October 26, 2020

The Shelby County Planning Commission on Oct. 19 voted in favor of a citizen’s request to rezone property from H-Z (Holding Zone District) to E-1 (Single Family Estate District) to allow for the construction of a woodworking shop on the property. (Contributed)

Planning Commission approves Chelsea-area rezoning request

By Emily Sparacino

Published 10:42 am Monday, October 26, 2020

COLUMBIANA – The Shelby County Planning Commission approved a rezoning request for property located on Shelby County 440 in Chelsea during a regular meeting at the Shelby County Administration Building on Monday, Oct. 19.

The request came from Carey Moore to rezone his property from H-Z, Holding Zone District, to E-1, Single Family Estate District, for about 1.4 acres to build a 24-foot-by-32-foot metal woodworking shop for personal use behind the current residence.

The parcels adjacent to Moore’s property and the surrounding area are single-family residential properties. Chelsea city limits border the property to the west and south, across Shelby County 440.

Unincorporated areas surrounding the property are all zoned H-Z. The areas surrounding the property within Chelsea city limits are zoned E-1 and A-R, Agricultural Residential District, both of which are zoning classifications intended for single-family residential uses, according to the city of Chelsea’s zoning ordinance.

Moore requested the E-1 district zoning to allow for the construction of a workshop, an accessory structure, and to comply with the 1-acre minimum area requirement of the E-1 district.

In other business, the Planning Commission approved its meeting dates and submission deadlines for 2021.

Meetings are normally held at 6 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month in the Community Room on the second floor of the Shelby County Services Building in Pelham.

Any changes to the schedule will be reflected in the Planning Commission meeting agendas available at Shelbyal.com.

Maria Teresa Hughes

Donna Rohan

