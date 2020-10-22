expand
October 22, 2020

The Annual Monster Walk will take place in downtown Columbiana on Friday, Oct. 30. (File)

Monster Walk returns to Main Street Oct. 30

By Scott Mims

Published 4:18 pm Thursday, October 22, 2020

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

The pandemic won’t stop the monsters from making their way up Main Street in downtown Columbiana this year.

The Annual Monster Walk will take place on Friday, Oct. 30 from 4-5:30 p.m. Two lines will start at the Shelby County Reporter and at the roundabout encircling the Shelby County Museum and Archives, respectively.

As people make their way to and from each Main Street merchant, they will be asked to wear masks and socially distance as much as possible. Gloves and hand sanitizer will be provided for participants.

“It should be a really good time. It will be a little different than it has in the past, but we just want to make sure that all the kids have fun and that they are safe,” said Monster Walk organizer Ali Payne.

For the uninitiated, Monster Walk is a longtime tradition where trick-or-treaters visit all the participating merchants in downtown Columbiana. The event is parade-like in that it proceeds up and down Main Street and people walk or ride by in Halloween or fall-themed costumes.

“Ultimately the merchants do everything. They buy the candy, they dress up really cute. They pour a lot of energy into this just to give back to the community,” Payne said. “It’s always a lot of fun. It draws a whole lot of kids.”

Anyone interested in having a merchant or organizational booth to give away candy at the Walk should register at Signupgenius.com/go/5080544ADAD29A4FD0-monster.

Candy donations are appreciated. You can donate candy at Columbiana City Hall, The Farm Company and Main Street Florist.

