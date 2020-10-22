expand
October 22, 2020

Two Chelsea Middle School staff members and a group of students were praised for their project that led to the Chelsea Historical Museum being added to the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage. (Contributed)

Chelsea Middle staff members, students recognized for historical project

By Staff Reports

Published 9:16 am Thursday, October 22, 2020

Chelsea Middle School librarian Rebecca Rayl and social studies teacher Blake Lovett were recently recognized for their contributions to the Alabama Bicentennial Celebration.

Rayl, Lovett and a team of students received a grant from the state aimed at preserving local history throughout Alabama.

The Chelsea Middle School group worked for more than two years researching the history of their hometown.

They interviewed long-time residents, collected artifacts and worked with the Chelsea Historical Museum to create displays honoring the city.

Thanks to the group’s efforts, the Chelsea Historical Museum, formerly the Crane House, has been added to the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage.

