Montevallo welcomes wave of new businesses

MONTEVALLO – Many businesses have struggled to stay afloat during the novel coronavirus pandemic, which still looms over the world like a dark cloud. But in Montevallo, new business openings have brought a sense of hope and opportunity to the town.

On Saturday, Aug. 29, the Montevallo Chamber of Commerce held its first ribbon cutting ceremony since the mural ribbon cutting at Love Montevallo Day in March at Elite & Co. Salon and Brick & Valley Boutique, two new businesses at the Village on Valley.

“The Montevallo Chamber of Commerce had put ribbon cuttings and all other special events on hold due to COVID-19,” Ambassador Director Adele Nelson said. “A lot of Chamber events have been either proposed, rescheduled or canceled, so it is great to finally be able to slowly at least have outside ribbon cuttings.”

Elite & Co. and Brick & Valley Boutique are located at 1215 Valley St.

B&M MarketPlace, another new business in the Village on Valley district, held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday, Sept. 15.

B&M MarketPlace is located at 1259 Valley St., Suite 400.

The Chamber is planning to hold ribbon cuttings at Ideal Insurance Agency at 1225 Valley St. on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 11 a.m.; Save My Cell at 707 Main St. on Monday, Nov. 2 at 10 a.m.; and CM Wireless at 746 Main St. on Saturday, Nov. 7.

“Come join the Montevallo Chamber of Commerce in welcoming and celebrating all these new businesses to Montevallo,” Nelson said.

For more information, visit the Montevallo Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, email montevallochamber@gmail.com or call (205) 665-1519.