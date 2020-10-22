expand
October 22, 2020

Westover Witch Ride set for Oct. 31

By Staff Reports

By FRANKIE OSBORN / Community Columnist

Gather all your witchy friends and come to the Witch Ride at the Westover Park on Oct. 31 at 2 p.m.

This is a fun, family activity for all ages.

The Westover Witch Ride will be held on Oct. 31 at 2 p.m. (Contributed)

Those who would like to pass out candy need to put on their best witch costume and bring candy for sharing.

Witches will be riding bikes, walking or riding their broom around the track for only one lap, so don’t be late.

You can even decorate your chosen mode of transportation if you would like.

Others will be standing along the track, dressed as you please, to collect all the candy that is passed to them, similar to the activities at the Christmas parade.

Masks will be required for all participants, and social distancing will be done as well.

Businesses or vendors who would like to do a booth or donate candy for the occasion are welcome to participate.

Gather all your friends and start planning your theme now.

Register with Annette Tyler at the Westover Public Library 205-678-3375 ext. 3 or atyler@westoveralabama.org. There will be prizes for best costume, best bike and more.

And BEWARE! As you know, good witches throw candy, but bad ones pull pranks.

