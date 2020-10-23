Chelsea Park kicks off Dance Fit fundraiser

CHELSEA – Chelsea Park Elementary School has kicked off a fundraiser for upgrades to outdoor areas on the school’s campus.

The Chelsea Park Beach Bash – Dance Fit fundraiser started Tuesday, Oct. 20 and will culminate in a school-wide Dance Fit event for students Thursday, Oct. 29.

“We’ve asked the fundraising experts at Booster to power our Dance Fit program, making our fundraiser simpler, more profitable and more fun,” CPES Principal Jennifer Galloway said. “Our Dance Fit includes every student in a fun, fitness event that focuses on character while helping our school raise some much-needed funds.”

The school’s goal this year is to raise $25,000 for outdoor classrooms and playground shade, Galloway said, adding the fundraiser’s fitness theme is designed to inspire students to be active and activate their character.

Students will virtually travel the country to learn how to live and play with more character from real kid-athletes, exploring the themes of teamwork, care, courage, grit and celebration.

“We’re so excited about this fundraiser because your student will be able to actively participate in this fundraiser, as well as be a part of the great event,” Galloway said in a video shared on the CPES Facebook page recently. “There will be fun that will be had by all students.”

Parents can register their students at Funrun.com.

Fundraiser information can be shared with friends and family using the share button on Funrun.com.

Donors will pledge and pay online. Sponsors may make a pledge per fitness challenge or a flat donation.

“Our school has always relied on fundraising to be able to provide our students with an excellent education,” Galloway said. “We are so blessed by your generous support, and we’re asking again if you’re able to support us this year that you will be able to do that.”

Those who are unable to provide financial support can help by sharing the information with their family and friends.

“If this is not the right time for your family to give, we completely understand, and we just ask that you would support the school by sharing the link on how others can help support our school,” Galloway said. “Thank you so much for your continuous support. We would not be able to do this without you.”

For updates on the Chelsea Park Beach Bash – Dance Fit fundraiser, visit the school’s Facebook page.