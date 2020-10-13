OMSP to host Owl-O-Ween, other Halloween activities

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM — In the weeks leading up to Halloween, Oak Mountain State Park will play host to several themed events, including the Alabama Wildlife Center’s Owl-O-Ween and other fun activities.

The AWF is hosting their Owl-O-Ween event Oct. 24 from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. at the center.

AWF is inviting guests to come and visit with some of their birds including owls, hawks, falcons and their resident bald eagle, according to their website. The center will also provide treat bags and activities for guests.

However, the main draw of the event will feature a special and rare moment as the center releases a rehabilitated owl back into the wild. This is designed to bring attention to the cause of the AWF, which cares for and rehabilitates almost 2000 wild birds.

Admission for the event is free after paying to enter the park, which is $5 for adults, $2 for ages 4-11 and 62 and older.

On Oct. 24, OMSP will host a Family Campfire Night, where family groups of 10 or less can gather together for an hour and a half at the South Trailhead Field and cook s’mores together.

Those interested should email Lauren.Muncher@dcnr.alabama.gov to register.

On Oct. 30 from 5-6 p.m. children can come to the Outdoor Classroom at the South Trailhead Field for “Creepy Crawly Critters.” Park Naturalist Lauren Muncher will show off different creepy critters in a relaxed socially distanced setting.

Admission for the event is free after paying to enter the park, which is $5 for adults, $2 for ages 4-11 and 62 and older, and free for children younger than 3 and veterans.

More information about all of these and other events held at Oak Mountain State Park can be found by visiting Alapark.com/parks/oak-mountain-state-park.