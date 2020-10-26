expand
October 26, 2020

Third Run for Our Lives 5K runs through the rain

By Alec Etheredge

Published 6:11 pm Monday, October 26, 2020

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER — With a soaking rain falling, several dedicated runners took to the course at Veterans Park in Alabaster on Saturday, Oct. 24, to participate in the third annual Run for Our Lives 5K, benefitting resources for sudden cardiac arrest.

The run was created by Stephanie Douglas who had a sudden cardiac arrest several years ago at Champy’s in Alabaster. After her life was saved, she set out on a mission to provide information and resources, with the run as a catalyst for that mission.

Douglas created the race out of her own experience and to help the general public understand the importance of having Automated External Defibrillator’s, AEDs, available in public places.

“We are raising awareness about sudden cardiac arrest and why CPR and the use of AEDs is so critical,” Douglas explained. “CPR is so important because it keeps the blood moving through the body, but the shock of electricity form the AED has to get to the heart so it can get back into a normal rhythm. Without that shock the CPR is not as helpful.”

Douglas gained this knowledge from her own experience, learning that it was CPR and an AED that saved her life. She also said she learned that there was a difference in a regular heart attack and sudden cardiac arrest.

“We have this race so we can raise money to buy AEDs and help put them in places around town,’ Douglas explained.

Registration for the event started around 8 a.m. and those participating in the event got a runners’ bib and a T-shirt to wear during the race, which began at 9 a.m.

Prizes were awarded for men and women coming in first, second and third places.

But most importantly, those participating enjoyed running for a good cause and had smiles on their faces throughout the race despite rain pouring down on them for the majority of the two-hour event.

More information about the event and the cause it benefits can be found at Runsignup.com/rfol5k.

