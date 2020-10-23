UM launches Ebenezer’s Swamp School outdoor program
MONTEVALLO – The University of Montevallo’s Environmental Education Program launched a new series of family field trips in October.
“We have created a social-distant, masked, outdoor program for parents to attend with their students,” Environmental Education Program Director Jecca Shumate said. “For families that are homeschooling, this is an outdoor nature-based family field trip that is observing CDC guidelines.”
Ebenezer’s Swamp School is held at the outdoor classroom at Ebenezer Swamp from 9-11 a.m.
Lessons are geared toward students in kindergarten through fifth grade.
Upcoming dates and lessons are:
- Oct. 28 – Spooky Spiderwebs
- Nov. 4 – Blending In/Standing Out
- Nov. 6 – Science of Trees
- Nov. 9 – Creepy Crawlies
- Nov. 11 – Feathered Friends
- Nov. 16 – Swamp Rocks
- Nov. 18 – Night Animals
The lesson topics are subject to change.
The cost to attend is $6 per student, and adults are free.
All students must be accompanied by an adult.
Space is limited, and registration is required at Montevallo.edu/eeprograms.
Questions about Ebenezer’s Swamp School should be sent to eeprograms@montevallo.edu.