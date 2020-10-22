expand
Ad Spot

October 22, 2020

The new slate of officers for the historic Vignette Club are ready to serve their club and community. (Contributed)

Women’s clubs make Columbiana better

By Staff Reports

Published 4:43 pm Thursday, October 22, 2020

By SASHA JOHNS / Community Columnist

The women’s clubs of Columbiana are long-standing organizations that offered generations of local women a community of friendship and an outlet to serve alongside their sisters in order to grow their city and county through work in women’s health, preservation of resources, and education through literacy and equality.

On Tuesday, Oct. 6, one of those clubs, the Vignette Club, held a ceremony to install a new slate of officers that will serve for the next two years. These terms align with the larger organization that the Vignette Club charters under the Alabama Federation of Women’s Clubs.

The Vignettes were established in 1949, when the Culture Club, which had been around for 20 years already, helped to start them as a second women’s club to serve Columbiana. They are most known for the funds they raise through the Miss Shelby County and Miss Shelby County Outstanding Teen Scholarship Pageants. The funds they raise through this and other activities, directly affect the city and county.

In the ceremony, a long-time member, Barbara Robinson who has held the mantel of a president in the past, bestowed each new officer a rose as she read them their responsibilities and asked them if they accepted. Each woman did accept, and the new officers are as follows: Samantha Rush as club president for a second term will also serve as publicity chair, Courtney Dudey as First Vice President, Chanda Jennings as Second Vice President, Jackie Finklea as Secretary, Bragan Feldman as Secretary, Jodie Tallie as Parliamentarian and Edna Booke as Historian.

The Vignette Club boasts several generational memberships with both mothers and daughters as well as sisters that are members together. Membership is limited to 38 in the club bylaws, but there are a small number of membership positions open this year. New members must be invited by current members, so interested parties should reach out to club officers or friends already involved in the Vignette club in order to join. All that is needed to join is a volunteer’s heart and a desire to be involved in the community.

The members of the Vignettes are always working behind the scenes and building strong lifelong friendships in the process. When asked, Rush told us what she loved about being a Vignette.

Rush said, “We have a wide range of ages, different backgrounds and different professions represented in our club which I love, and I was drawn to that diversity when I joined in 2003. I consider many of the wonderful women in our club as mentors, and I have learned so much from them. I also love that our focus is always on how we can help and better our community.”

More News

Women’s clubs make Columbiana better

Monster Walk returns to Main Street Oct. 30

PHOTO GALLERY: Helena and Pelham Volleyball playoffs

Chelsea Middle staff members, students recognized for historical project

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Columbiana

Women’s clubs make Columbiana better

Columbiana

Monster Walk returns to Main Street Oct. 30

280 Reporter

Chelsea Middle staff members, students recognized for historical project

280 Reporter

Westover Witch Ride set for Oct. 31

Lifestyles

Scarecrows pop up in Pelham City Park

Business

Blue Water Park sinks airplane for scuba divers

Business

24e Health Club holds grand opening

Columbiana

Cook remembered well in South Shelby community

Alabaster Main Story

“Swag the Bag” virtual fashion gala to raise money for at risk kids

Alabaster Main Story

Third Run for Our Lives 5k set for Oct. 24

280 Main Story

Shelby County ranks highest in final Census response rate

Business

Mazey Grace Creations Fall Fun Fest Oct. 24-25

News

Pelham Council discusses city manager position

Helena

Helena’s pumpkin placers revealed

Alabaster Main Story

The Gate Coach: J.C. Whitfield’s impact on Alabaster felt for generations

Calera

Calera Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat set for Oct. 29

280 Main Story

Community raises funds for mother battling cancer

280 Main Story

Shelby County Football Show Week 10

News

Parks and Rec hosting Body Sculpt class on Saturdays

Helena

Helena schools name Teachers of the Year

News

Pelham Oaks starts construction for 11 new classrooms

Helena

“Boo for our Blue” to raise money for Helena officer injured in wreck

Alabaster Main Story

Interstellar Ginger Beer to offer trunk-or-treat on Halloween

Alabaster Main Story

Siluria Pink Moscato supporting breast cancer awareness