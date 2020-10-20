expand
October 21, 2020

Land transactions for the week of Oct. 18, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 10:30 pm Tuesday, October 20, 2020

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Oct. 2-9:

Oct. 2

-Timothy Thomas to Gregory T. White, for $235,000, for Lot 2 in Hamlet 4th Sector.

-Shelly Millender to Sterling Home and Design LLC, for $176,250, for Lot 131 in Greystone Ridge Garden Homes Resurvey of Lots 129 through 178.

-Gregory White to Latisha J. Edwards, for $165,000, for Lot 266 in Waterford Village Sector 3.

-David Rodriguez to David Rodriguez, for $55,595, for property in Section 15, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Mark Henry to Daniel W. Butcher, for $465,000, for Lot 1016 in Brook Highland 10th Sector 2nd Phase.

-Jacob Winingham to Jonathan Michael McKinney, for $139,900, for Lot 78 in Meadows at Meriweather Phase I Second Addition.

-Highland Lakes Development LLLP to DAL Properties LLC, for $75,000, for Lot 22-105 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase II.

-Western REI LLC to SDH Birmingham LLC, for $656,250, for Lot 1 in Glades Final Plat.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Daniel Keith Newell, for $447,400, for Lot 809 in Chelsea Park Eighth Sector Phase Two.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Ronnie Howard Sanders, for $710,000, for Lot 1101 in Blackridge Phase 1C Final Plat.

-Jessica Palmer Realty LLC to Burch Prop LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 2 in Chelsea Village Resurvey of Lot 2.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Andrea Davenport, for $271,440, for Lot 89 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Karen Dean to Tray L. Foster, for $158,000, for Lot 15 in Holland Lakes Sector One Final Plat.

-Richard Mumalo to Kory Michael Mumalo, for $265,000, for Lot 57 in Greystone 7th Sector Phase I.

-Magnum Properties LLC to Vaughn Realty LLC, for $650,000, for property in Section 24, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Paul Hall to Sandra Chatfield, for $258,000, for Lot 299 in Hillsboro Subdivision Phase II.

-Edward Wills to Dwayne L. Freeman, for $145,990, for property in Section 33, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-James Morton to Emily Daniel McAllister, for $185,000, for Lot 7 in Narrows Reach Amended Plat of Final Record Plat.

-David Rodriguez to David Rodriguez, for $162,620, for property in Section 15, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Rudulph LLC to Jason Fish, for $185,000, for Lot 8 in Navajo West Sector NavajoHills.

-Westervelt Company Inc. To Chelsea 47 LLC, for $1,500,000, for property in Section 26, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-James Stephens to Ralph Hoffman, for $217,000, for Lot 80 Indian Highlands Third Addition.

-Thanh Nguyen to Kenneth T. Scruton, for $308,500, for Lot 7-200 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Second Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Christopher B. McLeod, for $281,900, for Lot 12-3 in Chelsea Park Twelfth Sector Phase One.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Kendra Shandrea Haigler, for $194,311, for Lot 38 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Gilbert Sullivan to Gilbert M. Sullivan, for $239,000, for Lot 117 in Riverchase West 4th Addition.

-David Arnott to Trent Higg LLC,f or $137,500, for Lot 7 in Breckenridge Oark Royal Ridge Sector.

-Lawler Properties LLC to Lawler and Son Farm LLC, for $271,500, for property in Section 6, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $150,000, for Lot 205 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-Majestic Holdings LLC to Jasper Charles Pocopanni, for $135,000, for Lot 20 in Bermuda Hills Second Sector Second Addition.

-Embridge Homes LLC to John David Christein, for $648,953, for Lot 417 in Lake Wilborn Phase 4B Final Plat.

-Terry Jernigan to Bradley S. Rawlins, for $335,000, for property in Section 24, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Tonia Phoenix to James D. Murphy, for $243,000, for Lot 31 in Amberly Woods 1st Sector.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to William Andrew Clemons, for $514,900, for Lot 536 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase Four Fifth Sector English Village Neighborhood.

-HHI LLC to Raymond Christopher Foushee, for $35,000, for Lot 21 in Oak Forest.

-Julie Petty to Phillip Aldine Godfrey, for $305,000, for Lot 334 in Haddington Parc at Ballantrae Phase 2.

-Sean Hall to Katherine A. Green, for $150,000, for Lot 35 in Callaway Cove Townhomes Plat No. 2.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Randy Gene Hill, for $296,900, for Lot 12-1 in Chelsea Park Twelfth Sector Phase One.

-Amanda Griffith to CU Property LLC, for $189,500, for Lot 70 in Holland Lakes Sector One.

-Richard Porter to Rachel P. Richey, for $63,630, for property in Section 18, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Matt Sims to Raymond W. Reilly, for $183,018, for Lot 43 in Spring Gate Sector One.

-Freda Doriety to Leigh Elise Allison, for $237,500, for property in Section 7, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Mark Ransaw to Mary Wooley, for $197,500, for Lot 244 in High Ridge Village Phase 7 Final Plat.

-Valor Communities LLC to Kenny Blackmon, for $187,397, for Lot 85 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

 

Oct. 5

-Richard Jones to Timothy Patrick Thomas, for $307,000, for Lot 16 in Park Forest Sixth Sector.

-Conrad Brooks to Ray Bustamante, for $399,900, for Lot 432 in Lake Forest Sector 4.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to David Rezai, for $294,290, for Lot 104 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Darvin Fred to Jerry A. Schofield, for $675,000, for property in Section 8, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Joseph Pitts to Amanda Rene Griffith, for $299,900, for Lot 25 in Eagle Cove.

-HDC LLC to My Sisters Place Inc., for $250,000, for Lot 2 in Map of Calera by South and North Alabama Railroad Company.

-Nathan Stephens to Michael Ramsay Fikes, for 217,000, for Lot 5 in Kings Meadow First Sector Resurvey of Lots 3 and 5.

-Michael Swords to Jeffery Chancelor, for $145,000, for property in Section 9, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Joseph Kaye to Lisa Nanette Bradford Allen, for $333,000, for Lot 11-05 in Chelsea Park 11th Sector.

-Lori King to Gary Niven, for $95,866, for property in Section 9, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Rory Ferrell to Eric E. Hines, for $339,900, for Lot 48 in Oaklyn Hills Phase 4.

-Sam Hendrickson to Anthony Lancaster, for $340,000, for Lot 7 in Kirkwall a Subdivision of Inverness.

-Tall Timbers LLC to Jason Perreault, for $165,000, for Lot 25 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 1 Resurvey of Lots 24 and 25 Final Plat.

-Ronnie Bugnar to Jason W. Perreault, for $295,000, for Lot 97 in Chelsea Station.

-William Bedsole to Paul K. Gould, for $225,000, for Lot 532 in Lake Forest Fifth Sector.

-IRA Innovations LLC to Byron Eaton, for $120,000, for Lot 918 in Riverwoods Eighth Sector Phase II Sector F Final Plat.

-David Saxon to Brian Bussie, for $279,000, for Lot 128 in Chelsea STation.

-Faye Chadwick to Ronald K. Chadwick, for $263,200, for Lot 720 in Savannah Pointe Sector VII.

-Raymond Cardwell to Jeffrey Dale Cardwell, for $30,000, for Lot 159 in The Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 2.

-Ram Helena Development Partners LLC to Ram Helena Duplex Partners LLC, for $1,100,000, for Lot 1 in Ram Helena Development Partners LLC Amended Final Plat.

-James Weldon to Zhaohui Du Quin, for $242,400, for Lot 30 in Greystone Farms Terrance Hills Final Record Plat.

-Jesse Kelley to Jesse G. Kelley, for $36,560, for property in Section 27, Township 19, Range 2 East.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Eric Jamel Amerson, for $467,500, for Lot 2 in Southpointe Second Sector.

-Tiffini Colvert to Charles David Murphy, for $179,000, for Lot 105 in Reserve at Timberline.

-Janice Camper to Byron Shaw, for $2,000, for property in Section 1, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-John Kieras to John Henry Carson, for $151,000, for Lot 49 in Whitestone Townhomes Phase Two Resurvey.

-Angela Carson to Catherine Beam, for $250,000, fo rLot 29 in Foothills Point.

-Adams Homes LLC to Michael Thomas Dobbs, for $185,700, for Lot 17 in Old Ivy Phase II.

-William Clemons to James D. Purvis, for $325,000, for Lot 453 in Windstone IV.

-Johnnie Gory to Albert McDougald, for $515,000, for Lot 2740 in Riverchase Country Club 27th Addition.

-Valor Communities LLC to Ashley James, for $266,963, for Lot 321 in Union Station Phase III.

-Valor Communities LLC to Ja Monica Davison, for $165,651, for Lot 87 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Ricky Pickett to Adams Homes LLC, for $506,000, for Lot 1 in Colonial Oaks Phase 2.

-Aaron Hawk to Daphne Feltman, for $325,000, for Lot 38 in Keeneland Valley.

-Diane Murray to Lauren E. Ash, for $299,900, for Lot 9 in Broken Bow South Resurvey of Lots 7, 8, 9 and 10.

-William Manuel to Randy Steven Hall, for $161,500, for Lot 63 in Rossburg Sector II.

-Ken Whitten to Annette B. Entrekin, for $176,000, for Lot 63 in Narrows Reach Amended Plat Resurvey of Lots 63 through 66 Final Record Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to James William Burnett, for $232,495, for Lot 242 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1 Resurvey.

-KG & KG Properties LLC to Tyler C. Williams, for $19,750, for Lot 33 in Marengo Sector One.

-Craig Hyde to James Michael Morton, for $189,900, for Lot 97 in Narrows Reach Sector Phase 2 Final Record Plat.

-Jessie Carroll to David M. Cooper, for $158,000, for Lot 22 in Parkside.

-Christopher Robertson to Devona Zales, for $200,000, for property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Megan Pitts to Doris J. Mixon, for $260,500, for Lot 2250 in Riverbent at Old Cahaba Phase 2.

-Thomas Bratina to Jon E. Korona, for $187,000, for Lot 412 in Wyndham Rockhampton Sector.

-Jon Nicholson to Latrecia Durrough, for $292,000, for Lot 22 in Eagle Cove.

-John Holloway to James Clayton Moates, for $163,500, for Lot 3 in Savannah Pointe Sector IX Amended Map.

-Janet Ramsey to Bayleigh Cook, for $112,400, for Lot 214 in Waterford Village Sector 5 Phase 3.

-Peggy Hinton to Justin Petrusson, for $387,000, for Lot 66 in Meadow Brook Fifth Sector First Phase Resurvey.

-Robert Brown to Mark William Kirksey, for $323,000, for Lot 92 in Cameron Woods.

-Thomas Pruitt to Jane Hall, for $341,500, for Lot 1109 in Riverwoods Sector 11 Final Plat.

-Adam Cowan to Christopher Haller, for $279,900, for Lot 743 in Waterford Cove Sector 1.

-Michael Russell to Samuel Andrew Monte, for $410,000, for Lot 236 in Lakewood Phase 2.

-Dan Helmly to Bron Duncan Bates, for $385,500, fo rLot 108 in Willow Branch Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Adam Neporadny to Daniel Smith, for $307,000, for Lot 12 in Beaumont Phase 5 Resurvey of Lots 1-31 Final Plat.

-Hue Le to Hue Van Le, for $86,640, for property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 3 East.

-Jonathan Freeman to Kristin Elyse Mezzles, for $214,000, for Lot 5 in Eaglewood Farms Resurvey of Lot 3 & 4 of Abernathys Addition to Eaglewood Estates.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Kevin Glenn Goolsby, for $272,450, for Lot 1539 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. to Brooke E. Bullard, for $266,350, for Lot 1545 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Wendy K. Wright, for $231,275, for Lot 215 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1 Resurvey.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Patti Parker Kizziah, for $396,450, for Lot A-82 in Eagle Point Sector 1 Phase 2.

-Branden Kenny to Mohannad J. Uddin, for $126,000, for Lot 65 in Brookhollow Second Sector.

-Mallard Landing Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $552,114, for Lot 35 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-First Financial Bank to Madison Earl Development LLC, for $270,000, for property in Section 12, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Kenneth Walters to Anthony D. Gates, for $349,900, for Lot 1730 in Stoneykirk at Ballantrae Phase V.

 

Oct. 6

-Suzanne Lowery to Nasher Obeid, for $150,000, for Lot 28 in Cambrian Ridge.

-Caroline Homes & Investments LLC to Moctezuma Hernandez, for $80,000, for Lot 1 in Jewell Heights.

-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $342,000, for Lot 631 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Kenneth Marlow to David C. Jamieson, for $289,900, for Lot 19 in Weatherly Glen Abbey Section 12.

-Joseph Hyche to Darren Hayes, for $590,000, for Lot 28 in Spring Garden Estates Second Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to William Clayton Burnett, for $234,995, for Lot 209 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1 Resurvey.

-Marcus May to Guyon Shipman, for $52,500, for Lot 54 in Saddle Lake Farms a Condominium.

-Thomas Miller to Paula R. McCleney, for $186,000, for Lot 159 in Emerald Ridge Sector One.

-Diana Peterson to Eric Peterson, for $110,000, for property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Charles Murphy to Robert W. Daniels, for $205,000, for Lot 68 in Chesapeake Subdivision.

-Grady Maddox to Shannon Rae Marlow, for $417,000, for Lot 10-9A in Mt Laurel Phase II.

-Elmer Watkins to Donna Bishop, for $155,000, for Lot 29 in Ironwood.

-Yanlai Zhang to Ke Liu, for $250,000, for Lot 183 in Holland Lakes Sector 3 Final Plat.

-Fannie Mae to Jarmaine White, for $314,000, fo rLot 464 in Stoneykirk at Ballantrae Phase III Final Plat.

-Jay Clayton to Reed P. Nitto, for $588,900, for Lot 73 in Village Highland Lakes Sector One 2nd Amendment to the Amended Map.

-Dalton Bates to Elizabeth Berryhill, for $159,900, fo rLot 32 in Park Forest Village Final Plat.

-Larry Baldwin to James T. Carr, for $274,000, for Lot 49 in Chelsea Ridge Estates Sector 1.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $360,000, for Lot 1 in Henley Subdivision Sector 1.

-Shawn Ertman to Brandon Michael Yopp, for $540,000, for Lot 2 in Creekview Estates.

-Lauren Stamps to Lauren Bobba Stamps, for $75,500, for Lot 49 in Parkview Townhomes Plat No. 1A.

-Luis Gonzalez to Jennifer Contreras, for $197,000, for Lot 30 in Cross Creek Final Plat.

-Terry Allen to Tyler W. Huffstutler, for $120,000, for Lot 4 in Pine Hills.

-Steven Blalock to William Givan, for $145,000, for Lot 3 in Alabaster Garden.

-Legal Collection Services LLC to Elaine E. Beiersdoerfer, for $10,000, for property in Section 11, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Heather Pennington to Peter B. Gay, for $153,900, for Lot 388 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector 1.

-Steven Owens to Alexandria Marie Haddock, for $129,900, for Lot 810 in Horizon a Condominium.

-John Spears to Michael Wesley Love, for $495,000, for Lot 19 in Southpointe Ridge Resurvey of Lots 19-22 Final Plat.

-Richard Naccarato to Cynthia M. Burchfield, for $460,900, for Lot 1134 in Highland Lakes 11th Sector.

-Kenneth Sproul to Addam Christopher Porter, for $10, for property in Section 24, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Melvin Davis to James Morris, for $285,000, for Lot 1 in Melvin Davis Family Subdivision.

-Kenneth Sproul to Lawler Properties LLC, for $10, for property in Section 23, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-L & L Property Enterprises LLC to Jeremy Arthur Swenson, for $85,000, for Lot 42 in Weatherly Kings Crest Sector 3 Phase 1.

-Tanya Franks to Joseph Edward Hall, for $575,000, for Lot 60 in Courtyard Manor.

-Nancy Brislin to LB Thompson Group LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 2 in Breckenridge Park Resurvey.

-Thomas McCarrell to Laura C. Wool, for $370,000, for Lot 3 in Altadena Woods First Sector.

-Ashlee Hughes to Linda Bowen, for $340,000, for Lot 37 in Belvedere Cove Phase III.

 

Oct. 7

-Barbara Bullock to William Scott Webb, for $527,000, for Lot 15B-1 in Tract Fifteen Subdivision.

-Richard Patterson to Corey Dale Moore, for $235,000, for Lot 8 in Brynleigh Estates.

-Stephen Kirkland to Johnny Dwain Setser, for $240,000, for Lot 7-32 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector First Addition.

-Lakeview Park Properties LLC to Byrom Properties LLC, for $1,100,000, for Lot 300 in Lake Heather Offices at Inverness Phase II a Condominium.

-Savanna Marion to Coral Maurer, for $142,000, for Lot 60 in Townside Square Sector One.

-Paul Benton to Priscilla W. Hall, for $320,000, for Lot 11-10 in Chelsea Park 11th Sector.

-Edwin Wilson to Tammy McKinley, for $215,000, for Lot 58 in Shelby Forest Estates.

-Jeffery McKinley to Dustin Allen, for $280,000, for Lot 618 in Windstone IV.

-Jason Johnstone to Alfred Pickett, for $186,000, for Lot 9 in Camden Cove Sector 1.

-U.S. Bank Trust to Rachel Danna Gibson Harris, for $76,100, for property in Section 12, Township 12 South, Range 1 East.

-Robert Smith to William D. Sager, for $372,000, for Lot 85 in Village at Highland Lakes Regent Park Neighborhood Phase Two.

-Tony Antonio to Tony D. Antonio, for $89,500, for Lot 89 in Villages of Westover Sector 1.

-William Knight to William Roger Knight, for $131,000, for property in Section 15, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Charles King to Ian Evans McDouglad, for $338,000, for property in Section 1, Range 5 West.

-James Vibert to Marshall B. Huynh, for $327,500, for Lot 17 in Meadow Brook 12th Sector.

-Bradley Smith to Amber K. Rary, for $325,000, for Lot 8 in Meadow Brook 12th Sector.

-Tommy Turpin to Frogs Bottom Lake LLC, for $15,000, for property in Section 2, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Omar Touchstone to Frogs Bottom Lake LLC, for $15,000, for property in Section 2, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Robert Cowen, for $247,000, for Lot 101 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1 Resurvey.

-3 M Developers Inc. to Ann Elizabeth McGuire, for $1,305,220, for Lot 1 in Oak Mountain Commons.

-Montevallo Small Engines Inc. to Broadway Group LLC, for $340,000, for property in Section 3, Township 24, Range 12 East.

-Terry Linholm to Terry D. Linholm, for $49,610, for property in Section 14, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Joanna Camp to Margaret R. Glasgow, for $15,000, for property in Section 14, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-Janet Snow to Kathy Suddath, for $289,000, for Lot 129 in Edenton a Condominium 4th Amended Condominium Plat.

-Christie Johnson to James Mark Bishop, for $420,000, for Lot 14 in Heatherwood 1st Sector.

 

Oct. 8

-Jason Posey to Brandon Hartselle, for $405,000, for Lot 31 in Riverchase West Amended Map.

-Michael Deason to Lloyd Mikeland Currier, for $1,364,740, for Lot 8 in Crest at Greystone First Addition.

-Corey Mayo to Michael and Samantha Begovich Revocable Trust, for $230,500, for Lot 282 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector II.

-Vines Construction Inc. to Jason M. Perry, for $455,000, for Lot 2 in High Chapparal First Sector Resurvey of Lots 1 and 2.

-Norma Courtney to Mass Holdings LLC, for $180,000, for Lot 6 in Indiancreek Phase II Sectors I & II.

-Wetner Beiersdoerfer to SDH Birmingham LLC, for $70,000, for Lot 36 in Glades at Whipoorwill Resurvey of Lots 36-40.

-Matthew Brown to Sara P. Campbell, for $412,000, for Lot 2609 in Weatherly Highlands The Ledges Sector 26 Phase One Resurvey Lots 2608, 2609 and 2610.

-Jillian Green to Chen Chen, for $147,900, for Lot 2 in Sommersby Townhomes.

-James Ward to Marshall O. Mikesell, for $302,900, fo rLot 25 in Chelsea Station.

-SB Dev. Corp. to Flemming Partners LLC, for $75,000, for property in Section 3, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Karen Neal to Robert Earl Green, for $1,000, for property in Section 13, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Board of Trustees of Mt Tabor United Methodist Church to City of Westover, for $280,770, for property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Board of Trustees of Mt Tabor United Methodist Church to Mt Tabor Cemetery Association Inc., for $280,770, for property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-PR Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $513,000, for Lot 634 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Harold Hughston to Mickey J. Hardy, for $350,000, for Lot 3 in Oak Mountain Business Park.

-Specialty Wood Products Inc. to James Walter Blackmon, for $202,140, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Samantha Shelby to Tabitha Holly Shelby, for $90,000, for property in Section 7, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Dustin Allen to ARVM 5 LLC, for $170,000, for Lot 646 in Forest Lakes 12th Sector.

-Vince Lovoy to Stacy Goodspeed, for $590,000, for Lot 215 in Greystone Legacy 2nd Sector.

-Jaqueline Blackmon to Herbert Trotman, for $195,000, for Lot 175 in Weatherly Warwick Village Sector 17 Phase I Resurvey of Lots 171-178.

-Authentic Building Company LLC to Ron Alan Van Kovering, for $110,000, for Lot 915 in Riverwoods Eighth Sector Phase II Sector F Final Plat.

-AR Properties LLC to Holden Energy LLC, for $300,000, for Lot 1 in Springs Crossing Commercial Sector 1.

-Jack Cobb to Terry L. Temple, for $285,000, fo rLot 1 in Martin M. Muller Property.

-Winford Homecrafters LLC to Authentic Building Company LLC, or $12,500, for Lot 915 in Riverwoods Eighth Sector Phase II Sector F.

-Thomas Carlisle to Thomas R. Carlisle, for $38,000, for Lot 70 in Emerald Ridge Sector II.

-Brittany Keel to Brian V. Licari, for $166,000, for Lot 102 in Kensington Place Phase 1 Sector 1.

-Roger Young to Frankie D. Colvin, for $237,000, for Lot 30 in Mountain Lake.

-Steve Lowrey to Tiffany S. Daniel, for $467,000, for Lot 136 in Greystone Farms Milners Crescent Sector Phase 4 Resurvey of Lot 2, 135 and 136.

-John Mclean to Larry R. Lisenbee, for $214,900, for Lot 32 in Meadow Brook Townhomes Phase II 2nd Sector.

-Gail Owen to Danny McGee, for $200,000, for Lot 1 in Joseph Owen Subdivision.

-David Dearaujo to Thomas D. Harrell, for $398,000, for Lot 6 in Eagle Point First Sector Phase 1.

-Patti Kizziah to David J. Dearaujo, for $288,000, fo rLot 52 in Hills at Brookhighland.

-Donald Lane to Donald E. Lane, for $147,885, for Lot 12 in Shelby Shores 1971 Addition.

-Patti Acton to Fountainhead Capital LLC, for $150,000, for Lot 70 in Narrows Point Reach Sector Phase 2 Final Record Plat.

-Stacey Denzin to Phillip A. Canada, for $135,000, for Lot 279 in Wyndham Wilkerson Sector Phase VI Amended Map.

-Beverly Badger to Charles C. Badger, for $93,000, for Lot 60 in Sommersby Townhomes.

-Suzanne Speer to Debra Ransom Long, for $260,000, for Lot 56 in Narrows Peak Sector Amended Final Record Plat.

 

Oct. 9

-Dixie Pride Properties LLC to Clyde H. Earnest, for $465,000, for Lot C in Lake Brook Estates.

-Kristin Kizziah to Nino Peter Nuccio, for $195,000, for Lot 37 in Meadows Plat I Amended Map.

-Russell Jennings to Kristin Michelle Kizziah, for $317,900, for Lot 36 in Oakridge 2nd Sector.

-Lee Clayton to International Jade Group Inc., for $50,000, for property in Section 9, Township 24 North, Range 14 East.

-Susan Minor to Cornelia B. Davis, for $180,000, for property in Section 26, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Robert Cleveland to Robert G. Cleveland, for $105,697, for Lot 184 in Chandalar South Fourth Sector.

-Johnny Toney to Claude S. Franks, for $375,000, for Lot 26 in Oak Meadows 1st Sector.

-MAM LLC to GHJ Family Properties LLC, for $365,000, for property in Section 25, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Highpointe Partners LLC to Michelle B. Grill, for $230,000, for Lot 5 in Rustic Oak Estates.

-William Aultman to Ana Hernandez Ruiz, for $50,000, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Emerald Ridge LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $23,000, for Lot 96 in Emerald Ridge Sector II.

-Cary Martinez to Jemeka R. Williams, for $190,000, for Lot 144 in Reserve at Timberline.

-Emerald Ridge LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $23,000, for Lot 95 in Emerald Ridge Sector II.

-Jerry Vandergrift to Ronald P. Mosley, for $292,400, for property in Section 35, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-John Galbreath to Purple Properties LLC, for $425,000, for property in Section 27, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Darren Hayes to Vann Helms, for $309,900, for Lot 1337 in Macallan at Ballantrae Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Money Source Inc. to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, for $10,500, for property in Section 32, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-GSC Properties LLC to Robert C. Barnett, for $1,250,000, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Cora Cowen to Mark Alfred Chapman, for $430,000, for Lot 13 in Heatherwood 1st Sector.

-Dawn Hulsey to Katie Dale, for $155,000, for Lot 3 in Hidden Creek Resurvey of Lots 1 through 23.

-Ridge Crest Homes LLC to Joshua T. Jones, for $289,800, fo rLot 2 in Adams Ridge Second Addition.

-Heath Jolley to Ethan Tyler Dungan, for $249,000, for Lot 101 in Dearing Downs 6th Addition Phase I.

-Mary Kitchens to Mary C. Dunn, for $107,000, for Lot 302 in Weatherly Crendenhill Sector 21.

-Shane Jones to James Cary White, for $25,000, for property in Section 5, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $342,000, for Lot 707 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Jack Armstrong to William Curtis Moore, for $90,000, for Lot 18 in Chancellors Crossing.

-Patricia Arledge to Claddagh Land Group LLC, for $145,000, for property in Section 24, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

