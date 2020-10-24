expand
Ad Spot

October 24, 2020

Chelsea shows fight in 14-point loss to No. 2 Mountain Brook

By Alec Etheredge

Published 2:19 am Saturday, October 24, 2020

By MARK McLAUGHLIN | Special to the Reporter

MOUNTAIN BROOK – The playoff bound No. 2 Mountain Brook Spartans rolled to victory over the visiting Chelsea Hornets on Friday, Oct. 23 in a hard-fought contest.

The Spartans improved to 6-1, while the Hornets are at 3-6, for the year in a game that was closer than the score appears throughout much of the match.

“As always, we are very proud of our kids,” Chelsea head coach Dustin Goodwin said after the game. “The effort they showed, and the heart they played with, and the character they showed…”

Mountain Brook scored on their first possession. On the next drive a Chelsea punt was blocked and returned for a Spartan score putting Mountain Brook up 14-0 early in the first quarter.

An ensuing Chelsea fumble recovery was returned 48 yards by Carson Freeman to bring the Hornets within seven to make it 14-7.

After a Spartan punt, the Chelsea Hornets go to work and Adam Reaves gallops for a 71-yard touchdown run to tie the score 14-14 in the second quarter

After a Mountain Brook three-and-out, Chelsea’s Cooper Griffin connected with receiver Gabe Ruffin for 24 yards to set up first-and-goal at the 5-yard line. Griffin passed again to Ruffin, this time for a 5-yard touchdown making it 21-14 Chelsea.

Mountain Brook recovered a Chelsea fumble shortly after, which set up a Spartans’ 34-yard touchdown run to tie the game 21-21.

A Mountain Brook interception led to a Spartan score two plays later, making it 28-21 at the half.

“I thought that we had some things go our way early that we capitalized on,” Goodwin said. “Obviously we let one or two things slip away, but at the end of the day they’re a good football team and they were able to pull away in the second half.”

In the second half, Chelsea’s offense just couldn’t generate enough to overcome Mountain Brook’s lead. The Spartans scored again on a 12 yard pass with 1:01 left on the clock in the 3rd quarter.

After the score, a Mountain Brook run game was able to run out the clock to win the game 35-21.

Chelsea hosts Calera next week, while Mountain Brook travels to Austin next Friday.

“Credit to them and their coaching staff and players. I’m just really proud of our kids,” Goodwin said.

More News

Thompson advances to 2nd consecutive state tournament

Chelsea shows fight in 14-point loss to No. 2 Mountain Brook

Calera can’t overcome early struggles in loss to Benjamin Russell

Vincent struggles in 20-point loss to LaFayette

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson advances to 2nd consecutive state tournament

Montevallo

Anderson, Cottingham lead Montevallo’s comeback to clinch a playoff spot

280 Main Story

Briarwood pulls away from Homewood to clinch 2 seed

280 Main Story

Spain Park overcomes 20-point deficit to snap losing skid

News

Pelham routes Chilton County, finishes region play unbeaten

Columbiana

Shelby County heading to playoffs for first time since 2009

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson beats No. 2 Hoover, repeats as region champs

Montevallo

Founders’ Day virtually celebrates UM’s 124 years

280 Main Story

Ditsy Daisy owner charged with arson

280 Main Story

Spain Park advances to State Tournament for first time since 2003

Montevallo

UM launches Ebenezer’s Swamp School outdoor program

280 Main Story

Chelsea Park kicks off Dance Fit fundraiser

280 Reporter

SCS student named AAGC Outstanding Gifted Student

Columbiana

Women’s clubs make Columbiana better

Columbiana

Monster Walk returns to Main Street Oct. 30

280 Reporter

Chelsea Middle staff members, students recognized for historical project

280 Reporter

Westover Witch Ride set for Oct. 31

Lifestyles

Scarecrows pop up in Pelham City Park

Business

Blue Water Park sinks airplane for scuba divers

Business

24e Health Club holds grand opening

Columbiana

Cook remembered well in South Shelby community

Alabaster Main Story

“Swag the Bag” virtual fashion gala to raise money for at risk kids

Alabaster Main Story

Third Run for Our Lives 5k set for Oct. 24

280 Main Story

Shelby County ranks highest in final Census response rate