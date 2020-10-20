expand
Ad Spot

October 20, 2020

James Dison Seagle

By Staff Reports

Published 4:59 pm Tuesday, October 20, 2020

James Dison Seagle
Pea Ridge

James Dison Seagle, age 79, of Pea Ridge and Montevallo, passed away Monday, Oct. 19.

James was born Dec. 27, 1940 to Clarence E. Seagle and Gussie Mae Dison.

Mr. Seagle was a band director for Sulligent High School, Ensley High School and Shades Valley High School. He was also the Minister of Music at Sulligent Baptist Church, Parkview Baptist Church, Eastside Baptist Church and Hunter Street Baptist Church.

James was on the board of the Pea Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, member and President of the Pea Ridge Retired Senior and Volunteer Program “RSVP”, member of the Montevallo Community Band and Hunter Street Baptist Church Orchestra.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Evelyn Seagle; daughter, Zoe Seagle Crafton; granddaughter, Amy Marie Crafton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Seagle is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Virgil Seagle, Sr. and Donald Seagle; sister, Glennice Smitherman; and daughter, Amy Denise Seagle.

A visitation for James will be held Thursday, Oct. 22 from 12:30-2 p.m. at Hunter Street Baptist Church, 2600 John Hawkins Pkwy, Hoover, AL 35244. The funeral service will occur Thursday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. at Hunter Street Baptist Church. The burial will occur Thursday, Oct. 22 at Macedonia Cemetery following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that friends make a donation to Hunter Street Baptist Church or Pea Ridge Volunteer Fire Department.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at Rockcofuneralmontevallo.com for the Seagle family.

More News

Briarwood, Westminster compete at Oktoberfest Invitational

Thompson, others compete at Trussville XC meet

Calera boys take title at Wildcat Classic

Helena runs well at ACA cross country event

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Shelby County Football Show Week 10

News

Parks and Rec hosting Body Sculpt class on Saturdays

Helena

Helena schools name Teachers of the Year

News

Pelham Oaks starts construction for 11 new classrooms

Helena

“Boo for our Blue” to raise money for Helena officer injured in wreck

Alabaster Main Story

Interstellar Ginger Beer to offer trunk-or-treat on Halloween

Alabaster Main Story

Siluria Pink Moscato supporting breast cancer awareness

280 Main Story

Three local standouts named to Alabama All-Star football team

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson, Hoover set for top-2 battle with region title on the line

280 Main Story

Comer shuts out Vincent to top 50 points

Calera

Calera can’t keep up with Wetumpka’s second-half surge

Montevallo

UM waiving application fee from Oct. 19-23

Montevallo

Montevallo holds off Holt in crucial contest for playoff hopes

Helena

Turner-to-Jackson connection lifts Huskies to win

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson downs Oak Mountain to remain perfect

News

Guardrail installation prompts Ala. 25 lane closure

280 Reporter

HCS superintendent selected for Gadsden State president position

Columbiana

SCHS Peer Helpers collect food for families in need

280 Reporter

Public meeting for Sterrett bridge project to be held Oct. 29

Community Columnists

Worthey serves community and country

Community Columnists

A sweet tradition at Shelby Iron Works

News

PPMS receives literacy initiatives grant

Alabaster Reporter

Warriors 6U All-Stars named Pre-Area Champs

Columbiana

Shelby County claims volleyball area title