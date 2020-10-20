expand
Ad Spot

October 21, 2020

Marriages for the week of Oct. 18, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 10:31 pm Tuesday, October 20, 2020

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Oct. 5-9:

-Matthew Scalice to Seamethea Tzaddi Roberts.

-Michael Michard to Victoria Louise Spain.

-Brooke Talbert to Bradley Ray Handley.

-Dennis Maxwell to Tarsha Rena Courtney.

-Timothy Espersen to Jordan Layne Rush.

-Sheyenne Pannell to Christopher Shaw Maples.

-Hannah Rice to Hannon McDaniel Sanderson.

-Brandon Holmes to Ashley Lauren Fondren.

-Christian Merritte Webb to Jessica Lynn Hughes.

-Ashleigh McClure to Cody Allen Thomaston.

-Benjamin Lawley to Courtney Lynn Moore.

-Laura Angers to Daniel Avery Maddox.

-Magdalena Augello to Tommy Lee Jenkins.

-Hala Jarrar to Evan Farrell Acton.

-Chinazor Iwuaba to Chike Emeka Ezeokoli.

-Kyle Carson to Brianna Marie Edmonds.

-Jamie McWilliams to Michael Joseph Kelley.

-Sara Nash to Jeremiah Robert Pennington.

-Charles Stiles to Olivia Diann Gaston.

-Jonathan Simmons to Danielle Brooke Sims.

-Anna Raco to Troup Brazelton Graham.

-Thomas Bratina to Paula Longshore Dobnikar.

-Brooke Riley to Daniel Mathis Pearson.

-Hunter Booth to Peyton Alexis Gans.

-Kenneth Heard to Bailey Elizabeth Godette.

-Robert Barr to Katelyn Rochelle Woods.

-Destini Solomon to Arthur Patton Teele.

-Jaron Sylestine to Anna Leigh Williams.

-Parivesh Priye to Archana Sadhanala.

-Robert Adkins to Melissa Diane Camp.

-Jerrod Gowins to Brittany C. Baty.

More News

Vote with your mind, not someone else’s

Unprecedented number of absentee ballots requires vigilance

On protesting and peace

COLUMN: Remembering a county legend

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Shelby County Football Show Week 10

News

Parks and Rec hosting Body Sculpt class on Saturdays

Helena

Helena schools name Teachers of the Year

News

Pelham Oaks starts construction for 11 new classrooms

Helena

“Boo for our Blue” to raise money for Helena officer injured in wreck

Alabaster Main Story

Interstellar Ginger Beer to offer trunk-or-treat on Halloween

Alabaster Main Story

Siluria Pink Moscato supporting breast cancer awareness

280 Main Story

Three local standouts named to Alabama All-Star football team

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson, Hoover set for top-2 battle with region title on the line

280 Main Story

Comer shuts out Vincent to top 50 points

Calera

Calera can’t keep up with Wetumpka’s second-half surge

Montevallo

UM waiving application fee from Oct. 19-23

Montevallo

Montevallo holds off Holt in crucial contest for playoff hopes

Helena

Turner-to-Jackson connection lifts Huskies to win

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson downs Oak Mountain to remain perfect

News

Guardrail installation prompts Ala. 25 lane closure

280 Reporter

HCS superintendent selected for Gadsden State president position

Columbiana

SCHS Peer Helpers collect food for families in need

280 Reporter

Public meeting for Sterrett bridge project to be held Oct. 29

Community Columnists

Worthey serves community and country

Community Columnists

A sweet tradition at Shelby Iron Works

News

PPMS receives literacy initiatives grant

Alabaster Reporter

Warriors 6U All-Stars named Pre-Area Champs

Columbiana

Shelby County claims volleyball area title