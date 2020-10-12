expand
Ad Spot

October 13, 2020

Frank O. Walton

By Staff Reports

Published 10:41 am Monday, October 12, 2020

Frank O. Walton
Calera

Frank O. Walton, age 64, of Calera, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11.

The visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 15 at Summer Hill Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with Bro. Tim Green and Bro. Paul McNeal officiating. Burial will follow at Summer Hill Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mr. Walton is preceded in death by his son, Thomas Walton.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy Walton; son, Sidney Walton; grandson, Trenton Walton; and sisters, Cindy Musso and Kella Teal.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Reporter

Commission approves 911 board appointment, joint purchasing agreement

Alabaster Main Story

‘Mr. Alabaster’ Jimmy Gould passes away at 87

Helena

HIS holds drive-by parade for retiring bus driver

Columbiana

Local ladies group helps during pandemic

Alabaster Main Story

THS, TMS program helps students get prepared

280 Reporter

Shelby County Diamond Awards nominations underway

Columbiana

SCHS volleyball holds ‘Pink Out’ for breast cancer survivors

Calera

Running game powers Helena to playoff-clinching win

News

Pelham names new fire chief

280 Reporter

Pioneer Con to be held online Oct. 15

Calera

3 new businesses open in downtown Calera

280 Main Story

Council awards $134K in Nick Grant funds to Chelsea schools

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain clinches postseason berth with road win against T-County

280 Main Story

Chelsea wins 2nd straight in OT thriller

280 Main Story

Spain Park can’t keep up in loss to crosstown rival Hoover

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson remains undefeated with 2nd shutout in last 3 games

280 Main Story

Briarwood offense struggles in region loss to Mountain Brook

Community Columnists

Woodie volunteers time with military organizations

Columbiana

Marbury too much for Shelby County

News

Pelham downs Wildcats for 3rd region title in school history

Columbiana

UPDATE: Shindig moved indoors for Saturday

News

Birmingham Bulls will play 2020-21 season

280 Main Story

Taste of Shelby County 2020: What buying a ‘Golden Ticket’ means

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster church opens annual pumpkin patch