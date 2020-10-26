expand
October 26, 2020

Those who would like to donate blood may register for a community blood drive set for Oct. 28 from 12-6 p.m. in Chelsea. (File)

Donor spots still available for Chelsea blood drive

By Emily Sparacino

Published 10:03 am Monday, October 26, 2020

CHELSEA – More donors are needed for a community blood drive happening in Chelsea this week.

The blood drive will be held from 12-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at the Chelsea Community Center, located at 11101 Shelby County 47.

Successful donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies free of charge.

Presenting donors will receive a $5 Amazon gift card via email if a valid email address is on file.

At least 56 more donors are needed to sign up for the blood drive.

To make an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767, visit Redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=Chelsea or email angela.jackson4@redcross.org.

A Red Cross Donor ID or a photo ID is required.

To save time, donors may complete a Rapid Pass before arriving at the donation site.

For more information, visit Redcrossblood.org/RapidPass.

