Maria Teresa Hughes

Montevallo

Maria Teresa Hughes, 68 of Montevallo, departed from this earth for heaven Friday, Oct. 23, after a long illness.

Maria is preceded in death by her parents, Marvin Lee and Lillian Inez Pickett, and her oldest son, Roger Dale Hughes Jr. who passed in 2016.

She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years Roger Dale Hughes Sr.; son, Christopher Hughes; grandchildren, Chelsea Hughes, Christopher Hughes, both of Calera and Samantha Hughes of Lincoln; sisters, Sandy Massey and Loretta Richardson (Twink) and a host of cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.

She was devoted to her family and the Lord. She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church of Pea Ridge for many years.

Services will be held at a later date.

Entrusted to Charter Funeral Home.