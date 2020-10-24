Chelsea shows fight in 14-point loss to No. 2 Mountain Brook

By MARK McLAUGHLIN | Special to the Reporter

MOUNTAIN BROOK – The playoff bound No. 2 Mountain Brook Spartans rolled to victory over the visiting Chelsea Hornets on Friday, Oct. 23 in a hard-fought contest.

The Spartans improved to 6-1, while the Hornets are at 3-6, for the year in a game that was closer than the score appears throughout much of the match.

“As always, we are very proud of our kids,” Chelsea head coach Dustin Goodwin said after the game. “The effort they showed, and the heart they played with, and the character they showed…”

Mountain Brook scored on their first possession. On the next drive a Chelsea punt was blocked and returned for a Spartan score putting Mountain Brook up 14-0 early in the first quarter.

An ensuing Chelsea fumble recovery was returned 48 yards by Carson Freeman to bring the Hornets within seven to make it 14-7.

After a Spartan punt, the Chelsea Hornets go to work and Adam Reaves gallops for a 71-yard touchdown run to tie the score 14-14 in the second quarter

After a Mountain Brook three-and-out, Chelsea’s Cooper Griffin connected with receiver Gabe Ruffin for 24 yards to set up first-and-goal at the 5-yard line. Griffin passed again to Ruffin, this time for a 5-yard touchdown making it 21-14 Chelsea.

Mountain Brook recovered a Chelsea fumble shortly after, which set up a Spartans’ 34-yard touchdown run to tie the game 21-21.

A Mountain Brook interception led to a Spartan score two plays later, making it 28-21 at the half.

“I thought that we had some things go our way early that we capitalized on,” Goodwin said. “Obviously we let one or two things slip away, but at the end of the day they’re a good football team and they were able to pull away in the second half.”

In the second half, Chelsea’s offense just couldn’t generate enough to overcome Mountain Brook’s lead. The Spartans scored again on a 12 yard pass with 1:01 left on the clock in the 3rd quarter.

After the score, a Mountain Brook run game was able to run out the clock to win the game 35-21.

Chelsea hosts Calera next week, while Mountain Brook travels to Austin next Friday.

“Credit to them and their coaching staff and players. I’m just really proud of our kids,” Goodwin said.