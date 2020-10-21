Mazey Grace Creations Fall Fun Fest Oct. 24-25

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA — Craft studio Mazey Grace Creations is holding its two day Fall Fun Fest Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 24-25, featuring a wide variety of activities to get families into the spirit of fall.

According to owner Terry Curtis, the fall fun fest is way for the community to get out and have a good time, while flexing their creative muscles and getting into the season.

“We are having an open house where I will have vendors and face painters, Halloween photo ops, free hot apple cider and more,” Curtis said.

The studio will have art kits for children that are ready to paint, which will cost $10 each. Curtis said that she also plans to do a raffle for giveaways of kits and admission to her paint parties.

This is the first Fall Fun Fest Mazey Grace Creations has put on in Helena, and Curtis said that she wanted to give people an opportunity to enjoy Halloween despite the uncertainty caused by COVID-19.

“I have been telling people we don’t know what Halloween is going to look like. Vendors want to have an opportunity to be out, and I love to offer that,” she explained. “Plus the kids will have something extra to do.”

The cost to attend the event will be $10, while vendors are welcome with a fee of $20 each day. Mazey Grace is located at 4097 Helena Rd.

The studio is also holding other events throughout the month including one of their Sip N’ Paint Party with a Halloween theme on Oct. 30. More information for this and other events can be found by visiting Mazey Grace Creations on Facebook.