expand
Ad Spot

October 21, 2020

Helena’s season ends against St. Paul’s in Super Regionals

By Alec Etheredge

Published 8:56 pm Wednesday, October 21, 2020

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

MONTGOMERY – A season full of ups and downs officially ended on Wednesday, Oct. 21 for the Helena Huskies, but it didn’t end before they got one last chance to show the growth they’ve experienced this season.

Starting to find a rhythm at the right time, the Huskies finished second in the area tournament to Pelham to earn a postseason spot and then advanced to Super Regionals to take on No. 8 St. Paul’s after sweeping Eufala a few days earlier.

At times against the Saints on Wednesday, the Huskies struggled, but they also showed many aspects of their improvement throughout the season, including in a hard-fought first set.

Early in the opening set, Helena fell behind, but the Huskies never stopped battling. Down 15-10, they trailed by five points all the way up to 21-16.

But from there, they went on a 5-1 run to get within a point at 22-21, showing they had what it took to at least compete with St. Paul’s when playing their best.

The two teams traded points from there with the Saints gaining a 24-22 edge. Helena staved off one set point and looked to even the set at 24-24, but instead, the Saints just squeaked out the opening set with a 25-23 victory.

The tight battle continued early into the second set with the two teams tied at 4-4 and even when it was 6-5 St. Paul’s. But from there, the Saints went on a 6-0 run to bust open the set, and then tacked a 5-2 run on top of that to storm in front 17-8.

That became too much of a deficit to overcome as the Saints pulled away to eventually win the second set 25-14 for a 2-0 lead in the match.

Helena was now in a difficult situation of needing to win three consecutive sets in a row to keep its season alive and advance to the state tournament, while St. Paul’s was one set from moving on to the final 16 teams in the 6A classification.

And for the Huskies, the sledding was tough early in the third set with the pressure of the situation weighing heavily on them.

After taking a 1-0 lead, Helena gave up a 10-0 run to the Saints, who jumped out to a dominant 10-1 lead.

But that led to perhaps the most impressive moment of the afternoon for Helena. The Huskies, despite staring the end of their season in the eyes, didn’t quit.

Instead, they bounced back with a 12-4 run to pull within one point at 14-13. Yet again, the Huskies had shown they could compete with one of the best teams in the state and weren’t going to go down without giving it their all.

From there, St. Paul’s responded like one of the best teams with an 11-2 run to pick up a 25-15 victory in the set, but Helena had still shown positive signs for all of next year’s returning players.

While the Huskies ended up getting swept in the match, those impressive stretches were a culmination of what they were working on throughout the year, showing what is possible if the team continues to work on them heading into next year.

More News

Helena’s season ends against St. Paul’s in Super Regionals

Pelham’s season ends with hard-fought loss in Super Regionals

Scarecrows pop up in Pelham City Park

Blue Water Park sinks airplane for scuba divers

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Lifestyles

Scarecrows pop up in Pelham City Park

Business

Blue Water Park sinks airplane for scuba divers

Business

24e Health Club holds grand opening

Columbiana

Cook remembered well in South Shelby community

Alabaster Main Story

“Swag the Bag” virtual fashion gala to raise money for at risk kids

Alabaster Main Story

Third Run for Our Lives 5k set for Oct. 24

280 Main Story

Shelby County ranks highest in final Census response rate

Business

Mazey Grace Creations Fall Fun Fest Oct. 24-25

News

Pelham Council discusses city manager position

Helena

Helena’s pumpkin placers revealed

Alabaster Main Story

The Gate Coach: J.C. Whitfield’s impact on Alabaster felt for generations

Calera

Calera Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat set for Oct. 29

280 Main Story

Community raises funds for mother battling cancer

280 Main Story

Shelby County Football Show Week 10

News

Parks and Rec hosting Body Sculpt class on Saturdays

Helena

Helena schools name Teachers of the Year

News

Pelham Oaks starts construction for 11 new classrooms

Helena

“Boo for our Blue” to raise money for Helena officer injured in wreck

Alabaster Main Story

Interstellar Ginger Beer to offer trunk-or-treat on Halloween

Alabaster Main Story

Siluria Pink Moscato supporting breast cancer awareness

280 Main Story

Three local standouts named to Alabama All-Star football team

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson, Hoover set for top-2 battle with region title on the line

280 Main Story

Comer shuts out Vincent to top 50 points

Calera

Calera can’t keep up with Wetumpka’s second-half surge