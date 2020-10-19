expand
Ad Spot

October 19, 2020

Sydney Haas with Siluria Brewing's Pink Moscato. Siluria Brewing Company in Alabaster is selling its own Cellar Pink Moscato during the month of October to help raise money for Forge and breast cancer research. (Reporter photo/Keith McCoy)

Siluria Pink Moscato supporting breast cancer awareness

By Alec Etheredge

Published 1:32 pm Monday, October 19, 2020

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER — Siluria Brewing Company is offering its customers a way to enjoy a refreshing Pink Moscato and also support the efforts of Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center.

As October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Siluria Brewing wanted to create an easy way for their customers to help support the efforts of Forge.

Forge is an organization that is a partnership between Brookwood Baptist Health, Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham, Grandview Medical Center, St. Vincent’s and UAB Medicine.

They provide a wide variety of services to those facing breast cancer, such as individualized plans, advocacy, support groups and other services.

Siluria Brewing Company held a kickoff event Oct. 1 to celebrate the release of their Cellar Pink Moscato, for which $10 from every bottle in the month of October will be donated to Forge.

“We are proud to support Forge with our October release of Siluria’s Cellar Pink Moscato,” Siluria announced on its Facebook page.

The kickoff event featured food from Beulah Mae’s food truck, live music from Hope Wendell and Nolan Clagg, and representatives from Forge came to let patrons know about their services.

Siluria Brewing has set a personal goal of raising $1,500 for Forge, which is documented by a drawing of bottle on the bar’s chalk board, that is filled as each bottle is purchased.

Thanks to a generous $500 donation from The Bearded Landscaper, the goal was more than 1/3 met after the kickoff.

“We are here for the survivors,” Claire Gray of Forge said. “Forge is an organization that supports and empowers survivors and the people who love them, and we serve people right here in central Alabama.”

Siluria will have the Pink Moscato available supporting the organization through the end of the month.

More information about Forge, and breast cancer awareness and support can be found at Forgeon.org.

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

News

Parks and Rec hosting Body Sculpt class on Saturdays

Helena

Helena schools name Teachers of the Year

News

Pelham Oaks starts construction for 11 new classrooms

Helena

“Boo for our Blue” to raise money for Helena officer injured in wreck

Alabaster Main Story

Interstellar Ginger Beer to offer trunk-or-treat on Halloween

Alabaster Main Story

Siluria Pink Moscato supporting breast cancer awareness

280 Main Story

Three local standouts named to Alabama All-Star football team

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson, Hoover set for top-2 battle with region title on the line

280 Main Story

Comer shuts out Vincent to top 50 points

Calera

Calera can’t keep up with Wetumpka’s second-half surge

Montevallo

UM waiving application fee from Oct. 19-23

Montevallo

Montevallo holds off Holt in crucial contest for playoff hopes

Helena

Turner-to-Jackson connection lifts Huskies to win

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson downs Oak Mountain to remain perfect

News

Guardrail installation prompts Ala. 25 lane closure

280 Reporter

HCS superintendent selected for Gadsden State president position

Columbiana

SCHS Peer Helpers collect food for families in need

280 Reporter

Public meeting for Sterrett bridge project to be held Oct. 29

Community Columnists

Worthey serves community and country

Community Columnists

A sweet tradition at Shelby Iron Works

News

PPMS receives literacy initiatives grant

Alabaster Reporter

Warriors 6U All-Stars named Pre-Area Champs

Columbiana

Shelby County claims volleyball area title

Montevallo

Montevallo wins area tournament championship