October 26, 2020

Ryen Valentine, above, has been announced as the new tennis pro at Pelham Racquet Club after the retirement of Ann Etheredge. (Contributed)

Pelham Racquet Club announces new tennis pro

By Alec Etheredge

Published 6:24 pm Monday, October 26, 2020

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM —  To better serve those involved in and interested in participating in the Birmingham-metro tennis community, the Pelham Racquet Club is welcoming a new tennis pro.

Ryen Valentine will take over the position following the retirement of Ann Etheredge Aug. 1. Etheredge spent decades serving the tennis community, and now Valentine will step in to take the position of Head Tennis Professional at the club looking to fill her shoes.

He will officially take the position and begin teaching on Nov. 9.

“We have an awesome team at the Pelham Racquet Club, and Ryen brings a fresh perspective and dynamic to Pelham,” PRC Director Chaney Mills said. “Together, we can combine our wide array of skills to better serve our members and their aspirations to improve their games.”

Valentine has a wealth of knowledge to offer instruction and improvement to members at the club. He previously served as the Director of Tennis at Greystone Golf and Country Club, and before that, he was the Assistant Head Tennis Professional there for five years.

“I believe that one of the key ingredients to running a successful tennis program is retaining a respect for the tradition of the game and also exploring a healthy welcome of new advances and technology,” Valentine said. “I have learned that I am not teaching tennis to people, but that I am teaching people through tennis.”

The head tennis pro at the club serves as a way to help members improve their playing ability, no matter their current skill level.

For more information about the Pelham Racquet Club and the services that Valentine will provide, visit Pelhamracquetclub.com.

