,900, for Lot 1479 in Chelsea Park 14th Sector Park Crossings.

-Allyson Kohnle to Bruce A. Lackey, for $10,500, for Lot 6 in Lake Meadow Estates Final Plat.

-Sean Handlan to Jaehak Choi, for $305,000, for Lot 128 in Willow Oaks.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Peter F. Mann, for $419,210, for Lot 21 in Old Cahaba Estates Phase 6.

-Justin Collins to Alavest LLC, for $164,500, for Lot 43 in Silver Creek Sector 1.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to David Earl Ward, for $653,758, for Lot 1033 in Blackridge Phase 1B.

-Pamela Hagwood to David Norman, for $437,000, for Lot 15-04 in Mt Laurel Phase III.

-Keith Collins to Sara Day, for $232,000,f or Lot 4 in Murphys Fish Camp.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Camron West Penter, for $659,242, for Lot 1237 in Blackridge Phase 2 Resurvey No. 1.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Justin H. Kane, for $452,000, for Lot 2049 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Phillip Gallups to Lucas Brown, for $38,000, for Lot 4 in Gallups Family Subdivision Phase I.

-Cecilia Montgomery to John Allen Montgomery, for $233,450, for Lot 2 in Wyngate First Sector.

-Adams Holdings LLC to Aaron Streufert, for $299,900,f or Lot 15 in Twelve Oaks at Bridlewood Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Nicholas A. Grinolds, for $237,290, for Lot 74 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

Oct. 1

-Sandra Chatfield to Leroy Woodard, for $265,100,f or Lot 71 in Old Cahaba II B.

-Christopher Hanna to Debra E. Pope, for $269,900, for Lot 47 in North Lake at Greystone Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Harry Robinson to Rosa Maria Alaniz Azmitia, for $67,500, for property in Section 11, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Laura Hall to William E. Pittman, for $135,000, for property in Section 32, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Terry Clark to Christopher D. Spears, for $14,000, for property in Section 12, Township 24, Range 12 East.

-Robert Barone to Leilani Michelene Baker, for $153,000, for Lot 70 in Daventry Sector II Phase II.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Gina Alyssa Cohn, for $467,172, for Lot 2009 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Jason A. Lovoy, for $601,882, for Lot 563 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5C.

-Joyce Etress to Chelsea B. Dunnaway, for $23,500, for property in Section 36, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Marlin Smith to Blake Channing Mishoe, for $269,000, for Lot 1414 in Old Cahaba IV 2nd Addition Phase 2.

-Blake Mishoe to Edward L. Duddear, for $138,000, for Lot 2 in Ashley Brook.

-Samuel Franklin to Brandon T. Bishop, for $849,000, for Lot 22 in Deerwood Lake.

-J. W. Carrol to Dana B. Nafe, for $61,000,f or Lot 1 in Perry Estates.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Cameron E. Schencker, for $285,200, for Lot 1408 in Chelsea Park 14th Sector Park Crossings.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Malcolm Miller, for $283,195, for Lot 79 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Brad Arnold to Jonathan Lyle Smith, for $412,500, for property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Barry Horton To Edward O’Brien, for $303,000, for Lot 1649 in Strathaven at Ballantrae Phase 2.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Nell Delois Barron, for $252,400, for Lot 109 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1 Resurvey.

-Jonathan Wills to Micheal Justin Hill, for $70,000, for property in Section 19, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Jonathan Wills to Micheal Justin Hill, for $5,000, for property in Section 19, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Omega Realty Holdings IV LLC to Omega Residential Holdings XII LLC, for $522,611, in Lot 115 in Summerchase Phase 4.

-Angela Armstrong to George Ronnie Heaton, for $176,000, for Lot 1 in Riverview Subdivision.

-Michael Kendrick to David Scott Key, for $150,000,f or Lot 20 in Shelby Shores.

-Jerry Everette to Smita Shukla, for $273,612, for Lot 32 in Lenox Place Phase One.

-Joyce Etress to Kenneth Dunnaway, for $3,000, for property in Section 36, Township 21, Range 1 West.

-Joe Scotch to Nguyens Properties LLC, for $225,000, for property in Section 13, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Edgar Stover to Michael G. Yarchak, for $530,000, for Lot 3525 in Riverchase Country Club 35th Addition.

-Tammy Crittenden to Holli Gray Montgomery, for $187,000, for Lot 303 in Tocoa Parc Phase 3.

-Marchelle Hines to Enrique Hernandez Salas, for $160,000, for Lot 14 in Parkview townhomes Plat No. 1 corrected.

-Jon Coy to Jon Coy, for $150,000, for Lot 55 in Southlake Townhomes First Addition.

-Joel Smith to Karen C. Cornelius Trust, for $301,550, for Lot 2581 in Highland Lakes 25th Sector Phase I.

-Scott Howard to Gary C. Mercer, for $240,000, for Lot 1 in Autumn Ridge.

-Bradley Rawlins to Brandon Scott Falkner, for $249,900, for Lot 27 in Willow Oaks.

-David McKinley to Mark M. Bowdoin, for $260,000, for Lot 2 in Autumn Ridge.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Melissa C. Smith, for $338,921, for Lot 1014 in Riverwoods Sector 10 Final Plat.

-Shanon Fox to Brian J. Varnell, for $389,213, for Lot 1117 in Lauchlin at Ballantrae Phase II.

-FNB Bank to William C. Woodruff, for $9,000, for property in Section 21, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Diana Maxey to Erika R. Pocopanni, for $210,000, for Lot 33 in Panther Ridge.

-Highpointe Partners LLC to Thomas Robert Battles, for $88,000, for Lot 7 in Rustic Oak Estates.

-Willow Lake First Sector LLC to Scotch Homes & Land Development Group Inc., for $28,000, for Lot 117 in Willow Branch Sector 1.

-Highpointe Partners LLC to Martin H. Morales, for $50,000, for Lot 9 in Rustic Oak Estates.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Brandon Dewaine Murphy, for $531,775, for Lot 542 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5C.

-Highpointe Partners LLC to Will Martens, for $123,000,f or Lot 6 in Rustic Oak Estates.

-Samuel Salazar to Misael Arroyo Tapia, for $224,500, for Lot 6 in Bermuda Hills 2nd Sector 1st Addition.

-Sam Faircloth to Chad Brent Keathley, for $362,500, for Lot 416 in Old Cahaba Lakewood Sector Amended Resurvey of Lots 406 and 422.

-Hilaire Desa to Vault Investment Properties LLC, for $130,000, for Lot 31 in Cahaba Valley Estates Seventh Sector.

-Jason Quinn to Jonathan Brandon Tindol, for $265,000, for Lot 241 in Hillsboro Phase I.

-Jonathan Smith to Timothy R. Crenshaw, for $297,500, for Lot 22 in Willow Ridge Addition to Indian Springs.

-Haskins Birmingham LLC to Tara Respinto, for $196,000, for Lot 101 in Narrows Reach Phase 2 Final Plat.

