expand
Ad Spot

October 21, 2020

Police reports for the week of Oct. 18, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 10:43 pm Tuesday, October 20, 2020

The following are incident and offense reports from the Alabaster Police Department from Sept. 2-Oct. 14:

Alabaster

Oct. 6

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Ashford Way.

-Information only from the 1200 block of Morning Star Lane.

-Theft of property second degree from the 100 block of Summer Brook Lane. Money in the amount of $1,700 was stolen.

-Animal complaint from the 1100 block of Thompson Road.

-Theft of property second degree from the 100 block of Chandler Drive. Money in the amount of $1,900 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Sporting goods valued at $25.32 were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Assorted clothing items valued at $158 were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $123.17 was stolen.

-Domestic incident from the 1000 block of Arrowhead Trace.

Oct. 7

-Information only from the 1000 block of First Street North.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 300 block of Joye Lane. An American flag valued at $50 was stolen.

-Property damage from the 9200 block of Shelby County 17. An outside fence was damaged.

-Information only from the 200 block of First Street North. A 2018 Chevy Tahoe sustained $2,500 in damages.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Pony Drive.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 1000 block of Arrowhead Trace.

-Information only from the 1100 block of First Street North.

-Information only from the 9300 block of Alabama 119.

-Information only from the 100 block of King James Court.

-Theft of property fourth degree, trespassing from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Baby shoes valued at $12.87, a night light valued at $17.50, Zarbee’s medication valued at $6.98, Protec valued at $4.97, vapor pads valued at $7.96 and vapor steam valued at $8.97.

-Information only from the 200 block of Second Avenue Southwest.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of King James Court.

Oct. 8

-Minor in possession of tobacco from the 100 block of Warrior Drive. Two vape products were confiscated.

-Domestic incident from the 300 block of Windsor Court.

-Information only from the 200 block of Cloverdale Circle.

-Property damage from U.S. 31 at I-65. A 2015 Hyundai Sonata sustained $2,000 in damages.

-Animal complaint from the 400 block of Poplar Ridge Drive.

-Information only from the 1100 block of Tulip Circle. A trunk valued at $150 and legal documents/keepsakes were stolen.

-Information only from the 1400 block of Willow Creek Place.

-Domestic incident from the 1000 block of Balmoral Drive.

Oct. 9

-Property damage from the 500 block of Third Street Northeast. An asphalt surface was damaged.

-Information only from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Buck Creek Plaza. A 2007 Chevy Trailblazer sustained $1,200 in damages.

-Burglary third degree, theft of property third degree from the 100 block of Comanche Circle. A PlayStation 4 valued at $300 and a 32-inch Roku TV valued at $250 were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Electronics valued at $188.99 were stolen.

-Property damage from Fulton Springs Road. A 2015 Chevy Silverado sustained $500 in damages.

-Robbery third degree from the 100 block of Simmsville Road. An amount of $142.49 was stolen.

Oct. 10

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property second degree from the 400 block of Norwick Circle. Three handguns valued at $400 apiece, sunglasses valued at $300 and a backpack valued at $40 were stolen. A 2018 Chevy Silverado valued at $1,000 was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property second degree from the 400 block of Norwick Circle. A Springfield Armory firearm was stolen, and a vehicle window was damaged.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property second degree from the 400 block of Norwick Circle. $3,000 in cash and a pair of sunglasses were stolen.

-Death investigation from the 1200 block of Morning Star Lane. A Colt firearm, a Browning firearm, nine pieces of paper and a spent shell casing were confiscated.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $284.63 was stolen.

-Trespassing notice from the 200 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

Oct. 11

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property third degree from the 100 block of Kingsley Road. Money in the amount of $20, a rotary watch valued at $200 and Ray-Ban sunglasses valued at $300 were stolen. A vehicle back glass was damaged.

-Information only, juvenile contact from the 500 block of Fox Valley Farm Road.

-Harassing communications from the 200 block of First Street North.

Oct. 12

-Possession of a controlled substance from the 300 block of Weatherly Club Drive. Meth (0.7 gram) was confiscated.

-Information only from the 10600 block of Alabama 119.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive. Computer hardware/software valued at a combined $448.99 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive. Merchandise valued at $349.94 was stolen.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Palm Drive. A campaign flag valued at $25 and a campaign sign valued at $10 were damaged.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 200 block of Second Street Southwest.

-Domestic incident from the 1100 block of King Arthur Court.

 

Calera

Oct. 2

-Domestic violence second degree from the 300 block of Village Drive.

-DUI-alcohol from the 230-mile marker of I-65.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear from the 5900 block of U.S. 31.

Oct. 3

-Failure to appear (two counts) from Shelby County 16 at Meadow Park Drive.

-Using false ID to obstruct justice from Shelby County 16 at Meadow Park Drive.

-Attempting to elude from Shelby County 89 at Alabama 25.

-Violation of PFA, harassing communications from the 900 block of 23rd Avenue.

-Missing person (found) from the 11900 block of Alabama 25.

-Animal bite from the 1000 block of Pearl Place.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Shelby County 89.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Alabama 25 and Timberline Trail.

Oct. 4

-Possession of marijuana first degree, open container, resisting arrest, obstructing government operations, DUI-alcohol, attempting to elude from U.S. 31 and Shelby County 144.

-DUI-alcohol from Southern Hills Parkway.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, DUI-combined substance, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 25 at U.S. 31.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Oakwell Street.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 2000 block of Kerry Circle.

-Custody dispute from the 1000 block of Seminole Place.

Oct. 5

-Aggravated assault-family from the 200 block of Waterford Lake Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 1000 block of Garnet Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 3000 block of Shelby County 16.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree from the 234-mile marker of I-65.

-DUI-alcohol from Smokey Road and Carrington Lane.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property first degree from the 100 block of Waterford Lake Drive.

-Harassment-intimidation from the 1900 block of 14th Street.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic incident from the 2000 block of Kerry Circle.

-Incident from the 30 block of Pecan Lane.

-Domestic incident from the 10400 block of Shelby County 22 Lot 11.

Oct. 6

-Aggravated child abuse from the 300 block of Summerchase Drive.

-Agency assist from I-65 North.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 1100 block of Merion Drive.

-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 2000 block of Valleydale Road, Hoover.

-Failure to appear from the 2400 block of Alabama 25.

-Theft of property fourth degree-checks, forgery third degree from the 200 block of Apricot Lane.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 1800 block of Shelby County 75.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 900 block of 23rd Avenue.

-Identity theft from the 600 block of Waterford Lane.

-Violation of a protection from abuse order, distributing private image with intent to harass from the 2100 block of 20th Street.

Oct. 7

-Information from the 100 block of Summerchase Parkway.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1100 block of George Roy Parkway.

-Domestic incident from the 60 block of Shelby County 87.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Incident from the 100 block of Danbury Lane.

Oct. 8

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Calera Eagle Drive.

-Theft of property third degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-DUI-alcohol from the 233-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Public intoxication from the 233-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Abandoned vehicle from I-65.

-Theft of property third degree from the 4700 block of U.S. 31.

-Domestic incident from the 200 block of Rossburg Drive.

-Duty to remain at scene of accident, property damage from the 10 block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Using false identity to obstruct justice, drug paraphernalia from the 229-mile marker of I-65.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Village Drive.

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia from the 229-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Incident from the 2400 block of Shelby County 75.

Oct. 9

-Failure to appear from the 300 block of McDow Road.

 

Harpersville

Sept. 4

-Shoplifting from Dollar General.

Sept. 6

-Property damage from an unspecified location in Harpersville.

Sept. 8

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Shelby County 83.

Sept. 10

-Theft of property fourth degree, trespassing from the 4900 block of U.S. 280.

Sept. 15

-Weapons violation from the 5300 block of U.S. 280.

Sept. 18

-Impoundment from U.S. 280 at Shelby County 85.

-Assault from an unspecified location in Harpersville.

-Assault from an unspecified location in Harpersville.

Sept. 23

-Animal at large from Singletree Drive.

Sept. 24

-Burglary of residence from an unnamed location.

Sept. 29

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of Shelby County 83.

 

Helena

Oct. 5

-Death investigation from the 4700 block of Hollow Lane.

-Harassing communications from the 1400 block of Secretariat Drive.

-Property damage from the 900 block of Hillsboro Lane.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 2900 block of Long Leaf Lane.

Oct. 6

-Miscellaneous information from Shelby County 95.

-Theft of property second degree from Lake Davidson.

Oct. 7

-Identity theft from Claiborne Street.

-Miscellaneous information from Helena Road.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from Hillsboro Parkway.

Oct. 8

-Animal complaint/dog bite from the 300 block of Laurel Woods Lane.

-Theft of property fourth degree from an unspecified location in Helena.

-Property damage from Tucker Road.

Oct. 10

-Assault third degree from the 2100 block of First Avenue West.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 2100 block of First Avenue West.

Oct. 11

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Rosebury Circle.

Oct. 12

-Harassing communications from the 200 block of First Avenue East.

Oct. 13

-Domestic violence third degree from an unspecified location in Helena.

 

Montevallo

Oct. 7

-Dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia-1st offense and dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana from Highway 25 (convenient store). Confiscated was marijuana 1.00 grams; marijuana blunt containing marijuana and Coors Light grinder containing marijuana residue valued at $35.

-Found property from Orr Park (other/unknown). Found was a keyring with brown leather key fob and three keys.

Oct. 8

-Trespass warning from Highway 10 (service/gas station).

Oct. 11

-Information only form AL-119 (residence/home).

Oct. 12

-Property damage from AL Hwy 119/Co. Road 22 (highway/street). Damaged was a traffic light pole valued at $2,000.

-Information only from Shelby Street (residence/home).

Oct. 13

-Information only from Main Street (parking lot/garage.)

-Information only form Oxford Circle (residence/home). Confiscated was a homemade pipe made from Mountain Dew bottle and a glass pipe with residue valued at $10.

-Damaged property-criminal mischief from Vine Street (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a scratch along trunk lid valued at $2,000.

-Domestic incident from Hicks Street (residence/home).

Oct. 14

-Information only from Montevallo (highway/street).

-Assault-simple assault from Graham Street (residence/home).

 

Pelham

Oct. 4

-Theft from the 400 Block of Cambrian Ridge Trail (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $15,000.

Oct. 5

-Theft from the 2200 Block of Pelham Parkway (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered was an auto tag valued at $10.

-Criminal mischief from the 4600 Block of Burning Tree Lane (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was an auto valued at $1.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 800 Block of Valleyview Road (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a pistol valued at $150.

Oct. 6

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Highway 361 (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a fuse, pipe, hose, belt and mat valued at $790. Destroyed/damaged was a doorknob valued at $50.

Oct. 7

-Property damage from the 2500 Block of Highway 52 East (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged was a bumper valued at $1,500.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 500 Block of Overhill Road (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $28.

More News

Vote with your mind, not someone else’s

Unprecedented number of absentee ballots requires vigilance

On protesting and peace

COLUMN: Remembering a county legend

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Shelby County Football Show Week 10

News

Parks and Rec hosting Body Sculpt class on Saturdays

Helena

Helena schools name Teachers of the Year

News

Pelham Oaks starts construction for 11 new classrooms

Helena

“Boo for our Blue” to raise money for Helena officer injured in wreck

Alabaster Main Story

Interstellar Ginger Beer to offer trunk-or-treat on Halloween

Alabaster Main Story

Siluria Pink Moscato supporting breast cancer awareness

280 Main Story

Three local standouts named to Alabama All-Star football team

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson, Hoover set for top-2 battle with region title on the line

280 Main Story

Comer shuts out Vincent to top 50 points

Calera

Calera can’t keep up with Wetumpka’s second-half surge

Montevallo

UM waiving application fee from Oct. 19-23

Montevallo

Montevallo holds off Holt in crucial contest for playoff hopes

Helena

Turner-to-Jackson connection lifts Huskies to win

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson downs Oak Mountain to remain perfect

News

Guardrail installation prompts Ala. 25 lane closure

280 Reporter

HCS superintendent selected for Gadsden State president position

Columbiana

SCHS Peer Helpers collect food for families in need

280 Reporter

Public meeting for Sterrett bridge project to be held Oct. 29

Community Columnists

Worthey serves community and country

Community Columnists

A sweet tradition at Shelby Iron Works

News

PPMS receives literacy initiatives grant

Alabaster Reporter

Warriors 6U All-Stars named Pre-Area Champs

Columbiana

Shelby County claims volleyball area title