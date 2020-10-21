expand
October 21, 2020

Debra Ellison

By Staff Reports

Published 11:31 am Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Debra Ellison
Shelby

Debra Ellison, age 64, of Shelby, passed away Monday, Oct. 19.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 23 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Stevie Jean Sheffield officiating. Burial will follow at Rocky Ridge Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mrs. Ellison is preceded in death by her daughter, Veronica Ellison.

She is survived by her husband, Tony Ellison of 44 years; daughters, Ashley Donaldson (Clay), and Libertie Stephenson (Ed); son, Zeb Ellison (Amy); grandchildren, Madelyn and Bella Guy, Parks and Claire Donaldson, Tyler and Alston Murray, Clayton, Anna, and Daniel Ellison, Joseph, Lori, and Lindsey Stephenson; brothers, Steve, Ronnie and Robert Cox.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

