expand
Ad Spot

October 21, 2020

Nonprofit organization Second Shift will host a Swag the Bag virtual fashion gala to raise money for foster care kids who are at risk of becoming homeless. (File)

“Swag the Bag” virtual fashion gala to raise money for at risk kids

By Alec Etheredge

Published 12:29 pm Wednesday, October 21, 2020

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER — Nonprofit organization Second Shift is hosting a virtual fashion gala called Swag the Bag designed to provoke creativity and raise money to support at-risk and aging-out-of-foster-care youth. The virtual event will be held over three days from Nov. 9-11.

Second Shift is a non-profit organization that provides support to youth who are aging out of foster care and are at risk for homelessness. As November is Homeless Youth Awareness Month, the organization wanted to provide a creative way for the public to help with its mission.

The gala is subtitled and themed “Trash Bag Fashion and Art Show,” which is designed to draw attention to the struggles that foster children often experience.

Trash bags are often used by foster children and homeless youth as suitcases, and they are also iconic of how those children often feel thrown away or abandoned.

‘”Swag The Bag” means that we are taking that iconic symbol and recreating it into something of beauty and value,” according to Second Shift.

With this in mind, the organization has crafted a three-night experience, that will involve a virtual crafting class, a meal that will be delivered through sponsor KATs Delivery, and on the final night a virtual video event to showcase the creations.

Those interested in participating should create an outfit or a piece of art that fits within the theme of the show.

The video event will feature the process that went into creating each submission, and judges will review the works and choose winners with prizes for those who score the best.

The gala and art show is free to participate, the meal and crafting class will require a VIP & House Party ticket.

More information about the event can be found at Secondshiftalabama.org.

More News

Cook remembered well in South Shelby community

“Swag the Bag” virtual fashion gala to raise money for at risk kids

Third Run for Our Lives 5k set for Oct. 24

Shelby County ranks highest in final Census response rate

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Columbiana

Cook remembered well in South Shelby community

Alabaster Main Story

“Swag the Bag” virtual fashion gala to raise money for at risk kids

Alabaster Main Story

Third Run for Our Lives 5k set for Oct. 24

280 Main Story

Shelby County ranks highest in final Census response rate

Business

Mazey Grace Creations Fall Fun Fest Oct. 24-25

News

Pelham Council discusses city manager position

Helena

Helena’s pumpkin placers revealed

Alabaster Main Story

The Gate Coach: J.C. Whitfield’s impact on Alabaster felt for generations

Calera

Calera Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat set for Oct. 29

280 Main Story

Community raises funds for mother battling cancer

280 Main Story

Shelby County Football Show Week 10

News

Parks and Rec hosting Body Sculpt class on Saturdays

Helena

Helena schools name Teachers of the Year

News

Pelham Oaks starts construction for 11 new classrooms

Helena

“Boo for our Blue” to raise money for Helena officer injured in wreck

Alabaster Main Story

Interstellar Ginger Beer to offer trunk-or-treat on Halloween

Alabaster Main Story

Siluria Pink Moscato supporting breast cancer awareness

280 Main Story

Three local standouts named to Alabama All-Star football team

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson, Hoover set for top-2 battle with region title on the line

280 Main Story

Comer shuts out Vincent to top 50 points

Calera

Calera can’t keep up with Wetumpka’s second-half surge

Montevallo

UM waiving application fee from Oct. 19-23

Montevallo

Montevallo holds off Holt in crucial contest for playoff hopes

Helena

Turner-to-Jackson connection lifts Huskies to win