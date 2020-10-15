It’s good to see new businesses opening, others expanding

FROM STAFF REPORTS / Editorial

There is no hiding the impact COVID-19 had and is still having on the economy across this country. Many businesses have been forced to close their doors across Shelby County since the pandemic shut the state down back in March.

That makes it all the more special to see some businesses flourishing and other new businesses opening their doors.

A lot of that is due to the people of Shelby County. During a difficult time, many have found ways to support their favorite stores, restaurants and other businesses.

But to see owners trust county residents enough to open new business is what is special, and there are several on their way.

Some of those new places include Cinnaholic at Lee Branch, which has had a successful start as a cinnamon roll and sweets shop, Shugah’s in Pelham, which is serving up desserts and other food in a homelike setting, and three new stores in Calera: Bakery Creations Galore & Moore, Main Street Fitness and a store called plant that specializes in houseplants, home décor and gifts.

In addition to that, Chubbfathers is planning to open a Chelsea location and Golden Rule BBQ owner Paul Curcio is planning to open Michael’s Steakhouse next to his Pelham location of the barbecue restaurant.

It has been a tough six months with so many people losing jobs, businesses going under and families battling to stay afloat, but seeing steps in the right direction gives us hope.

Especially as we head into the holiday season.

We’re in the midst of possibly the busiest stretch of the year for many, and to have that hope of normality is something we’ve been grasping for since the pandemic started.

Although Halloween, Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Christmas will all look different this year, it seems as if we are slowly heading in the right direction.

And these new businesses show that.

The confidence of owners is starting to come back as is the support from residents.

As one of the most populated counties in the state, each city relies heavily on business being open and the 217,000 residents of the county supporting those businesses.

For a while, it was done through online ordering, curbside pickup and delivery. Many businesses had to rely on that to stay afloat, and while some haven’t made it through, many have, and now more are coming.

That’s a testament to the support of the community. And now, there are a few more businesses that will need our support. Let’s continue to be a county that continues to lend a helping hand and support local businesses new or old as we battle back to our normal routines.