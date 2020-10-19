expand
Ad Spot

October 19, 2020

Pelham Parks and Rec is hosting a Body Sculpt class each Saturday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. (File)

Parks and Rec hosting Body Sculpt class on Saturdays

By Alec Etheredge

Published 2:36 pm Monday, October 19, 2020

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM — Those interested in getting in shape in a fun and relaxing environment have the opportunity to join Pelham’s Parks and Rec Department for Body Sculpt classes on Saturdays.

The classes are held at the Gymnasium in the Recreation Center from 8:30–9:30 a.m. every Saturday.

Parks and Rec Assistant Director Alicia Walters said the classes were a “low impact workout format that defines your entire body with emphasis on shoulders, arms, core and glutes.”

The classes are in a group setting designed to encourage everyone to have a good time while working out at an easy-to- follow pace.

The classes are hosted by Mimi Birk who is also the instructor for ReFit classes held at the Recreation Center.

Parks and Rec began offering this class earlier in the year, however due to the COVID-19 pandemic the classes were online up until Aug. 29 when the center was able to have events again.

Safety measures such as social distancing, cleaning and facial coverings will be in affect to protect the health and safety of those participating.

Guests are asked to bring their own workout mats and their own weights if possible.

Admission for the classes is $5, and those interested can participate by signing up at Pelhampark.activityreg.com/ClientPage_t2.wcs.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

News

Parks and Rec hosting Body Sculpt class on Saturdays

Helena

Helena schools name Teachers of the Year

News

Pelham Oaks starts construction for 11 new classrooms

Helena

“Boo for our Blue” to raise money for Helena officer injured in wreck

Alabaster Main Story

Interstellar Ginger Beer to offer trunk-or-treat on Halloween

Alabaster Main Story

Siluria Pink Moscato supporting breast cancer awareness

280 Main Story

Three local standouts named to Alabama All-Star football team

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson, Hoover set for top-2 battle with region title on the line

280 Main Story

Comer shuts out Vincent to top 50 points

Calera

Calera can’t keep up with Wetumpka’s second-half surge

Montevallo

UM waiving application fee from Oct. 19-23

Montevallo

Montevallo holds off Holt in crucial contest for playoff hopes

Helena

Turner-to-Jackson connection lifts Huskies to win

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson downs Oak Mountain to remain perfect

News

Guardrail installation prompts Ala. 25 lane closure

280 Reporter

HCS superintendent selected for Gadsden State president position

Columbiana

SCHS Peer Helpers collect food for families in need

280 Reporter

Public meeting for Sterrett bridge project to be held Oct. 29

Community Columnists

Worthey serves community and country

Community Columnists

A sweet tradition at Shelby Iron Works

News

PPMS receives literacy initiatives grant

Alabaster Reporter

Warriors 6U All-Stars named Pre-Area Champs

Columbiana

Shelby County claims volleyball area title

Montevallo

Montevallo wins area tournament championship