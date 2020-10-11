Police reports for the week of Oct. 11, 2020
The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Sept. 1-Oct. 6:
Alabaster
Sept. 29
-Resisting arrest, attempting to elude from the 200 block of 11th Avenue Southeast.
-Theft of property third degree from the 30 block of Kent Stone Way. $800 was stolen.
-Property damage from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive.
-Property damage from the 200 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A 1997 Olds Bavada valued at $2,000 was damaged.
-Information, criminal trespass third degree from the 700 block of Crider Road.
Sept. 30
-Theft of property fourth degree, found property from the 100 block of Simmsville Road. Merchandise valued at $39.54 was stolen; an Adidas hat and jacket were confiscated.
-Theft of property fourth degree, trespassing notice from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A Bose Solo 5 sound bar valued at $216.91 was stolen; a syringe, 13 $10 bills and eight $10 bills were confiscated.
-Domestic incident from the 600 block of Barkley Circle.
Oct. 1
-Harassment from the 800 block of U.S. 31.
-Information only from the 8200 block of Alabama 119.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.
-Property damage from the 100 block of Palm Drive. A Thin Blue Line American Flag valued at $20 was damaged.
Oct. 2
-Theft of services from the 400 block of First Street Southwest. Time valued at $250 was stolen.
-Animal complaint from the 1300 block of Third Avenue Southwest.
-Information only from the 1500 block of Applegate Lane.
Oct. 3
-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Mainsail Circle.
-Theft of property second degree from the 1100 block of First Street South. A purse/handbag/wallet valued at $25 and contents including $110 were stolen.
-Barking dog from the 1000 block of Brown Circle.
-Property damage from the 700 block of Fulton Springs Road. A front bumper, fender and door were damaged.
-Domestic violence third degree, harassment from the 50 block of Robinson Drive.
Oct. 4
-DUI-any substance, possession of a controlled substance from the 2200 block of Kent Dairy Road. Undisclosed amounts of meth and Xanax were confiscated.
-Property damage from the 800 block of Sixth Avenue Southwest. A 2015 Chevy Traverse sustained $100 in damages.
-Information only from the 100 block of Lake Forest Way.
-Animal complaint from the 1400 block of Hill Spun Road.
-Information only from the 1000 block of Windsor Court.
-Property damage from the 200 block of First Street North. A 2017 GMC Yukon Denali sustained $500 in damages.
-Property damage from the 200 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A 2001 Honda Accord sustained $500 in damages.
Oct. 5
-Vehicle on walking track from the 700 block of Sixth Avenue Southwest.
-Criminal mischief third degree from the 9000 block of Alabama 119. A front tire valued at $154.99 was damaged.
-Harassing communications from the 200 block of Norwick Circle.
-Information only from the 1200 block of Morning Star Lane.
-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 100 block of Cohill Drive. A Mercedes valued at $1,000 was stolen.
-Harassment or harassing communications from the 200 block of Newgate Circle.
-Possession of a forged instrument second degree from the 700 block of First Street North.
-Property damage from the 1100 block of First Street North. A 2018 Toyota 4-Runner sustained $2,500 in damages.
-Animal complaint from the 400 block of Poplar Ridge Drive.
-Property damage from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A 2012 BMW valued at $5,000 was damaged.
-Harassment from the 1800 block of Woodbrook Circle.
-Found property from the 500 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A credit/debit card was recovered.
-Information only from the 800 block of Honeysuckle Lane.
-Burglary third degree from the 300 block of Goldwire Lane. Two towels valued at $15, sports equipment valued at $70 and two bathing suits valued at $50 were stolen; a computer valued at $250 was damaged.
-Unlawful possession of a concealed weapon on person/vehicle from the 900 block of First Street South. A Sig Sauer 9-millimeter firearm with two magazines and a holster were confiscated.
Calera
Sept. 25
-Possession of a controlled substance-meth from Alabama 25 at Alabama 155, Montevallo.
-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property, theft of property third degree, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 1200 block of Fifth Avenue.
-Criminal mischief second degree-damage to business property from the 1900 block of Ninth Street.
-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 10 block of Marketplace Circle.
-Property damage from the 400 block of Shelby County 306.
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
Sept. 26
-Bent rim on vehicle from Shelby County 22 at Milgray Lane.
-Speeding, noise ordinance violation from the 300 block of Savannah Circle.
-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 30 block of Philip Davis Street, Pelham.
Sept. 27
-Harassment-intimidation from the 200 block of Meadowlake Circle.
-Duty to remain at scene of accident from the 3600 block of Shelby County 20.
-Possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 25 and Calera Eagle Drive.
-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
-Incident from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Failure to appear from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.
-Prescription forgery from the 10 block of Marketplace Circle.
-Domestic incident from the 1600 block of 16th Street.
-Domestic incident from the 1900 block of 22nd Avenue.
Sept. 28
-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.
-Identity theft from the 7000 block of Kensington Avenue, Montevallo.
-Possession of a forged instrument second degree from the 100 block of Summerchase Parkway.
-Incident from the 3900 block of Galleria Circle, Hoover.
-Theft of property third degree, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 9300 block of Alabama 25.
-Domestic incident from the 900 block of McAllister Drive.
-Agency assist from Alabama 70 at Publix.
-Domestic incident from the 90 block of Marketplace Circle.
-Domestic incident, trespassing notice from the 100 block of Carrington Lane.
-Fugitive from justice arrest warrant from the 100 block of Carrington Lane.
-Permitting dogs to run at large from Second Avenue at 19th Street.
-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.
Sept. 29
-Safe Streets Ordinance from the 232-mile marker of I-65 North.
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Incident from the 8000 block of U.S. 31.
-Theft of property second degree, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 7300 block of U.S. 31.
Sept. 30
-Property damage from the 231-mile marker of I-65.
-Criminal trespass third degree from the 200 block of Supercenter Drive.
-Animal complaint from the 600 block of Camden Cove Lane.
Oct. 1
-Child abuse-simple from the 200 block of Sumner Drive.
-Domestic incident from the 200 block of Sumner Drive.
-Incident from 20th Street and Oneal Street.
-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 900 block of McAllister Drive.
-Theft of property third degree from the 100 block of Aviators View Drive.
-Failure to appear from the 1400 block of Montgomery Highway, Birmingham.
-Failure to appear from the 1400 block of Montgomery Highway, Vestavia Hills.
-Harassing communications from the 300 block of Jackson Square.
Oct. 2
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Dogwood Lane.
Columbiana
Sept. 1
-Promoting prison contraband (two counts) from the 200 block of McDow Road.
-Harassment from the 22000 block of Alabama 25.
-Criminal trespass vehicle from the 100 block of Phillips Circle.
Sept. 2
-Information only from the 22000 block of Alabama 25.
Sept. 3
-Damaged property from the 700 block of Alabama 70.
-Disorderly conduct peace, public intoxication from the 100 block of Buie Road.
-Harassing communications from the 22000 block of Alabama 25.
Sept. 4
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1200 block of Egg and Butter Road.
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 block of Stillwood Drive.
Sept. 6
-Possible violation of PFA from the 400 block of Springs Crossing.
Sept. 8
-Violation of a protection order from the 400 block of Springs Crossing.
-Passing forged instrument (four counts) from the 21000 block of Alabama 25.
Sept. 9
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of West College Street.
Sept. 10
-Theft of property fourth degree, criminal trespass third degree from Columbiana Square.
-Criminal mischief third degree from an unknown location in Columbiana.
-Domestic violence from the 500 block of Old Highway 25.
Sept. 11
-Animal complaint from Phillips Circle.
Sept. 14
-Property damage from the 21000 block of Alabama 25.
-Domestic violence, theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Mildred Street.
Sept. 15
-Domestic violence from the 1200 block of Egg and Butter Road.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 21000 block of Alabama 25.
Sept. 16
-Information only, stolen identity from the 200 block of Eagle Lane.
Sept. 17
-Enters/remains in/on premises from the 21000 block of Alabama 25.
Sept. 18
-Property damage from the Shelby County DMV.
Sept. 19
-Harassing communications from the 200 block of Thompson Street.
Sept. 20
-Civil dispute from the 100 block of Center Street.
Sept. 21
-Information only-scam from the 22000 block of Alabama 25.
-Burglary, theft of property, criminal mischief third degree from the 1500 block of Chelsea.
Sept. 22
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property third degree from the 100 block of Egg and Butter Road.
Sept. 23
-Violation of a protection order from the 400 block of Springs Crossings Drive.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 2100 block of Alabama 25.
Sept. 24
-Auto theft from the 100 block of Mizzell Road.
-Identity theft, miscellaneous theft from the 1200 block of Egg and Butter Road.
-Domestic dispute from Jack Campbell Apartments.
Sept. 25
-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Alabama Avenue.
-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 400 block of Industrial Parkway.
-Trespass warning from the Exxon parking lot/store.
Sept. 28
-Adult sex offender-violation of identification requirements from the 21000 block of Alabama 25.
-School incident-fight from the 100 block of Washington Street.
-Possession of marijuana from Shelby County 47 at Shelby County 61.
Sept. 29
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Lynn Drive.
-Harassing communications from an unspecified location in Virginia.
-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 400 block of Springs Crossing Drive.
Sept. 30
-Identity theft from the 400 block of Shelby County 343.
Helena
Sept. 25
-Bait advertising, theft of property second degree from the 7700 block of Wyndham Circle.
-Domestic incident from the 1500 block of Cunningham Drive.
-Carrying a concealed weapon from Oak View Lane.
-Miscellaneous information from Roy Court.
Sept. 26
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 400 block of Fieldstone Drive.
Sept. 27
-Juvenile incident from Rockhampton Circle.
-Harassment from Roy Drive.
Sept. 28
-Property damage from Helena Road.
Sept. 29
-Identity theft from the 3600 block of Oakleaf Drive.
-Harassment from Coalmont Road at Shelby County 17.
-Miscellaneous information from Augusta Way.
-Property damage from Shelby County 52.
-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 8000 block of Rockhampton Circle.
Sept. 30
-Harassment from Wyndham Parkway.
-Domestic violence third degree from West First Avenue.
Oct. 1
-Domestic violence third degree from the 600 block of Parkside Circle.
-Death investigation from Timber Court.
-Death investigation from Coalmont Road.
-Miscellaneous information from Fieldstone Circle.
-Harassing communications from Hillsboro Parkway.
-Miscellaneous information from Hillsboro Lane.
Oct. 2
-Found property from Shelby County 52 West.
-Assault third degree from Hillsboro Parkway.
-Harassing communications from the 3000 block of Long Leaf Lane.
-Dog violation from Hollow Lane.
Oct. 3
-Domestic incident from Margruders Bluff.
-Property damage from Shelby County 17.
-Harassing communications from the 400 block of Fieldstone Drive.
Oct. 4
-DUI-alcohol under age 21, attempting to elude, minor in possession of tobacco from Shelby County 13 and Martin Lane.
-Domestic incident from Ashley Brook Way.
Oct. 5
-Death investigation from the 4700 block of Hollow Lane.
-Harassing communications from the 1400 block of Secretariat Drive.
-Property damage from the 900 block of Hillsboro Lane.
-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 2900 block of Long Leaf Lane.
Montevallo
Sept. 30
-Stolen vehicles-auto theft from the 100 Block of Wilson Drive (residence/home). Stolen and recovered was a 2007 Blue Baron 150 T-E scooter valued at $1,000.
-Information only from Graham Street (residence/home).
Oct. 2
-Information only from Moores Spring Road (residence/home).
-Information only from Samford Street (school/college).
-Found property from Main Street (other/unknown.). Found was an LG touch screen phone.
Oct. 3
-Information only from County Road 17 (highway/street). Damaged was a windshield valued at $200.
-Information only from Highway 119 (other/unknown).
-Trespass warning from AL Highway 25 (department store).
-Assault-domestic violence-third degree-criminal mischief and liquor-PI appears in public place under influence from Highway 119 (supermarket). Damaged was a left tail light busted by a hammer valued at $50.
-Dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia-1st offense and dangerous drug-amphetamine-possess from Highway 155 at Highway 18 (highway/street). Recovered was other drugs .50 dosage; hydrocodone, amphetamines/methamphetamines 3.05 grams; meth like substance, marijuana 3.67 gramgs; marijuana and small glass pipe containing meth residue valued at $66.
Oct. 5
-Assault-harassment from the 400 Block of Hicks Street (residence/home).
-Dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia-1st offense and dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana from Water Oak Street at Highway 155 (highway/street). Recovered was two marijuana pipes, a marijuana grinder and marijuana valued at $4.
-Damaged property-CM criminal mischief-damage to public property from Park Drive (government/public building). Damaged was a sidewalk and brick wall valued at $20.
Oct. 6
-Found property from Comanche Street (residence/home). Found was a rapid$ Visa debit card, Visa debit card, two EBT cards, brown leather wallet and Alabama nondriver identification card.
Pelham
Sept. 27
-Theft from the 2700 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen, not recovered was a television valued at $340.
Sept. 20
-Theft from the 2600 Block of Pelham Parkway (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered was credit cards valued at $0.
Oct. 2
-Changing bills from the 3300 Block of Pelham Parkway (drug store/doctor office/hospital. Counterfeited/forged was counterfeit valued at $100.
Oct. 3
-Found property from the 2700 Block of Pelham Parkway (rental storage facility). Recovered was a gun valued at $180.