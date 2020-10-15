Public meeting for Sterrett bridge project to be held Oct. 29

STERRETT – The Shelby County Highway Department will hold a public information meeting on Thursday, Oct. 29 regarding a bridge project in Sterrett.

The project involves the replacement of the Norfolk Southern Railway Bridge on Shelby County 55 in Sterrett and about 1,146 feet of reconstructed and resurfaced approaches to the bridge.

The meeting is open to the public and will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the Sterrett Church of God of Prophesy Fellowship Hall, located at 18196 Shelby County 55 in Sterrett.

In addition, the meeting will be streamed at Live.shelbyal.com.

Representatives of Shelby County, the project sponsor, and Sain Associates Inc., the project design consultant, will be present to provide information regarding the status of the project and to answer questions.

Maps of the project can be picked up in person at the meeting or downloaded online from the Highway folder at Shelbyal.com/DocumentCenter.

Any citizen may make a written comment regarding the project by writing to:

Kenneth R. Cole, P.E., County Engineer

Shelby County Highway Department

506 Highway 70

Columbiana, AL 35051

Shelby County

ATTN: Mr. Thomas C. Grimes, P.E.

Chief Engineer

Public comments must be received by the Shelby County Highway Department by Thursday, Dec. 3.

Maps of the project also can be requested in writing from the physical address above.