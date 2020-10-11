Marriages for the week of Oct. 11, 2020
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Sept. 28-Oct. 2:
-Robert Maglione to Cameron Mckenzie Kelley.
-Christopher Carroll to Alyssa Jean Miller.
-Jared Wallace to Shaylin Paige Gehring.
-Kylie Davis to Bryan Wesley Qualls.
-Salvador Torres to Megahnn Renee Freeman.
-Paul Harrison to Cessley Kay Harrison.
-Charles Love to Pauletta Denise Rogers.
-Bryan Singer to Sherry Frey Kitchens.
-Marvin Cherry to Milisa Jill Bryant.
-Enia Blunt to Michael Tuwan Landrum.
-Brittany Shuster to Hunter Bruce Lindsey.
-Sarina Davis to Kevin Russell Ruggiero.
-Samantha Parmer to Joseph Ryan Russo.
-Markqueeta Dale to Ladarious Roshell Chapman.
-Michael Crowder to Rita Bobo Pitts.
-Jennifer Head to Brian Mark Pentecost.
-Kimberly Littleton to Wesley Scott Jordan.
-Collin Johnson to Michelle Lynn Anderson.
-Colin Moose to Shae Lekarroll Travis.
-Benjamin Brown to Kimberly Pope Monk.
-Allison Farley to Robert Lewis Patton.
-Melissa Cunningham to Ivy Rayne Cooper.
-John Forshee to Madeline Raine Johnson.
-John Stender to Emily St. Clair Butler.
-Richard Tissier to Maci Rheagan Brook.
-James Morris to Kara Faith Etienne.
-Brian Hodges to Kathryn Mae Hoffmaster.