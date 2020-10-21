expand
Ad Spot

October 21, 2020

Mazey Grace is hosting its Fall Fun Fest Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 24-25. (File)

Mazey Grace Creations Fall Fun Fest Oct. 24-25

By Alec Etheredge

Published 11:44 am Wednesday, October 21, 2020

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA — Craft studio Mazey Grace Creations is holding its two day Fall Fun Fest Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 24-25, featuring a wide variety of activities to get families into the spirit of fall.

According to owner Terry Curtis, the fall fun fest is way for the community to get out and have a good time, while flexing their creative muscles and getting into the season.

“We are having an open house where I will have vendors and face painters, Halloween photo ops, free hot apple cider and more,” Curtis said.

The studio will have art kits for children that are ready to paint, which will cost $10 each. Curtis said that she also plans to do a raffle for giveaways of kits and admission to her paint parties.

This is the first Fall Fun Fest Mazey Grace Creations has put on in Helena, and Curtis said that she wanted to give people an opportunity to enjoy Halloween despite the uncertainty caused by COVID-19.

“I have been telling people we don’t know what Halloween is going to look like. Vendors want to have an opportunity to be out, and I love to offer that,” she explained. “Plus the kids will have something extra to do.”

The cost to attend the event will be $10, while vendors are welcome with a fee of $20 each day. Mazey Grace is located at 4097 Helena Rd.

The studio is also holding other events throughout the month including one of their Sip N’ Paint Party with a Halloween theme on Oct. 30. More information for this and other events can be found by visiting Mazey Grace Creations on Facebook.

More News

Mazey Grace Creations Fall Fun Fest Oct. 24-25

Debra Ellison

Pelham Council discusses city manager position

Helena’s pumpkin placers revealed

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Business

Mazey Grace Creations Fall Fun Fest Oct. 24-25

News

Pelham Council discusses city manager position

Helena

Helena’s pumpkin placers revealed

Alabaster Main Story

The Gate Coach: J.C. Whitfield’s impact on Alabaster felt for generations

Calera

Calera Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat set for Oct. 29

280 Main Story

Community raises funds for mother battling cancer

280 Main Story

Shelby County Football Show Week 10

News

Parks and Rec hosting Body Sculpt class on Saturdays

Helena

Helena schools name Teachers of the Year

News

Pelham Oaks starts construction for 11 new classrooms

Helena

“Boo for our Blue” to raise money for Helena officer injured in wreck

Alabaster Main Story

Interstellar Ginger Beer to offer trunk-or-treat on Halloween

Alabaster Main Story

Siluria Pink Moscato supporting breast cancer awareness

280 Main Story

Three local standouts named to Alabama All-Star football team

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson, Hoover set for top-2 battle with region title on the line

280 Main Story

Comer shuts out Vincent to top 50 points

Calera

Calera can’t keep up with Wetumpka’s second-half surge

Montevallo

UM waiving application fee from Oct. 19-23

Montevallo

Montevallo holds off Holt in crucial contest for playoff hopes

Helena

Turner-to-Jackson connection lifts Huskies to win

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson downs Oak Mountain to remain perfect

News

Guardrail installation prompts Ala. 25 lane closure

280 Reporter

HCS superintendent selected for Gadsden State president position

Columbiana

SCHS Peer Helpers collect food for families in need