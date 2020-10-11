expand
October 11, 2020

File

Shelby County Diamond Awards nominations underway

By Staff Reports

Published 12:24 am Sunday, October 11, 2020

The Shelby County Chamber is now accepting nominations for the annual Shelby County Diamond Awards program.

The annual Diamond Awards are designed to honor those organizations and individuals who help make Shelby County the best place to live and do business in our state. Nominations are open to the public. The nominee, or the person submitting the nomination, does not have to be an investor with The Shelby County Chamber.  Nominees will be judged on both the quality and quantity of materials used to substantiate the award nomination.

Categories to be recognized in 2020 include: “Non-Profit Organization of the Year,” “Public Servant of the Year” and “Citizen of the Year.”   There will be one recipient recognized in each of the categories: “Non-Profit,” “Public Servant” and “Citizen of the Year.”

Nominees will be evaluated on the following criteria:

  • How the organization—or individual—has made a positive difference in the county or a specific municipality; significant accomplishments achieved by the organization or individual, and
  • How the organization—or individual—has improved the county or a specific municipality.

In order to qualify, the nominated organization or individual should meet any one of the following: operates in Shelby County, works in Shelby County, or lives in Shelby County.

Nomination packets are available online at Shelbychamber.org or by contacting The Shelby County Chamber at 205-663-454, or e-mail at info@shelbyhamber.org.

The completed nomination packet must be received (to allow for judging) by no later than 5 p.m. on Nov. 4.

All nominees and the recipients in each category will be recognized during a virtual Shelby County Diamond Awards Program scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 19.

