expand
Ad Spot

October 21, 2020

Unprecedented number of absentee ballots requires vigilance

By Staff Reports

Published 11:53 pm Tuesday, October 20, 2020

By PAUL DEMARCO / Guest Columnist 

We are now three weeks from the Nov. 3 elections, and it could be the largest turnout of voters in state history.

Already the Alabama Secretary of State is reporting that there will be more than 150,000 absentee ballots this election cycle which will break the record amount in past elections.

Due to the coronavirus, the rules have been relaxed to allow for more voters to participate in the election by absentee ballot.

There are those who legitimately want to take precautions to protect themselves from the spread of virus.

However, there is also the potential for abuse and fraud of absentee ballots, particularly with the overwhelming number that will be showing up at the courthouses this cycle.

Statewide so far there have been 132,000 applications for absentee ballots and there are already questions around the country about how the ballots are going to be processed, screened and validated.  The secretary of state is warning Alabama voters about efforts to defraud the system and improperly influence the upcoming elections with false information.

State election officials and voters need to beware of those who may try to improperly take advantage of the new flexible absentee voting rules put in place because of the pandemic.

The integrity of our election system will be tested this year, thus each of us should vote and be vigilant to watch for voter fraud in the process.

Paul DeMarco is a former member of the Alabama House of Representatives.

More News

Vote with your mind, not someone else’s

Unprecedented number of absentee ballots requires vigilance

On protesting and peace

COLUMN: Remembering a county legend

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Shelby County Football Show Week 10

News

Parks and Rec hosting Body Sculpt class on Saturdays

Helena

Helena schools name Teachers of the Year

News

Pelham Oaks starts construction for 11 new classrooms

Helena

“Boo for our Blue” to raise money for Helena officer injured in wreck

Alabaster Main Story

Interstellar Ginger Beer to offer trunk-or-treat on Halloween

Alabaster Main Story

Siluria Pink Moscato supporting breast cancer awareness

280 Main Story

Three local standouts named to Alabama All-Star football team

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson, Hoover set for top-2 battle with region title on the line

280 Main Story

Comer shuts out Vincent to top 50 points

Calera

Calera can’t keep up with Wetumpka’s second-half surge

Montevallo

UM waiving application fee from Oct. 19-23

Montevallo

Montevallo holds off Holt in crucial contest for playoff hopes

Helena

Turner-to-Jackson connection lifts Huskies to win

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson downs Oak Mountain to remain perfect

News

Guardrail installation prompts Ala. 25 lane closure

280 Reporter

HCS superintendent selected for Gadsden State president position

Columbiana

SCHS Peer Helpers collect food for families in need

280 Reporter

Public meeting for Sterrett bridge project to be held Oct. 29

Community Columnists

Worthey serves community and country

Community Columnists

A sweet tradition at Shelby Iron Works

News

PPMS receives literacy initiatives grant

Alabaster Reporter

Warriors 6U All-Stars named Pre-Area Champs

Columbiana

Shelby County claims volleyball area title