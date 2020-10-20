expand
October 21, 2020

Arrest reports for the week of Oct. 18, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 10:54 pm Tuesday, October 20, 2020

The following individuals were arrested and charged by the Alabaster Police Department from Sept. 3-Oct. 12:

Alabaster

Oct. 6

-Michael Houston Howard, 28, of Maylene, theft of property fourth degree.

-Theodis Young Jr., 62, of Alabaster, theft of property fourth degree.

-Kimberly Kay Moates, 32, of Maylene, theft of property fourth degree.

Oct. 7

-Christopher John Andrukaitis, 30, of Chelsea, theft of property first degree.

-Luisa Laquerre, 74, of Hoover, theft of property first degree.

-Megan Elizabeth Isbell, 31, of Helena, theft of property fourth degree.

-Shelley Joan Elam, 43, of Lawley, alias-failure to comply with court orders, capias-theft of property fourth degree, capias-failure to display insurance.

-Holly Amber Hollon, 37, of Chelsea, theft of property first degree.

Oct. 8

-Hanah Nicole Ross, 18, of Alabaster, assault third degree.

-Luis Alberto Bazan, 40, of Alabaster, sexual abuse first degree (two counts).

Oct. 9

-John Dustin Norris, 38, of Calera, robbery third degree.

-Carl Elbridge Anderson, 50, of Birmingham, theft of property fourth degree.

-Jeffrey Wayne Binegar, 59, of Alabaster, serving court-ordered time.

-Mellisa Hope Thomas, 48, of Maylene, 48-hour court-ordered stay.

Oct. 10

-Brandon Kyle Wood, 26, of Sumiton, alias warrant (three counts).

Oct. 11

-Ryan Travis Oliver, 33, of Jemison, DUI-alcohol.

Oct. 12

-Matthew William Raymond, 34, of Columbiana, possession of a controlled substance.

-Angela Marie Davidson, 38, of Alabaster, failure to appear.

-Jessica Ryan Henderson, 29, of Maylene, failure to appear (two counts).

 

Calera

Oct. 2

-Cameron Deandre Shakespear, 23, of Birmingham, failure to appear.

-Jason Lavelle Thomas, 25, of Calera, domestic violence second degree.

-Erick Flores, 35, of Birmingham, DUI-alcohol.

-Darius Demetrius Davis, 33, of Calera, failure to appear.

-Terence Fitzgerald Hale, 29, of Calera, failure to appear.

Oct. 3

-Zakiya Tane Cotton, 22, of Columbiana, failure to appear (two counts), using false identity to obstruct justice.

Oct. 4

-DUI-alcohol, resisting arrest, obstructing government operations, attempting to elude, possession of marijuana first degree, open container.

-Justin Honeycutt, 24, of Hoover, DUI-alcohol.

-Alisha Nicole Mason, 26, of Gardendale, DUI-combined substance, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.

-Carlton Johoa Swift, 36, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

Oct. 5

-Jermaine Powers, 38, of Birmingham, possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Aniket Mohan Naik, 30, of Birmingham, DUI-alcohol.

-Brian Lamont Hunt, 42, of Calera, failure to appear.

Oct. 6

-Domonique Antionette Gardner, 19, of Hoover, agency assist.

-Jeffrey Steven Taylor, 29, of Jemison, failure to appear (three counts).

-Gregory Wade Killingsworth, 22, of Montevallo, failure to appear (three counts).

-Sam Douglas Brooks, 51, of Montevallo, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

Oct. 7

-Tawana Lynn Anderson, 48, of Calera, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

-Edward Charles Troutt, 57, of Columbiana, failure to appear (two counts).

Oct. 8

-Mario Cortes-Villanueva, 36, of Birmingham, DUI-alcohol.

-Tequihuactle Gonzalez, 35, of Birmingham, public intoxication.

-Kevin Charles Smith, 41, of Montevallo, using false identity to obstruct justice, drug paraphernalia.

-Jason Devon Harris, 32, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

-Ashley Lauren Martin, 35, of Thorsby, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Oct. 9

-Marquis Lynn Harris, 42, of Montevallo, failure to appear.

 

Harpersville

Sept. 3

-Victor Bedford, 38, of Pell City, warrant-ours.

Sept. 5

-Tonya Mead, 31, of Harpersville, warrant-ours.

Sept. 6

-Michael Haywood, 39, of Sylacauga, warrant-ours.

-Deondre Brown, 24, of Birmingham, warrant-ours.

-Michael Kelley, 28, of Harpersville, warrant-ours.

-Bradford Isbell, 45, of Clanton, warrant-ours.

Sept. 9

-Tydashia Seals, 21, of Childersburg, warrant-ours.

Sept. 13

-Brooks Davis, 34, of Harpersville, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

Sept. 15

-Joshua Raney, 35, of Alex City, warrant-ours.

Sept. 17

-Dewayne Allen, 26, of Bessemer, warrant-ours.

Sept. 20

-Carrie Duncan, 31, of Vandiver, warrant-ours.

-Jimmy Banes, 34, of Vandiver, warrant-ours.

Sept. 23

-Bradley Armstrong, 28, of Chelsea, warrant-ours.

-Ricky Sims Jr., 35, of Harpersville, warrant-ours.

-Mathew Brasher, 26, warrant-ours.

Sept. 25

-Joshua Smith, 29, of Pell City, warrant-ours.

Sept. 30

-Mendy White, 47, of Sylacauga, warrant-ours.

 

Helena

Oct. 12

-William Hunter Conlee, 25, theft of property fourth degree, criminal mischief third degree.

 

Montevallo

Oct. 7

-Seth O’Brian Merriette, 31, of Montevallo, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana.

-Loren Danielle Merriette-Web, 18, of Montevallo, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drug-POM 2 possession of marijuana.

-Jacobi Martez Hatch, 19, of Alabaster, traffic-FTA contempt of court-failing to appear.

Oct. 9

-Shane Alexander Berkery, 32, of Calera, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.

-Shane Alexander Berkery, 32, of Calera, public order crimes-AW alias writ of arrest.

Oct. 10

-Michael Chevon Hubbard, 43, of Thorsby, traffic-driving under the influence (alcohol).

Oct. 11

-Sergio Lionell Ses, traffic-driving under the influence (alcohol).

 

Pelham

Oct. 4

-Ahmad Sukar, 30, of Hoover, DUI-influence of alcohol.

Oct. 5

-Marsha Palmer, 43, of Hueytown, DUI-influence of alcohol.

-Daniel Brown, 36, of Pelham, alias warrant.

Oct. 6

-Martin Zamora, 33, of Pelham, alias warrant.

-Jessica Campbell, 25, of Trussville, alias warrants.

-Mohsen Almansoob, 24, of Homewood, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree.

-Judi Hakim, 27, of Birmingham, speeding above 70, interstate.

Oct. 7

-Eugene Long, 37, of Columbus, GA, carrying pistole without a license.

-Jamie McCrary, 31, of Smith Station, foreign felony arrest.

Oct. 8

-Steven Norris, 51, of Florala, unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

-Felicia Macias, 43, of Pelham, domestic violence 3rd degree.

-Christopher Clark, 35, of Childersburg, driving while suspended.

-Bragen Frank, 28, of Hoover, expired tag.

-Steven Wilson, 25, of Hoover, expired tag.

-Colandra Hamilton, 39, of Hoover, invalid proof of insurance.

-John Hill, 33, of Bessemer, speeding and driving while suspended.

Oct. 9

-Shane Berkery, 32, of Calera, switched tag and failure to display insurance.

-Ross Franklin, 48, of Alabaster, speeding, giving false name to law enforcement, operating a vehicle without insurance, stopping on highway, expired drivers license, driving while suspended and DUI-any substance.

-Christian Herbert McCool, 23, of Birmingham, speeding and expired tag.

-Esau Alvarez Vargas, 40, of Helena, liability insurance required.

-Terri Murry, 37, of Scottsboro, speeding above 70; interstate.

-Darren Baugh, 52, of Maylene, DUI-.08 BAC or greater.

