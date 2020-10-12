expand
October 13, 2020

Contributed

Local ladies group helps during pandemic

By Alec Etheredge

Published 12:54 pm Monday, October 12, 2020

The Columbiana Culture Club ladies have been very busy during the Pandemic. Since the onset, seven of the ladies, Marcia Burttram, Karen Jensen, Pat Jones, Duffy Morrison, Pamela Raines, Beth Strickland, and Karen Sweeney have been making masks. Two of the ladies, Judi Elliott and Donna Hamer, donated and helped prep fabric to be sewn. So far they have made and given away over 2,000 masks! Several of the ladies donated masks to Shelby County RSVP and were entered into a drawing for prizes. Beth Strickland won the RSVP sewing machine and Duffy Morrison won a box of sewing supplies. Some of the ladies mailed masks to family and friends across America, from firemen in Queens, New York, to doctors in Columbiana, Alabama, from men celebrating their 90th and 100th birthdays and a 97-year young lady cyclist to grandbabies, from the Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Womens Ensemble in Albany, Georgia, to pastors and their wives, from moms that are best friends in Daleville to a high school best friend in Lake Elsinore, California. The Columbiana United Methodist Church, Columbiana Clinic, Good Hope United Methodist Church, Davis Drugs, Dr. Nettles Dental Office, and the Shelby County Board of Education are just a few places that received these wonderful masks made with love and prayers. Thank you to these ladies who are committed to serving their community and their country.

