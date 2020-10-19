Marie Jones Baker

Montevallo

Marie Jones Baker, age 79 of Montevallo, passed away suddenly Saturday, Oct. 17 at Shelby Baptist Medical Center in Alabaster.

She was born in Shelby County on August 10, 1941; the daughter of the late Jesse Alexander Wilson and the late Alta Mae Horton Wilson.

Marie was the former office manager at Lucky’s Foodland in Montevallo. She enjoyed gardening and working in her yard. She adored her two fur babies, Harley and Jack. Marie also enjoyed sitting out on her deck sipping coffee with her girls. She loved her family beyond measure and enjoyed spending time with them.

She is survived by her husband, Ray Baker of Montevallo; daughter, Regina Crim of Montevallo; daughter, Audra Bolton of Montevallo; daughter, Angie Koch of Montevallo; stepdaughter, Krissie Aycock of Wilsonville; stepson, Cody Baker of Pelham; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Anita (Duke) Ross of Rainbow City.

She is preceded in death by her her first husband, Fred L.J. Jones.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. from the Shelby Memory Gardens Chapel of Ellison Memorial Funeral Home in Calera with Rev. Tom Hammett officiating. The family will receive friends thirty minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Shelby Memory Gardens in Calera.

At Marie’s request, no flowers but please make a donation to your favorite charity.

Final care and arrangements entrusted to the Ellison Memorial Funeral Home at Shelby Memory Gardens in Calera.

