October 19, 2020

Interstellar Ginger Beer is offering a trunk-or-treat event again this year on Halloween night from 6-8 p.m. (File)

Interstellar Ginger Beer to offer trunk-or-treat on Halloween

By Alec Etheredge

Published 1:39 pm Monday, October 19, 2020

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER — Interstellar Ginger Beer and Exploration Co. will be holding their third annual trunk-or-treat event Halloween night at 6 p.m. in their parking lot.

Interstellar’s Shane Kelley said that the event was designed as a fun and relaxing way for both parents and children to have a great time on Halloween.

“We have a nice safe space where people can get together and do their trick-or-treating with their family,” Kelley said. “At the same time that kids are getting their candy, the parents can grab a drink and enjoy themselves.”

The event will run from 6-8 p.m. in the spacious parking lot, where kids can enjoy all of the splendor of Halloween candy from several cars, the bar itself and Cricket Wireless who will be at the event to give out candy.

Kelly said that because Interstellar is in a corporate park, they have plenty of room for the event to spread out, and they will block off the street to protect everyone who might be walking around.

The bar has done this event twice in the past, and does not anticipate the pandemic being an issue, as everyone will be wearing masks anyway.

“We have done it every year since we have been open,” he said. “The kids seem to have a great time getting candy, and the parents can get a beer. Everyone is happy.”

Interstellar is looking for more volunteers to participate, those who are interested can send a message via Facebook.

More information about the event can be found by visiting the Interstellar Ginger Beer Facebook page or at Interstellarginger.com.

