Donor spots still available for Chelsea blood drive
CHELSEA – More donors are needed for a community blood drive happening in Chelsea this week.
The blood drive will be held from 12-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at the Chelsea Community Center, located at 11101 Shelby County 47.
Successful donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies free of charge.
Presenting donors will receive a $5 Amazon gift card via email if a valid email address is on file.
At least 56 more donors are needed to sign up for the blood drive.
To make an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767, visit Redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=Chelsea or email angela.jackson4@redcross.org.
A Red Cross Donor ID or a photo ID is required.
To save time, donors may complete a Rapid Pass before arriving at the donation site.
For more information, visit Redcrossblood.org/RapidPass.