October 14, 2020

Pelham Library hosting different Halloween events

By Alec Etheredge

Published 6:04 pm Tuesday, October 13, 2020

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM — As pumpkins begin to fill cities and leaves begin to fall, most people set their sights on trick-or-treating and costumes, and the Pelham Public Library is providing programming to help families better celebrate.

The library will be providing events like a Virtual Pumpkin Carving/Painting Contest, a special Halloween story time video, a Halloween take-and-go craft and the library will proudly display their scarecrow for the “Scarecrows in the Park,” event beginning Oct. 17.

“We normally do a big Halloween carnival every year. However, because of COVID-19 that is obviously not recommended by the CDC at the moment,” said Library Director Mary Campbell. “We wanted to still find a way to interact with the community because we know that things are different this year.

The pumpkin carving and coloring contest will see participants do as the name suggests and decorate a pumpkin. Once finished, contestants will take a picture and email it to rburchfield@pelhamalabama.gov by Oct. 28 to enter the contest and potentially win a prize.

“These events are really just what we would normally do,” Campbell said. “We decided a virtual video would be fun, and weekly craft, we would normally have the carnival so we wanted to do something special and we chose the pumpkin carving.”

Campbell also said that the Teen Library would have their own craft, a Zombie Barbie, to celebrate the season.

The Pelham Public Library is currently open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m.-6p.m., and closed with curbside service Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

More information about these and other events can be found by visiting the Pelham Public Library on Facebook or at Pelhamlibraryal.gov.

