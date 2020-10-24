expand
Ad Spot

October 24, 2020

Briarwood pulls away from Homewood to clinch 2 seed

By Alec Etheredge

Published 12:17 am Saturday, October 24, 2020

By GRAHAM BROOKS | Special to the Reporter

HOMEWOOD – A shutdown defense and a big second half paved the way for a solid win for the Briarwood Lions who clinched the No. 2 seed in the playoffs as they dismantled Homewood 28-6 on Friday, Oct. 23.

The Lions’ balanced offensive attack led to two touchdowns on the ground and two through the air as running back Luke Reebals had touchdown runs of 31 and 6 yards and quarterback Christopher Vizzina hooked up with Nicholas Dicen for a pair of touchdown passes as well.

“It’s one of those things where the more balanced you can be the harder it is for a defense,” Briarwood head coach Matthew Forester said. “So, with the receiving core doing a good job of running their routes… Eli Steadman is a route expert and Vizzina back there doing a really good job of finding the open guys and hitting them. So, it’s great when we can run block and pass block well.”

Homewood opened the game with a nice drive offensively but what became the theme of the game ended with the Briarwood defense holding the Patriots to a field goal inside the red zone.

The Lions gave up just one more field goal right before halftime and held Homewood scoreless in the second half and stopped the Patriots several times on fourth down the entire game.

“I was really proud of the defense,” Forester said. “They have great coaches and their players play hard, so we knew that they’d have some scheme things that they did well. Ultimately, tightening up in the red zone has got to be a key to defensive football and you’ve got to change the way you play when you get down there and the fact our guys were willing to do that and able to do that was a big accomplishment.”

The Lions held a slim 7-6 at the half thanks to the Reebals 31-yard touchdown run in the first quarter but most of the damage came after halftime.

After missing a field goal on the opening drive of the third quarter, Briarwood got the ball back after a big stop by the defense and they took advantage of the good field position.

Starting inside Homewood territory, Vizzina connected with Steadman for a huge conversion on third-and-18 that set up a 6-yard touchdown run from Reebals on the next play to make it 14-6 Lions.

In the fourth quarter, Vizzina kept his success through the air, throwing his first touchdown to Dicen on a post route for a 32-yard touchdown with 9:23 left in the game.

With the defense standing tall and stopping Homewood’s offense again, the exclamation point came with 6:57 left in the game as Vizzina rolled to the right selling a run. At the last moment, he dropped back and floated a perfect pass to Dicen who got behind the defense and raced 86 yards to the end zone to make it 28-6 Lions.

In addition to locking up the No. 2 seed in the region, the road win also clinched first round home field advantage for Briarwood in the playoffs.

“We get to host the first-round playoff game which we enjoy doing at Briarwood, and have been doing for a lot of years, so we’re excited about the opportunity,” Forester said.

Briarwood improved to 6-2 overall and will face Corner at home on Oct. 30 to finish the regular season.

More News

Thompson advances to 2nd consecutive state tournament

Chelsea shows fight in 14-point loss to No. 2 Mountain Brook

Calera can’t overcome early struggles in loss to Benjamin Russell

Vincent struggles in 20-point loss to LaFayette

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson advances to 2nd consecutive state tournament

Montevallo

Anderson, Cottingham lead Montevallo’s comeback to clinch a playoff spot

280 Main Story

Briarwood pulls away from Homewood to clinch 2 seed

280 Main Story

Spain Park overcomes 20-point deficit to snap losing skid

News

Pelham routes Chilton County, finishes region play unbeaten

Columbiana

Shelby County heading to playoffs for first time since 2009

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson beats No. 2 Hoover, repeats as region champs

Montevallo

Founders’ Day virtually celebrates UM’s 124 years

280 Main Story

Ditsy Daisy owner charged with arson

280 Main Story

Spain Park advances to State Tournament for first time since 2003

Montevallo

UM launches Ebenezer’s Swamp School outdoor program

280 Main Story

Chelsea Park kicks off Dance Fit fundraiser

280 Reporter

SCS student named AAGC Outstanding Gifted Student

Columbiana

Women’s clubs make Columbiana better

Columbiana

Monster Walk returns to Main Street Oct. 30

280 Reporter

Chelsea Middle staff members, students recognized for historical project

280 Reporter

Westover Witch Ride set for Oct. 31

Lifestyles

Scarecrows pop up in Pelham City Park

Business

Blue Water Park sinks airplane for scuba divers

Business

24e Health Club holds grand opening

Columbiana

Cook remembered well in South Shelby community

Alabaster Main Story

“Swag the Bag” virtual fashion gala to raise money for at risk kids

Alabaster Main Story

Third Run for Our Lives 5k set for Oct. 24

280 Main Story

Shelby County ranks highest in final Census response rate