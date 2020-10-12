expand
Ad Spot

October 13, 2020

Jimmy Gould became known as “Mr. Alabaster” for everything he did to help the city in different roles. Gould passed away at 87 on Sept. 22 due to complications with COVID-19. (File)

‘Mr. Alabaster’ Jimmy Gould passes away at 87

By Alec Etheredge

Published 1:01 pm Monday, October 12, 2020

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER — Former Alabaster City Councilmember, Mayor Pro Tem, and City Manager Jimmy Gould passed away Sept. 22 following a battle with COVID-19.

Gould was a beloved member of the Alabaster community following his years of dedication and work for the city, which earned him the nickname Mr. Alabaster.

Though he was born in Mobile in 1933, Gould lived in Alabaster for more than 60 of his 87 years. Living a long and full life, he dedicated much of his free time to improving the lives of Alabaster residents.

Gould spent a significant portion of his life helping to run his family’s business, P&T Food Center, a staple in the lives of many people in Alabaster before it closed in 1985.

In between working there, Gould took steps to actively improve the lives of residents in the city he loved by running for and winning a spot on the city council in 1964, which he served on until 1976. During this period, there was a vacancy in the mayor’s seat, and Gould then served as the mayor pro tem from 1972-1976.

Gould was survived by his two daughters Lee and Lane who described him as a caring and passionate figure always concerned with doing the right thing and advancing the prosperity of the citizens of Alabaster.

“My dad served voluntarily on many different boards and organizations, he was recognized with an award for helping African American children in the community, he served on the water board and as city manager he was instrumental in getting the Colonial Promenade built in Alabaster,” Lee said.

“He loved the city and for decades he dedicated time to the development and growth of Alabaster, and because of that, he was granted the name “Mr. Alabaster,”” Lane said. “He was responsible for getting the sewage center in Alabaster and received several awards for his work in the city.”

His daughters said that when he moved to Alabaster in the 1950s, he realized there were more opportunities available for those who lived there and through respect and dignity the town could grow and benefit everyone.

“In thinking about my dad and his traits and qualities he committed himself to things fully,” Lee said. “Not only to our family and extended family, he also committed himself to his work at the store and the city. One of his last statements to us was ‘always do the right thing.’ He had a very strong moral compass, and he believed in treating people with dignity and respect.”

“He lived with kindness and he died with kindness,” Lane said. “One of the nurses said that even at the end he thanked her anytime she went into his room. He loved life.”

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Reporter

Commission approves 911 board appointment, joint purchasing agreement

Alabaster Main Story

‘Mr. Alabaster’ Jimmy Gould passes away at 87

Helena

HIS holds drive-by parade for retiring bus driver

Columbiana

Local ladies group helps during pandemic

Alabaster Main Story

THS, TMS program helps students get prepared

280 Reporter

Shelby County Diamond Awards nominations underway

Columbiana

SCHS volleyball holds ‘Pink Out’ for breast cancer survivors

Calera

Running game powers Helena to playoff-clinching win

News

Pelham names new fire chief

280 Reporter

Pioneer Con to be held online Oct. 15

Calera

3 new businesses open in downtown Calera

280 Main Story

Council awards $134K in Nick Grant funds to Chelsea schools

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain clinches postseason berth with road win against T-County

280 Main Story

Chelsea wins 2nd straight in OT thriller

280 Main Story

Spain Park can’t keep up in loss to crosstown rival Hoover

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson remains undefeated with 2nd shutout in last 3 games

280 Main Story

Briarwood offense struggles in region loss to Mountain Brook

Community Columnists

Woodie volunteers time with military organizations

Columbiana

Marbury too much for Shelby County

News

Pelham downs Wildcats for 3rd region title in school history

Columbiana

UPDATE: Shindig moved indoors for Saturday

News

Birmingham Bulls will play 2020-21 season

280 Main Story

Taste of Shelby County 2020: What buying a ‘Golden Ticket’ means

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster church opens annual pumpkin patch