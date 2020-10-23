expand
Ad Spot

October 24, 2020

Tyrese Montgomery looks to break a tackle during Shelby County’s 34-6 win over Jemison to clinch the Wildcats’ first playoff berth in 11 years. (Reporter photo/Scott Mims)

Shelby County heading to playoffs for first time since 2009

By Alec Etheredge

Published 11:13 pm Friday, October 23, 2020

By SCOTT MIMS | Staff Writer

JEMISON — The Shelby County Wildcats overpowered the Jemison Panthers on Friday night, Oct. 23 with a 34-6 win to set a major team milestone, clinching a spot in the playoffs for the first time in 11 years.

The Wildcat offense was working like a well-oiled machine Friday night, playing better than they did during their last home stand.

Head coach Heath Childers said it was obviously a big night for the school, the program and the community.

“It’s been 11 years since we’ve been in the playoffs, and this win tonight punched our ticket,” Childers said after the game. “I’m so proud for our players. They’ve worked hard and they’ve stayed the course and they’ve earned it.”

He was quick to praise wide receiver Isaac Montgomery for making two big-time catches in the first half and for getting the Wildcats’ momentum going early.

“He makes big plays for us, explosive plays,” Childers said. “I thought the offensive line played extremely well tonight, especially being banged up and being a little shorthanded. The running backs played well. They ran the ball hard, defensively we were good. It was just a great team effort.”

Shelby’s Evan Joiner broke the ice in the first quarter with a touchdown, and Jemison’s Ryan Harris answered with 2:11 in the first. Jemison attempted a 2-point conversion but came up short.

With just 27 second left in the first quarter, a Montgomery reception set the stage for another Joiner touchdown, making the score 14-6 Shelby County.

The Panthers threatened deep in Wildcat territory but failed to capitalize as Shelby County took over on downs. The second quarter was uneventful, resulting in a halftime score of 14-6.

About midway through the third quarter, Shelby County’s Landen Stewart hauled in a touchdown reception. Jemison’s Josh Gilliland responded with a 42-yard gain, but again the Panthers came up short in the red zone, turning the ball over on downs.

Next Joiner again dove across the goal line with 3:45 in the third. Jemison blocked the PAT, but the game was quickly slipping away from the Panthers as the Wildcats led 27-6.

Jemison’s next drive was a three-and-out, then Shelby County’s Bradley Horton crossed the goal line on a 10-yard run. This time the kick was good and the score was 34-6, which was the final nail in the coffin.

Shelby County will have one more game this season before heading to the first round of the playoffs for the first time since 2009.

More News

Thompson advances to 2nd consecutive state tournament

Chelsea shows fight in 14-point loss to No. 2 Mountain Brook

Calera can’t overcome early struggles in loss to Benjamin Russell

Vincent struggles in 20-point loss to LaFayette

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson advances to 2nd consecutive state tournament

Montevallo

Anderson, Cottingham lead Montevallo’s comeback to clinch a playoff spot

280 Main Story

Briarwood pulls away from Homewood to clinch 2 seed

280 Main Story

Spain Park overcomes 20-point deficit to snap losing skid

News

Pelham routes Chilton County, finishes region play unbeaten

Columbiana

Shelby County heading to playoffs for first time since 2009

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson beats No. 2 Hoover, repeats as region champs

Montevallo

Founders’ Day virtually celebrates UM’s 124 years

280 Main Story

Ditsy Daisy owner charged with arson

280 Main Story

Spain Park advances to State Tournament for first time since 2003

Montevallo

UM launches Ebenezer’s Swamp School outdoor program

280 Main Story

Chelsea Park kicks off Dance Fit fundraiser

280 Reporter

SCS student named AAGC Outstanding Gifted Student

Columbiana

Women’s clubs make Columbiana better

Columbiana

Monster Walk returns to Main Street Oct. 30

280 Reporter

Chelsea Middle staff members, students recognized for historical project

280 Reporter

Westover Witch Ride set for Oct. 31

Lifestyles

Scarecrows pop up in Pelham City Park

Business

Blue Water Park sinks airplane for scuba divers

Business

24e Health Club holds grand opening

Columbiana

Cook remembered well in South Shelby community

Alabaster Main Story

“Swag the Bag” virtual fashion gala to raise money for at risk kids

Alabaster Main Story

Third Run for Our Lives 5k set for Oct. 24

280 Main Story

Shelby County ranks highest in final Census response rate