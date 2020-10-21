“Swag the Bag” virtual fashion gala to raise money for at risk kids

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER — Nonprofit organization Second Shift is hosting a virtual fashion gala called Swag the Bag designed to provoke creativity and raise money to support at-risk and aging-out-of-foster-care youth. The virtual event will be held over three days from Nov. 9-11.

Second Shift is a non-profit organization that provides support to youth who are aging out of foster care and are at risk for homelessness. As November is Homeless Youth Awareness Month, the organization wanted to provide a creative way for the public to help with its mission.

The gala is subtitled and themed “Trash Bag Fashion and Art Show,” which is designed to draw attention to the struggles that foster children often experience.

Trash bags are often used by foster children and homeless youth as suitcases, and they are also iconic of how those children often feel thrown away or abandoned.

‘”Swag The Bag” means that we are taking that iconic symbol and recreating it into something of beauty and value,” according to Second Shift.

With this in mind, the organization has crafted a three-night experience, that will involve a virtual crafting class, a meal that will be delivered through sponsor KATs Delivery, and on the final night a virtual video event to showcase the creations.

Those interested in participating should create an outfit or a piece of art that fits within the theme of the show.

The video event will feature the process that went into creating each submission, and judges will review the works and choose winners with prizes for those who score the best.

The gala and art show is free to participate, the meal and crafting class will require a VIP & House Party ticket.

More information about the event can be found at Secondshiftalabama.org.