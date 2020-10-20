James Dison Seagle

Pea Ridge

James Dison Seagle, age 79, of Pea Ridge and Montevallo, passed away Monday, Oct. 19.

James was born Dec. 27, 1940 to Clarence E. Seagle and Gussie Mae Dison.

Mr. Seagle was a band director for Sulligent High School, Ensley High School and Shades Valley High School. He was also the Minister of Music at Sulligent Baptist Church, Parkview Baptist Church, Eastside Baptist Church and Hunter Street Baptist Church.

James was on the board of the Pea Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, member and President of the Pea Ridge Retired Senior and Volunteer Program “RSVP”, member of the Montevallo Community Band and Hunter Street Baptist Church Orchestra.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Evelyn Seagle; daughter, Zoe Seagle Crafton; granddaughter, Amy Marie Crafton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Seagle is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Virgil Seagle, Sr. and Donald Seagle; sister, Glennice Smitherman; and daughter, Amy Denise Seagle.

A visitation for James will be held Thursday, Oct. 22 from 12:30-2 p.m. at Hunter Street Baptist Church, 2600 John Hawkins Pkwy, Hoover, AL 35244. The funeral service will occur Thursday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. at Hunter Street Baptist Church. The burial will occur Thursday, Oct. 22 at Macedonia Cemetery following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that friends make a donation to Hunter Street Baptist Church or Pea Ridge Volunteer Fire Department.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at Rockcofuneralmontevallo.com for the Seagle family.