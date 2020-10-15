expand
October 15, 2020

HCS superintendent selected for Gadsden State president position

By Emily Sparacino

Published 9:51 pm Thursday, October 15, 2020

HOOVER – Hoover City Schools Superintendent Dr. Kathy Murphy has been named the new president of Gadsden State Community College.

Murphy addressed the news during the Hoover Board of Education meeting on Thursday, Oct. 15, the day after the Alabama Community College System Board of Trustees approved her appointment.

Hoover City Schools Superintendent Dr. Kathy Murphy will start her new position as Gadsden State Community College’s president in January 2021. (File)

“I know that this is very early in this process, but certainly I wanted to speak to the elephant in the room that that did take place on yesterday,” Murphy said. “I just wanted to say to you that this has been fabulous and wonderful, the highlight of my career.”

Murphy’s appointment is set to begin Jan. 1, 2021.

“I am very hopeful to complete this semester with you,” she said. “I think that’s important as we’re making some critical decisions right now about returning our students to school five days.”

Earlier this month, Hoover City Schools announced students in pre-K through 12th grades would return to in-person instruction five days a week starting on Monday, Oct. 19, the beginning of the second nine weeks of school.

“I realize that this is not an ideal time for a superintendent to be looking to move on as we’re in the middle of a pandemic, and we would be in the middle of an academic year,” Murphy said. “As I’ve said to a number of people who’ve asked me about that, I’m not really sure there’s ever the best, right time for anything, and sometimes that’s as the opportunities present themselves.”

Murphy’s tenure as the Hoover City Schools superintendent started in June 2015.

“Dr. Murphy is a visionary educator with a proven record of focusing on all aspects of the student experience, which is the leadership we aim for at every community college in our state,” Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker wrote in a press release. “I am confident that Dr. Murphy’s determination to work alongside the faculty, staff and community at Gadsden State will reap great benefits for the college as they continue to provide the education and skills training needed for Alabama’s workforce.”

Murphy’s educational background spans 30-plus years, the release read. Prior to her service in Hoover City Schools, she was superintendent of Monroe County Schools. She served as principal at Charles Henderson and Greenville high schools and Greenville Middle School. She was also a professor at the University of West Georgia and Judson College.

