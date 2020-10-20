Sheriff’s reports for the week of Oct. 18, 2020

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Sept. 22-Oct. 2:

Sept. 22

-Theft of property third degree from the 900 block of Shelby County 54, Montevallo. A TCT Alcatel 3V valued at $259 and a Samsung J735 Star valued at $259 were stolen.

Sept. 25

-Identity theft from the 400 block of Shelby County 435, Columbiana.

-Incident from the sub-100 block of Thomas Drive, Vincent.

-Theft of property from the 2700 block of Shelby County 49, Columbiana. A 1996 Yamaha XV1100 was stolen.

-Harassment from the 2000 block of Eagle Ridge Drive, Birmingham.

Sept. 26

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 4600 block of Alabama 119, Montevallo. Gruyere cheese valued at $7.59 and a muffuletta valued at $8.99 were stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering of motor vehicle from the 100 block of Hunter Hills Drive, Chelsea. A Tiger Rock bag containing sparring gloves, sparring shoes, boxing gloves, foot pads, helmet and belt valued at $500 was stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 5300 block of U.S. 280 West, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 300 block of Shelby County 406, Shelby. A Mercury boat motor valued at $1,000 was stolen.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 18000 block of Alabama 145, Shelby.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 2400 block of Lull Water Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from Autry Drive, Chelsea.

Sept. 27

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Waxahatchee Road, Shelby.

-Harassment from Brantleyville Road, Maylene.

-Public intoxication, minor in consumption of alcohol from Cahaba Valley Road at Oak Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from the 2300 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham. A clear glass jar containing marijuana, bag containing burnt marijuana cigarettes, glass pipe and grinder were confiscated.

-Property damage from Shelby County 49 at Brechin Lane, Columbiana. A 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan sustained $2,000 in damage.

-Criminal mischief, harassment from the 1500 block of Hebb Road, Wilsonville. A 2005 Nissan 35OZ sustained $499 in damages.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Retreat Road, Columbiana. A 2013 Honda CRV sustained a combined $1,500 in damages.

-Missing person from the 5300 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 600 block of Shelby County 8, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 2000 block of Shelby County 56, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property, criminal mischief from the 1900 block of Shelby County 46, Shelby. A Cadillac conventer valued at $400 was stolen, and a 1999 Ford Taurus sustained $600 in damages.

-Harassment from Shelby County 8, Montevallo.

-Domestic investigation from the 1700 block of Petal Fall Drive, Birmingham.

Sept. 28

-Incident from the 600 block of Depot Street, Wilton.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 300 block of Hunter Hills Circle, Chelsea. A Smith & Wesson 9-millimeter firearm and a Ziplock bag with approximately $5 in change were stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 200 block of Hunter Hills Circle, Chelsea. An iPad, backpack and school books were stolen.

-Fraudulent use of credit card from the 1800 block of Sixth Avenue South, Birmingham. A Visa card was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle, civil dispute from Memory Lane, Alabaster.

-Criminal mischief from the 900 block of Crest Road, Birmingham. Fencing was damaged on two separate tower properties.

-Harassing communications from the 1000 block of Evan Circle, Chelsea.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of High Mesa Circle, Chelsea.

-Information for medical transport from the Shelby County Courthouse parking lot, Columbiana.

-Property damage from the 2700 block of Corporate Drive, Hoover. An 8-foot tree and shrubs sustained $300 in damages.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 2600 block of Buttewoods Drive, Birmingham. Three 5-gallon containers of Sherwin Williams paint valued at $480, a door chime valued at $200, a tool box with contents valued at $300, eight rolls of window film valued at $300, a mold aerator valued at $300 and a Ryobi drill set valued at $75 were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 1200 block of Highland Lakes Trail, Birmingham. An iPhone XS Max valued at $1,000 was stolen.

Sept. 29

-Domestic investigation from the 900 block of Narrows Point Drive, Birmingham.

-Trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia from the 2400 block of Churchura Road, Birmingham.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass from the 2600 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham. A syringe was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from the 500 block of Foothills Landing, Chelsea. Seven syringes, suspected Xanax (1.2 grams), suspected cocaine (0.1 gram), a white cube (1.2 grams) and a Mt. Dew can with residue were recovered.

-Harassing communications from the 500 block of Grayson Place, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 5300 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham. A Trump bumper sticker was damaged.

-Domestic violence-criminal mischief, harassment from the 1400 block of Turtle Lake Drive, Birmingham. An iPhone 11 with case valued at $1,000 was damaged.

-Death investigation from the 2300 block of Ridge Trail, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-menacing, harassment from the 1400 block of Turtle Lake Drive, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Shelby County 13, Helena.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Chestnut Lane, Helena.

Sept. 30

-Duty upon striking fixture from the 500 block of Heatherwood Drive, Birmingham. A brick mailbox was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Carriage Creek Path, Chelsea.

-Obstructing governmental operations, harassment from the 100 block of West College Street, Columbiana.

-Harassment from the 600 block of Cooper Drive, Pelham.

-Violation of a protection from abuse order from the 0 block of Morris Estates Drive, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property from the 7000 block of Meadowlark Drive, Birmingham. Two catalytic converters valued at $2,000 were stolen.

-Theft of property second degree from the 10000 block of U.S. 280, Westover. Eight aluminum rims with tires valued at $2,000 were stolen.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 100 block of Belmont Way, Chelsea.

-Identity theft from the 5200 block of Logan Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 5100 block of South Brokenbow Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief from the 1100 block of Shelby County 59, Vincent. A Sealy mattress valued at $300, a Sony TV valued at $500 and women’s clothing valued at a combined $400 were damaged.

-Burglary third degree from the 31100 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville. Miscellaneous tools were stolen.

-Burglary third degree from the 7500 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Fire/rescue assist from the 2300 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 0 block of Morris Estates Drive, Columbiana. A glass pipe with meth residue was reported.

-Miscellaneous from the 100 block of Sharpe Street, Sterrett.

Oct. 1

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, carrying a concealed weapon from U.S. 280 and Brook Highland Parkway, Birmingham. Three Glock firearms, suspected marijuana and a Radical firearm were recovered.

-Property damage from the 4700 block of Sandpiper Lane, Birmingham. Retaining walls, a basement foundation and lawn and flower beds were damaged.

-Property damage from U.S. 280 and Belcher Drive, Birmingham. A 1990 Honda Accord was damaged.

-Incident from the 300 block of Howard Hill Drive, Wilsonville. Several plants were damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Christy Drive, Shelby. Trailer underpinning was stolen.

-Minor in possession of alcohol from U.S. 280 at Riverview Road, Birmingham.

-Suicide attempt from Woodbury Drive, Sterrett.

-Fire investigation from the 100 block of Saintfield Lane, Birmingham. A fireplace valued at $10,000 and a bathtub valued at $5,000 were burned.

-Theft of property from an unknown location. A Visa credit card was stolen, and more than $1,200 in charges or attempted charges were reported.

-Death investigation from the 1300 block of Narrows Point Bend, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief from the 300 block of Shelby County 335, Chelsea. Tires were damaged.

-Discharging firearm into occupied dwelling from the 300 block of Shelby County 335, Chelsea. A kitchen window and blinds were damaged (bullet holes).

-Incident from School Bus 18-37 while driving on route.

Oct. 2

-Fire investigation from the 100 block of Seale Road, Calera. A single-story residential structure was burned.

-Missing person from the 100 block of River Road, Chelsea.

-Theft of property from the 300 block of Timber View Trail, Chelsea. T1-11 boards (29 count) valued at $1,180.30 were damaged.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 700 block of Gould Road, Columbiana. $2,000 in cash, a Husky job box valued at $70, saw-saw valued at $150, nail gun valued at $170, measuring tape valued at $15 and a hammer valued at $70 were stolen.