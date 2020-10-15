Public information meeting to address railway bridge on CR55

FROM STAFF REPORTS

A public information meeting is planned involving the replacement of the Norfolk Southern Railway Bridge on Shelby County 55 in Sterrett and approaches of said bridge, the Shelby County Highway Department has announced.

The meeting will be held Thursday, Oct. 29 from 5-7 p.m. at Sterrett Church of God Prophesy Fellowship Hall located at 18196 Shelby County 55, Sterrett, AL. 35147. The meeting is open to the public.

The project is listed as Project No. STPBH-5914(250) and involves both the bridge itself and approximately 1,146 feet of reconstructed and resurfaced approaches to the bridge.

Representatives of Shelby County, the project sponsor, and Sain Associates Inc., the design consultant, will be on hand to provide information regarding the status of this project and to answer questions. Maps of the project can be picked up in person at the meeting, can be downloaded from the “highway” folder at Shelbyal.com/DocumentCenter or can be requested in writing from the following address:

Mr. Kenneth R. Cole, P.E., County Engineer

Shelby County Highway Department

506 Highway 70

Columbiana, AL 35051

Shelby County

ATTN: Mr. Thomas C. Grimes, P.E.

Chief Engineer

In addition, any citizen may make a written comment regarding this project by writing to the above address.

Public comments must be received by the Shelby County Highway Department by Thursday, Dec. 3.