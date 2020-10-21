Scarecrows pop up in Pelham City Park

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM — Those strolling through Pelham City Park over the next few weeks will be treated to the festive sight of specially crafted scarecrows as part of Parks and Rec department’s Scarecrows in the Park contest.

On Saturday, Oct. 17 several groups came to install the scarecrows that they had worked on so diligently during the past few weeks.

According to Parks and Rec Assistant Director Alicia Walters, individuals, school groups, businesses and community organizations were all allowed to participate in the contest, and they had a lot of interest in the event.

Those strolling through the park will have an opportunity to see many different entries.

One example is “Paws Clause,” which is a black and white cat guarding the flowers that sit on its display.

There is an entry from the Pelham Public Library that features two figures, a parent and a child scarecrow with pumpkin heads reading together. This was designed to spread the joy of reading through a physical representation.

Other scarecrow entries include a ballerina with a pumpkin head, a plague doctor as well as a scarecrow roasting marshmallows outside of a tent. There is also a particularly terrifying entry called “Scruffy” that is simultaneously intriguing and will also scare off anyone that dare come near it.

These and other scarecrows will be in the park through Nov. 1, when they will then be judged by the Parks and Rec department, who will decide the winners of the contest.

The contest is not only designed to test the creative skills of Pelham residents, but also to encourage people to get out and enjoy the fresh air, get in the mood for the season and embrace community spirit from a safe social distance.

“We are excited about this opportunity to bring our businesses, schools, and community organizations together,” said Walters. “This is a perfect way to show your creativity in a safe and family friendly environment.”

The scarecrows will remain in the park for residents to come out and view the different creations from their neighbors in the city. The Parks and Rec department will award prizes to the winners.