The Alabaster Warriors 6U All Stars softball team became Pre-Area Champs recently. Players are Addison Curren, Amelia Hall, Annaclaire Vandervort, Blythe King, Daney Matherson, Ella Ryan Aman, Emery Wroten, Jemma Aman, Kollins Pedrick, Lynleigh Hamm and Mia Brasfield. Coaches: Josh Matherson, Jayme Aman and Aaron Curren. (Contributed)

