expand
Ad Spot

October 15, 2020

SCHS Peer Helpers collected a total of 1,166 items for the Tri-City Impact Food Drive. (Contributed)

SCHS Peer Helpers collect food for families in need

By Scott Mims

Published 12:06 pm Thursday, October 15, 2020

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer 

COLUMBIANA — A group of students known as Peer Helpers at Shelby County High School pitched in to help with the Tri-City Impact Food Drive from Oct. 5-8, collecting a total of 1,166 items.

The food will go to families in need in the Columbiana, Shelby and Wilsonville areas, which are the communities served by the Tri-City Impact Team. The school’s drive is part of a bigger drive that is ongoing until Nov. 1.

Peer Helper sponsor Rebecca Hicks at Shelby County High said the project allowed the Peer Helpers to continue to make a positive impact despite the fact that they cannot hold regular meetings due to COVID-19.

“We have the ability to support our school and to lead them in a positive way that can impact our community,” Hicks said. “(The food drive) was a way for us to still support without gathering.”

Peer Helpers is a group of 16 students at SCHS who are advocates, mediators and sometimes tutors for other students at the high school and at Columbiana Middle School. They assist new students who are transitioning to the high school and address issues such as bullying, inclusive behaviors, kindness, self-image, depression and suicide.

“Even though we couldn’t get together as a group to do something for the community, I still think we’ve made an impact,” said Peer Helper Denisen Justice, a sophomore at SCHS. “We’ve helped many families in the area. Just knowing that the families won’t have to worry about where their next few meals came from, that’s what makes the whole food drive worth it.”

Donation bins are still set up at different locations throughout the communities, including Columbiana Food Mart (21553 Alabama 25), Beeswax Outdoors (25747 Alabama 145), Spring Creek Grocery in Shelby (4634 Shelby County 71) and Shelby Country Store (4155 Shelby County 47). In addition, other local groups are doing food drives that feed into the Impact Food Drive.

For more information about the Impact Food Drive, contact Zina Cartwell at 205-728-8454 or zcartwell@centralalabamawellness.org.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Reporter

HCS superintendent selected for Gadsden State president position

280 Reporter

Public information meeting to address railway bridge on CR55

Columbiana

SCHS Peer Helpers collect food for families in need

280 Reporter

Public meeting for Sterrett bridge project to be held Oct. 29

Community Columnists

Worthey serves community and country

Community Columnists

A sweet tradition at Shelby Iron Works

News

PPMS receives literacy initiatives grant

Alabaster Reporter

Warriors 6U All-Stars named Pre-Area Champs

Columbiana

Shelby County claims volleyball area title

Montevallo

Montevallo wins area tournament championship

280 Reporter

UPDATE: Last call for Census response as U.S. Census Bureau announces final deadline

Montevallo

Montevallo welcomes wave of new businesses

Alabaster Main Story

ACS releases most recent COVID-19 numbers

Helena

Helena Beautification Board creates pumpkin house

Business

Healthy smoothie and juice bar opens in Helena

Calera

Helena advances to sub-regionals with win against Calera

News

Pelham wins area tourney, headed to sub-regionals

280 Main Story

OMSP to host Owl-O-Ween, other Halloween activities

News

Pelham Library hosting different Halloween events

Helena

Helena Diamond Club to hold golf tournament

Business

Contractor provides update on Pelham’s Campus 124

Helena

Who is responsible for the Helena pumpkins? Take your guess

Montevallo

Montevallo Council hears from potential tenant for Victory building

Columbiana

Shindig takes the stage despite the rain